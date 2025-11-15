50 Of The Best Pics From The ‘Interesting Gardening’ Online Group

There are two things that you have to know about me. First of all, I am a huge fan of nature and I utterly love wildlife. And secondly… I am a truly terrible gardener. Frankly, just awful. If I were born a Hobbit, I’d have been kicked out of the Shire to wander the lonely trails of Middle Earth long, long ago. However, I hope to get better.
One of the most inspiring places online for gardeners everywhere, both amateur and veteran alike, is the r/gardening subreddit. It’s a community that has sunk its roots deep into the internet, having grown to nearly 4 million members since being planted all the way back in the spring of 2008.
We’ve collected some of the most impressive photos from gardens, as shared by the friendly folks of r/gardening, all to make you smile and inspire you to give gardening a shot as well, dear Pandas. These pics would make any Hobbit proud, that’s for sure. Be sure to pick out your fave photos and give them an upvote as you’re climbing down this long vine of a list. Oh, and if you’ve got a green thumb (or two!), you can tell us all about your love of gardening in the comments.
Bored Panda reached out to the moderators of r/gardening to learn a bit more about the community and its popularity. One of them, with over a decade of experience moderating the subreddit, had some great news for those of us who have trouble with plants. “There is no such thing as a green thumb or a black thumb. Anybody can grow plants. Just a little bit of attention paid will yield results,” they said that everyone is fully capable of becoming a gardener. And the subreddit is there to help in case you need it.
#1 I’ve Been Playing Words With Friends With A 75 Year Old Great Grandma From Idaho For Over Three Years But Have Never Met Her In Person. She Sent Me The Most Amazing Wedding Gift!
Image source: trifling_fo_sho
#2 I Was Walking In My Neighborhood And This Camellia Literally Stopped Me In My Tracks
Image source: savillas
#3 A Local Gardener And Her Massive Rhododendron!
Image source: kentuckycc
#4 I Guess I Mistakenly Planted My Tomato Right Next To Where I’d Sown Some Bunny Seeds
Image source: danekykong
#5 My Mouth Was Agape When I Drove Past. This Picture Doesn’t Do It Justice
Image source: Mirorcurious
#6 Incorporating The Rain Into Your Garden
Image source: BeeSilver9
#7 I Want To Play! How It Started vs. How It’s Going (5 Years)
Image source: hypocrite_deer
#8 My Mother’s Orangery In Denmark
Image source: WavyMemory
#9 My Grandpa Built A Teepee For His Bean Plant And Planted Wildflowers On The Sides, He’s Really Proud Of It And I Wanted To Share It With All Of You
Image source: cookieoutpost
#10 Greetings From The Navajo Nation. Here’s Today’s Haul
Image source: todwod
#11 I’m In Love. Can I Keep Them Year Round?!
Image source: bonsairex
#12 Thank Me. Appreciate Me. Respect My Authoritree!
Image source: OpenTheWindows
#13 This Was Just A Pile Of Dirt When We Moved Here 2 Years Ago
Image source: kearneycation
#14 Dragon Fruits On My Rooftop Garden
Image source: momtazali
#15 My Grandpa Says We “Need To Get The Word Out” About How Beautiful His Crepe Myrtle Is
Image source: carbearnara
#16 I Found A Surprise In My Rose Bush!
Image source: TheFuzz77
#17 My Grammy’s Stunning Hydrangea Bush She’s So Proud Of
Image source: ChestDumper
#18 This Beautiful Two Toned Rose In My Garden
Image source: jadegreene
#19 Current View From My Sewing Studio
Image source: Jessicasews
#20 I Scarred A Pumpkin
Image source: RigaMortizTortoise
#21 My Three Year Old Beaming With Pride At Her First Ever Harvest Of Beans Which She Helped To Sow, Water, Plant Out And Build The Support For
Image source: mummavixen
#22 Move Over Coachella, No One Does A Flower Crown Like A Cactus!
Image source: HopScotchgotya
#23 My Mom Planted These Climbing Roses Around A Patio In Her Yard When I Got Married There 7 Years Ago. The Marriage Is In Shambles But Roses Going Strong
Image source: gallopingwalloper
#24 My Garden Is My Happy Place
Image source: ldebb
#25 After Clearing Out A Wheelchair, Three Mismatched Shoes, A Deflated Ball And A Buried Chunk Of Brick Wall, I Finally Have My Very First Garden!
Image source: Vogelina
#26 My Gfs Window Box That She Said Nobody On Reddit Would Care About
Image source: SourdoughPizzaToast
#27 After Battling The Courts, My Uncle Has Regained My Great-Grandparents And Grandparents Farmstead And Revitalized It Into Working Condition. Buffalo, NY
Image source: reddit.com
#28 My Boyfriend’s Mother’s Garden
Image source: reddit.com
#29 After 2 Years Of Nurturing My First Passion Flower Bloomed Today
Image source: onegingernut
#30 My Dad’s (74yo) Garden Is Looking Particularly Lovely This Morning. He Does All The Planning And Gardening Himself
Image source: LuLuWanda
#31 The Guy In The Image Collects Lost Apple Varieties
Image source: Zack_Zootah
#32 I Heard This Is Where We’re Putting Our Overachieving Lemon Trees
Image source: KayaXiali
#33 Welcome To My Secret Garden
Image source: sofakingwright
#34 The Grandparents Garden Is Looking Amazing
Image source: bigwezz
#35 I Know It’s Nothing Too Spectacular, But I Am In Love With How My Deck Flowers Turned Out
Image source: Mfeen
#36 Found Out Why My Strawberries Are Doing Bad This Year
Image source: ltechdnb
#37 My Dad Was Extremely Proud Of His Monster Tomatoes This Season
Image source: lkiage23
#38 Of All The Watermelon Flowers The Bees Could Have Pollinated, They Chose One That Bloomed Inside A Crack On Our Wall
Image source: pinkhairgirl37
#39 Hubs Deployed And Said I Could Build A Garden To Keep Me Busy. Never Built Anything Before, Did My Best And Can’t Wait To Show Him
Image source: Effulgence_
#40 The Spoils Of Months Of Hard Work And Tender Care
Image source: Gibsmom
#41 This Was My First Time Ever Growing Sunflowers
Image source: melissastandard
#42 My Grandpa With His Cantaloupes In His Garden
Image source: revolga
#43 My Melons Needed Some Support
Image source: Dr-Dendro
#44 Some Guys Have A Man Cave. I Have A Garden Balcony
Image source: simplicitea
#45 This House Around The Corner From Me Takes My Breath Away Every Time I Walk By
Image source: AmandyWarhol
#46 What A Difference A Few Years Can Make. Idea 2017 vs. Established Garden 2020
Image source: Phraxes
#47 Yes, And I Am Fine With That
Image source: atodaso
#48 Four Years Of Hard Work Later
Image source: pijinglish
#49 Some Of You Thought I Wouldn’t Go Thru With A Maternity Shoot For Our Mutant Baby Zucchini But Here’s The Thing Fam, We’re Pretty Weird And We Hate To Disappoint The Internet. 5lbs 6oz Of Delicious
Image source: happygrapefruit3337
#50 What A Difference One Year Makes!
Image source: HembraunAirginator
Follow Us