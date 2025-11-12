Vedda: The Indigenous People Of Sri Lanka

I visited many tribes across the world. What is unique about the Vedda tribe is that they are in the latest phase of the transition from the tribal lifestyle to the civilized one.

Still, very few members practice the old traditions. Directly, you notice the distinctive look of their face and skin. Long beard and hair are so common between the men and their skin is darker than usual, maybe it is due to the long exposure of the sun.

Nowadays, they are not allowed to hunt in the surrounding forests anymore. Therefore, they must look for another source of food. Such laws forced them to blend in the society and start small businesses. With time, their traditions and culture will vanish, and the new generation, who is now in school, will graduate and will be forced to blend in the globalization tsunami.

More info: Instagram

