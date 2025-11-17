50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Forget about choosing a career path, getting married, buying a home, having children or deciding which city to settle down in. The most important decision you’ll ever make is whether or not to get that terrible tattoo you thought of in a drunken stupor. And if you haven’t yet gone through with it, allow this article to be a warning sign…
Below, you’ll find photos of painfully bad body art that have been shared on this subreddit dedicated to unfortunate tattoos, as well as a conversation with one of the group’s moderators. Try not to get too much secondhand embarrassment while scrolling through, pandas, and if you’re planning on getting a piece of ink soon, please remember that it’s permanent. Maybe consider opting for a bad haircut instead?
#1 My Wife Doesn’t Draw. She Drew Me A Camel. So I Got It Tattooed. (Tattoo Is Good, Drawing Is Debatable But I Love Her)
Image source: ClearAboveVis10SM
#2 Why Get A Haircut When You Can Get This?
Image source: Andvin_Valmaar
#3 Found In A Fb Group
Image source: wandpapierkritiker
#4 Tattooed By My Girlfriend. I Love It, But Wouldn’t Disagree That It Belongs Here
Image source: firefisch
#5 Horrible
Image source: G6e6r6m
#6 Say What…?
Ain’t a woman alive that wants Mama’s place.
Image source: Pepper-Tea
#7 My Own S****y Tattoo By My Brother. Everyone Was Sober. I’ve Thought About A Cover Up But Everyone Seems To Love Him
Image source: watrdog
#8 Tried To Camouflage A Birthmark
Image source: SchwierigerHase
#9 I Can’t Be The Only One That Sees It
Image source: Mint_Perspective, joaxperry
#10 First Tattoo! I Wanted Something Super Meaningful And Detailed That Really Highlights My Personality. Success!
Image source: Tabemaju
#11 Holy S**t…this Is Terrible, Jesus Christ
Image source: LordMinivan
#12 Biggest Regret
Image source: FremtidigeMegleren
#13 Is My “Horse” S****y?
Image source: lapeyrouse1029
#14 Just In Case He Forgot The Recipe
Image source: Ryanbo84
#15 Found On Instagram. Atleast It’s Nicely Done. But Why
Image source: illumehnaughty
#16 S****y Bird Tattoo That I Did In Fact Have Covered With A Sick A** Panther
Image source: bribotronic
#17 This Piece Of Work
Image source: SafeSexChalupa
#18 Finally Got My S****y Tattoo Covered Up. Must Say, Kinda Miss The Old Bone Boi
Image source: Kerrigor1404
#19 Oh My God
Image source: ExtensionMedium859
#20 Censored The Eyes To Protect Their Identity
Image source: watzit_t00ya
#21 Yes, It Goes All The Way Around Like A Beard…
Image source: HerpesOnMyButthole
#22 A Couple I Know Got Each Others Name Tattooed. A Few Months Later Their Relationship Ended
Image source: Snostorm90
#23 My One Of A Kind Hand Tattoo
Image source: Low-Common2692
#24 Wife Sent This One To Me
Image source: TheCBDeacon47
#25 What I Got vs. What I Asked For
Image source: sxmmmy1
#26 Bro 😭😭😭
Image source: macyliene
#27 My Cousin Uploaded Her Newest Tat To Fb
Image source: Pinkcupcake39
#28 Got A Tattoo Gun When I Was 16 😬
Image source: Zestyclose-Roll-5384
#29 I Don’t Know Why I Got This
Image source: papazzzit
#30 Would You Call This A Sh**ty Tattoo Or Just A Dumb One?
Image source: woopstrafel
#31 My Buddy’s “Wolf” Tattoo He Showed Me Last Night
Image source: DrilldoBaggins2
#32 Been About A Year, And I Still Love It. But Be Honest, Is This A S****y Tattoo?
Image source: DOCoSPADEo
#33 Do These Count
Image source: Somethingclever13
#34 Am I Crazy Or Does The Hand Look Really Bad?
Image source: Twistedbeatz89
#35 13 Year Old Me Was Happy. Thanks Mom
Image source: Idont47
#36 Gets Worse The Longer You Look
Image source: Christinedrink
#37 My Husband Made The Mistake Of Letting Our Neighbor Practice On Him
Image source: inthedarktheresnolit
#38 Local Shop Posted This On Facebook
Image source: KingOP78
#39 My Girlfriend Absolutely Hates This Tattoo And Calls It Ugly. Is She Wrong?
Image source: CheshirreCat
#40 Why
Image source: whatslifebois
#41 Stolen From A Facebook Group
Image source: LordMinivan
#42 How I Learned How Fast Memes Age
Image source: Costertoast
#43 Butterfly Elephant Tree
Image source: 123nixon
#44 What A Way To Remember Your Beloved Pet
Image source: TariqWoolenIsElite
#45 I Really Don’t Understand The Appeal Of These. Is It Just Me?
Image source: Kesxsho
#46 Thoughts?
Image source: Ok_Departure7895
#47 My Coworker Got This, What Do We Think?
Image source: FestivalGenius
#48 My First And Only Tattoo. It Seemed Like A Good Idea When I Was 18 (2002)
Image source: Demonic-Tooter
#49 At Least It’s Where She Doesn’t Have To Look At It
Image source: moosemoth
#50 My Buddy Got This Today
Image source: UngaBunga-2
