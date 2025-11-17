50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

by

Forget about choosing a career path, getting married, buying a home, having children or deciding which city to settle down in. The most important decision you’ll ever make is whether or not to get that terrible tattoo you thought of in a drunken stupor. And if you haven’t yet gone through with it, allow this article to be a warning sign…

Below, you’ll find photos of painfully bad body art that have been shared on this subreddit dedicated to unfortunate tattoos, as well as a conversation with one of the group’s moderators. Try not to get too much secondhand embarrassment while scrolling through, pandas, and if you’re planning on getting a piece of ink soon, please remember that it’s permanent. Maybe consider opting for a bad haircut instead?

#1 My Wife Doesn’t Draw. She Drew Me A Camel. So I Got It Tattooed. (Tattoo Is Good, Drawing Is Debatable But I Love Her)

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: ClearAboveVis10SM

#2 Why Get A Haircut When You Can Get This?

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Andvin_Valmaar

#3 Found In A Fb Group

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: wandpapierkritiker

#4 Tattooed By My Girlfriend. I Love It, But Wouldn’t Disagree That It Belongs Here

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: firefisch

#5 Horrible

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: G6e6r6m

#6 Say What…?

Ain’t a woman alive that wants Mama’s place.

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Pepper-Tea

#7 My Own S****y Tattoo By My Brother. Everyone Was Sober. I’ve Thought About A Cover Up But Everyone Seems To Love Him

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: watrdog

#8 Tried To Camouflage A Birthmark

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: SchwierigerHase

#9 I Can’t Be The Only One That Sees It

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective, joaxperry

#10 First Tattoo! I Wanted Something Super Meaningful And Detailed That Really Highlights My Personality. Success!

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Tabemaju

#11 Holy S**t…this Is Terrible, Jesus Christ

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: LordMinivan

#12 Biggest Regret

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: FremtidigeMegleren

#13 Is My “Horse” S****y?

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: lapeyrouse1029

#14 Just In Case He Forgot The Recipe

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Ryanbo84

#15 Found On Instagram. Atleast It’s Nicely Done. But Why

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: illumehnaughty

#16 S****y Bird Tattoo That I Did In Fact Have Covered With A Sick A** Panther

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: bribotronic

#17 This Piece Of Work

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: SafeSexChalupa

#18 Finally Got My S****y Tattoo Covered Up. Must Say, Kinda Miss The Old Bone Boi

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Kerrigor1404

#19 Oh My God

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: ExtensionMedium859

#20 Censored The Eyes To Protect Their Identity

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: watzit_t00ya

#21 Yes, It Goes All The Way Around Like A Beard…

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: HerpesOnMyButthole

#22 A Couple I Know Got Each Others Name Tattooed. A Few Months Later Their Relationship Ended

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Snostorm90

#23 My One Of A Kind Hand Tattoo

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Low-Common2692

#24 Wife Sent This One To Me

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: TheCBDeacon47

#25 What I Got vs. What I Asked For

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: sxmmmy1

#26 Bro 😭😭😭

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: macyliene

#27 My Cousin Uploaded Her Newest Tat To Fb

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Pinkcupcake39

#28 Got A Tattoo Gun When I Was 16 😬

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Zestyclose-Roll-5384

#29 I Don’t Know Why I Got This

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: papazzzit

#30 Would You Call This A Sh**ty Tattoo Or Just A Dumb One?

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: woopstrafel

#31 My Buddy’s “Wolf” Tattoo He Showed Me Last Night

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: DrilldoBaggins2

#32 Been About A Year, And I Still Love It. But Be Honest, Is This A S****y Tattoo?

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: DOCoSPADEo

#33 Do These Count

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Somethingclever13

#34 Am I Crazy Or Does The Hand Look Really Bad?

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Twistedbeatz89

#35 13 Year Old Me Was Happy. Thanks Mom

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Idont47

#36 Gets Worse The Longer You Look

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Christinedrink

#37 My Husband Made The Mistake Of Letting Our Neighbor Practice On Him

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: inthedarktheresnolit

#38 Local Shop Posted This On Facebook

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: KingOP78

#39 My Girlfriend Absolutely Hates This Tattoo And Calls It Ugly. Is She Wrong?

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: CheshirreCat

#40 Why

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: whatslifebois

#41 Stolen From A Facebook Group

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: LordMinivan

#42 How I Learned How Fast Memes Age

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Costertoast

#43 Butterfly Elephant Tree

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: 123nixon

#44 What A Way To Remember Your Beloved Pet

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: TariqWoolenIsElite

#45 I Really Don’t Understand The Appeal Of These. Is It Just Me?

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Kesxsho

#46 Thoughts?

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Departure7895

#47 My Coworker Got This, What Do We Think?

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: FestivalGenius

#48 My First And Only Tattoo. It Seemed Like A Good Idea When I Was 18 (2002)

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: Demonic-Tooter

#49 At Least It’s Where She Doesn’t Have To Look At It

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: moosemoth

#50 My Buddy Got This Today

50 People Who Should Have Researched Their Tattoo Artist Better Before Getting Inked (New Pics)

Image source: UngaBunga-2

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Modern Family Season 6 is Shaping Up to be the Worst Season Ever And It Needs Our Help
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2014
My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Manager Lists All The Things She Does And Doesn’t Care About Employees, And Her Post Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Had 1 Million Dollars That You Could Use To Travel Anywhere In The World, Where Would You Go?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Us A Picture Of Your Pet’s Toe Beans (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Ghostly Remains: I Took 15 Pictures Of Abandoned Trains
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.