57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Some do it for the thrill of the hunt, others to fight corporate waste. A few go in simply to pass the time because they have a spare hour. But regardless of why you’re there, every once in a while, a secondhand store might surprise you in a way the mall never could. That was made abundantly clear to us by the subreddit r/Thrifting. It unites 27,000 people who are constantly sharing their experiences, advice, and, of course, pictures of their proudest finds. Here are the ones that received the most attention among the members.
#1 Cool Thrift Find
Image source: bumperP
#2 Look At This Sassy Dish
Image source: JackalopeCode
#3 Found My Wedding Dress For $150!
Image source: Worth_Professor_8834
#4 Needed A Way To Hide My Art Corner – Found This Double Sided Van Gogh Divider
Image source: Neverwasalwaysam
#5 $6 Goth Baddie Wedding Dress
Image source: carmillavox
#6 Best Find Ever!
Image source: RavenNevermore15
#7 I Got This Cherry Box For $35
Image source: Inevitable_Lab_8574
#8 My Most Prized Thrift Find Yet
Image source: impatientsoup_
#9 Today’s Find
Image source: No-Assignment9350
#10 All Thrifted Everything
Image source: DefiantFox7484
#11 The Magic Of Leather Conditioner
Image source: annikanothannukah
#12 Can’t Wait To Over Use These
Image source: kiyomi_hatesya
#13 Outfits I Thrifted When I Was Substitute Teaching While Finishing Grad School
Image source: Ok_Bih_26
#14 Found This Lucky Brand Gem On My Lunch Break
Image source: suicidesweetpea
#15 I Found The Strawberry Dress Thrifting
Image source: TeejRose
#16 I Got This Cabinet For 75€
Image source: houseplantsgrowing
#17 Look At This Frog Coin Purse I Bought
Image source: dearisla_1001
#18 My Favorite Find By Far! Repair Advice Would Be Appreciated
Image source: sashanixxie
#19 Visited A Thrift Shop While Traveling And My Wife Found This Denim Jumpsuit That Fit Her Perfectly
Image source: theprostitute
#20 Made Eco-Friendly Bridesmaid Proposal Baskets Entirely Secondhand
Image source: charlotteheyse
#21 Thrifted My Perfect Everyday Purse For $7
Image source: FauxPoesFoes317
#22 My Living Room (All Thrifted)
Image source: Crazy_Rise
#23 Started Off 2025 Right! Look At This Vintage Set I Found For Only $90 At My Local Thrift Store
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Some Vintage Holland Candlesticks I Grabbed From Salvation Army Today
Image source: Enough-Basket2429
#25 Thrifted My Halloween Costume For $5
Image source: Goodgirlwbadhabits
#26 I Just Want Someone To Appreciate My Only-Thrifted Closet
Image source: lisa_coolbreeze
#27 Idk If Yard Sales Count… But Scored This For $10
Pretty stoked. Been wanting to get one and this caught my eye driving down my suburb. Great shape inside too.
Image source: H1tlerwasaLeafsfan
#28 I Bought A Picture Frame And I Just Realized It Looks Like A Toilet Seat
Image source: Figsma
#29 Found (Part Of) My Unicorn!
Image source: hannahT037
#30 Had To Share This Amazing Goodwill Find!
Image source: disco_moth
#31 Found This On The Side Of The Road In My Neighborhood. My Dream Lamp!!! With Matching Table Lamp And All Peices! I Am Over The Moon
Image source: OkListen9491
#32 Cutest Thing I Ever Did See
Image source: disjustme24
#33 Thrifted Outfit! Matching Dress And Shoes Are Totally Different Brands Found At Different Locations
Image source: nataliastahlin
#34 And This Is Why We Thrift
Image source: Enough-Basket2429
#35 Goodwill, You Can Rot
Image source: No_Double9733
#36 I Found This Today
Image source: throw_me_into_space
#37 Found This Beauty Today At Goodwill For $10
Image source: Lgz_wanderer
#38 Both Dress And Coat Thrifted!
Image source: s_white_
#39 My Find Of A Lifetime At Goodwill
Image source: Ordinary-Shirt-2194
#40 Thrifted This Purse Then Painted It
Image source: Excellent_Border1566
#41 The Thrift Blessed Me Today!
Image source: ExtensionLobster6490
#42 Couldn’t Leave It Behind! Fun Bar Cart That I’m Going To Use As A Side Table Possibly?
Image source: ConsiderationFun7511
#43 Looky What I Found!!
Image source: Caroline-1983
#44 Thrift Find Of My Dreams
Image source: Physical_Literature5
#45 I Present To You All; The One Horned One Eyed Flying Purple People Feeder!
Image source: gymbunbae
#46 How To Avoid “Master Has Given Dobby A Sock, Dobby Is Free” Vibes With Thrifted Linen Dress?
Image source: allhailzard
#47 Found This Lavender Silk Reformation Dress At Goodwill
Image source: ResponsibleCitron434
#48 My Room, All Thrifted
Image source: Crazy_Rise
#49 First Time Thrifting For Home Decor, Couldn’t Be Happier With The Result!
Image source: Edithosaure
#50 Do Yard Sale Thrifts Count? Found At My Local City Wide Today For $4!
Image source: maerlyns-rainbow
#51 Le Creuset Braiser $14
Image source: baggagefree2day
#52 $40 At My Local Thrift Store
Image source: DifferentAlarm1897
#53 My White Whale
Image source: Ok-Aerie-5417
#54 “That Is The Ugliest Lamp I Have Ever Seen In My Entire Life”…in A Seattle Goodwill
Image source: lilithcranium
#55 Everything Thrifted!
Image source: Euphoric_Foundation8
#56 A Vintage Wedding Dress Thrifted For 10$
Image source: witchrosen
#57 Thrifted Fit Of The Day!
Image source: wondercookiestar
