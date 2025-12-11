57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

by

Some do it for the thrill of the hunt, others to fight corporate waste. A few go in simply to pass the time because they have a spare hour. But regardless of why you’re there, every once in a while, a secondhand store might surprise you in a way the mall never could. That was made abundantly clear to us by the subreddit r/Thrifting. It unites 27,000 people who are constantly sharing their experiences, advice, and, of course, pictures of their proudest finds. Here are the ones that received the most attention among the members.

#1 Cool Thrift Find

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: bumperP

#2 Look At This Sassy Dish

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: JackalopeCode

#3 Found My Wedding Dress For $150!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Worth_Professor_8834

#4 Needed A Way To Hide My Art Corner – Found This Double Sided Van Gogh Divider

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Neverwasalwaysam

#5 $6 Goth Baddie Wedding Dress

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: carmillavox

#6 Best Find Ever!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: RavenNevermore15

#7 I Got This Cherry Box For $35

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Inevitable_Lab_8574

#8 My Most Prized Thrift Find Yet

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: impatientsoup_

#9 Today’s Find

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: No-Assignment9350

#10 All Thrifted Everything

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: DefiantFox7484

#11 The Magic Of Leather Conditioner

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: annikanothannukah

#12 Can’t Wait To Over Use These

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: kiyomi_hatesya

#13 Outfits I Thrifted When I Was Substitute Teaching While Finishing Grad School

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Ok_Bih_26

#14 Found This Lucky Brand Gem On My Lunch Break

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: suicidesweetpea

#15 I Found The Strawberry Dress Thrifting

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: TeejRose

#16 I Got This Cabinet For 75€

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: houseplantsgrowing

#17 Look At This Frog Coin Purse I Bought

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: dearisla_1001

#18 My Favorite Find By Far! Repair Advice Would Be Appreciated

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: sashanixxie

#19 Visited A Thrift Shop While Traveling And My Wife Found This Denim Jumpsuit That Fit Her Perfectly

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: theprostitute

#20 Made Eco-Friendly Bridesmaid Proposal Baskets Entirely Secondhand

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: charlotteheyse

#21 Thrifted My Perfect Everyday Purse For $7

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: FauxPoesFoes317

#22 My Living Room (All Thrifted)

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Crazy_Rise

#23 Started Off 2025 Right! Look At This Vintage Set I Found For Only $90 At My Local Thrift Store

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Some Vintage Holland Candlesticks I Grabbed From Salvation Army Today

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Enough-Basket2429

#25 Thrifted My Halloween Costume For $5

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Goodgirlwbadhabits

#26 I Just Want Someone To Appreciate My Only-Thrifted Closet

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: lisa_coolbreeze

#27 Idk If Yard Sales Count… But Scored This For $10

Pretty stoked. Been wanting to get one and this caught my eye driving down my suburb. Great shape inside too.

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: H1tlerwasaLeafsfan

#28 I Bought A Picture Frame And I Just Realized It Looks Like A Toilet Seat

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Figsma

#29 Found (Part Of) My Unicorn!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: hannahT037

#30 Had To Share This Amazing Goodwill Find!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: disco_moth

#31 Found This On The Side Of The Road In My Neighborhood. My Dream Lamp!!! With Matching Table Lamp And All Peices! I Am Over The Moon

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: OkListen9491

#32 Cutest Thing I Ever Did See

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: disjustme24

#33 Thrifted Outfit! Matching Dress And Shoes Are Totally Different Brands Found At Different Locations

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: nataliastahlin

#34 And This Is Why We Thrift

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Enough-Basket2429

#35 Goodwill, You Can Rot

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: No_Double9733

#36 I Found This Today

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: throw_me_into_space

#37 Found This Beauty Today At Goodwill For $10

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Lgz_wanderer

#38 Both Dress And Coat Thrifted!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: s_white_

#39 My Find Of A Lifetime At Goodwill

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Ordinary-Shirt-2194

#40 Thrifted This Purse Then Painted It

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Excellent_Border1566

#41 The Thrift Blessed Me Today!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: ExtensionLobster6490

#42 Couldn’t Leave It Behind! Fun Bar Cart That I’m Going To Use As A Side Table Possibly?

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: ConsiderationFun7511

#43 Looky What I Found!!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Caroline-1983

#44 Thrift Find Of My Dreams

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Physical_Literature5

#45 I Present To You All; The One Horned One Eyed Flying Purple People Feeder!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: gymbunbae

#46 How To Avoid “Master Has Given Dobby A Sock, Dobby Is Free” Vibes With Thrifted Linen Dress?

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: allhailzard

#47 Found This Lavender Silk Reformation Dress At Goodwill

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: ResponsibleCitron434

#48 My Room, All Thrifted

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Crazy_Rise

#49 First Time Thrifting For Home Decor, Couldn’t Be Happier With The Result!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Edithosaure

#50 Do Yard Sale Thrifts Count? Found At My Local City Wide Today For $4!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: maerlyns-rainbow

#51 Le Creuset Braiser $14

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: baggagefree2day

#52 $40 At My Local Thrift Store

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: DifferentAlarm1897

#53 My White Whale

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Ok-Aerie-5417

#54 “That Is The Ugliest Lamp I Have Ever Seen In My Entire Life”…in A Seattle Goodwill

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: lilithcranium

#55 Everything Thrifted!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: Euphoric_Foundation8

#56 A Vintage Wedding Dress Thrifted For 10$

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: witchrosen

#57 Thrifted Fit Of The Day!

57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises

Image source: wondercookiestar

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
14 Y/O Autistic Boy Could Only Drink From His Favorite Cup That Was Discontinued, So This Company Did This
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is One Of Your Craziest Coincidences? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Crappy Wildlife Photos That Are So Bad They’re Good (40 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Are Lyle and Erik Menéndez Out of Prison?
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2024
Brandon Routh Might Be Getting His Own Superman TV Show
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2020
Woman Gets Called Out For Attempting To Outshine The Bride At Her Ex’s Wedding, Takes It Online To Complain But Finds No Support
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025