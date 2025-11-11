“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

No matter where you live, you probably have an idea of what’s going on in the United States. Even if you don’t follow global politics closely, you have likely absorbed information about the American president through headlines or conversations with colleagues.
But when you live in the US, it’s pretty easy to be in a bubble. There’s so much news coverage circulating about what’s happening at home that people sometimes forget to educate themselves about the rest of the world. And unfortunately, some of these individuals are a bit too confident when making comments online. Below, you’ll find some of the funniest posts from the [Stuff] Americans Say subreddit. Now, we understand that these images certainly don’t reflect the views or intelligence level of an entire nation. But we hope that you’ll find them entertaining, even if you are a proud American!
#1 “There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”
#2 We Invented Cars
#3 “Tarrifs Will Bring Some Prices Down Hopefully, Like iPhone. And Samsung Phone $1000-$1200 Is Ridiculous”
#4 “Probably Paid For By American Taxpayers Through Overcharging Tariffs To Americans”
#5 Most People Around The World Move To The United States
#6 For The Local People $1 Is A Lot Of Money
#7 ‘In A Third World Country Like Spain’
#8 Bro Nobody Uses Euros
#9 Imagine Saying: “Oh I’m 1.829 Meters Tall…”
#10 Europeans Are Way More Susceptible To Propaganda *then* Americans
#11 “Is English Your First Language?” “No I’m An American”
#12 That’s For Pearl Harbour
#13 “Why Don’t They Use Normal American Numbers On Their Clock”
#14 The USA Invented Trains
#15 Meat And Milk Are Rarer In Europe
#16 “How Do People In England Feel About America Celebrating Today??? Is Wimbledon Their Way Of Snubbing Their Nose At Our Holiday???”
#17 “Nonsense Numbers”
#18 “Good Luck Finding Breakfast In Italy”
#19 “Server Makes $2.13 Please Tip Generously” Beggar Culture
#20 Hospitals Are Businesses. Their Job Is To Attract High Paying Clients
#21 “While In Germany I Found An Aldi. The Aldi Is Nothing Like An American Aldi”
#22 Dutch Is The American Spelling, Deutsch Is The English
#23 Use Fahrenheit It’s More Accurate
#24 “We Simply Choose Not To”
#25 They Don’t Have Ranch…
#26 “Your Country Exists Because Of What America Provides To You, Don’t Forget That”
#27 “We Hate Giving Even A Dime To Waiters…”
#28 “Isn’t This A Violation Of FAA Regulations?”
#29 Europe Is A Bunch Of Third-World Countries With Better Branding
#30 “I Am More Scottish Than That Guy And I’ve Never Left The Us”
#31 ”at The Airport. America Will Be Lost To The Immigrants Thanks To Biden And K*mala. Norway Here I Come!”
#32 « US Citizen Are More Important »
#33 “Is 6 Days Off For 2025 Excessive?”
#34 Million Dollar Nicu Baby
#35 Coffee Shops Weren’t Even Really A Thing Until A Few Decades Ago!
#36 “USA! USA! USA!” Bro Canada Is #6 In Quality Of Life While Us Is #22
#37 Number Of World Wars Won By Country 🇱🇷💪
#38 “In German There Was No Word For “Thank You” So The ‘German Sounding’ Word ‘Danka Shoen” Was Coined By A Songwriter”
#39 “Insulin Is A Privilege, Not A Right”
#40 “Ahhhh Just Another European Cope Chart”
#41 “So He Could Born On American Soil”
#42 “Sounds Like Socialism To Me”
#43 “25 Year Old American”
#44 “Other Countries I Doubt Are Doing The Same By Teaching Them English”
#45 I Mean If We Take Greenland By Force Who’s Going To Stop Us? Denmark?
#46 Italian-American Inventions
#47 More Irish Than The Irish
#48 “America Is The World Most Greatest Nation… Without America There Were Not Denmark… You Will Probably Be Speaking German Right Now…”
#49 “The USA Has Back To Back World War Wins”
#50 Big Difference
#51 “No One Expects You To Understand You’re From England That Place Is A Failed State That’s Constantly In War With Itself”
#52 “A Bad Day In America Beats A Good Day Just About Anywhere Else”
#53 “Dialects From Coast To Coast Have The Same Amount Of Variance As [European] Languages”
#54 “Me Returning Home After A Week In Europe Without Ice, Air Conditiong & Diet Coke”
#55 “If You Can’t Tip Your Server… Don’t Go Out To Eat!”
#56 “Use American Numbers”
#57 So Many People In Europe Do, In Fact, Celebrate The 4th Of July. You Need To Get Out More
#58 Since Europeans Are Struggling To Understand, Allow Me To Explain It Very Clearly
#59 “No, I Live In A First World Country”
#60 ‘Getting Water In Europe Is So Hard’
#61 “How It Feels Coming Home To 5G, Air Conditioning, Ice, And Drive Thrus After Spending 6 Weeks In Europe”
#62 Military Time😬
#63 Don’t Be Gaslit Into Thinking Europe Is A Magical Vacation ✨️
#64 Ambulance Ride In UK…… Not £0. Paid For. With Taxes. Every Single Penny You Ever Earned… 20% Gone. For That Ambulance
#65 “I’m Swedish American. I Don’t Speak Swedish”
#66 Where In The World? Everywhere
#67 “Leftist Engineer”
#68 Nearly 50 Million Germans In The USA
#69 Millenials Hear Socialism And Think Canada And Switzerland
#70 “Europeans Won’t Comprehend This. Heated Driveway…”
#71 On A Map About Which Way European Traffic Lights Are Walking, “Idiotic Icons” Guy Gets A Good Point Made Against Him
#72 In Boston, We’re All Irish
#73 “No I Meant London Ohio”
#74 “Micro-Retirement”
#75 “Complete Bs Valuation”
#76 We’re Americans!
#77 “Is It Actually Normal And Widespread For Ppl To Drink Alcohol Before 21”
#78 “How Do You Add Outlets And Ethernet”…”Stone And Brick Literally Explode When Exposed To Fire”
#79 World Champions
#80 “I’m Making Sure I’ll Flash My American Passport Around As Often As I Could!”
