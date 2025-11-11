“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

No matter where you live, you probably have an idea of what’s going on in the United States. Even if you don’t follow global politics closely, you have likely absorbed information about the American president through headlines or conversations with colleagues. 

But when you live in the US, it’s pretty easy to be in a bubble. There’s so much news coverage circulating about what’s happening at home that people sometimes forget to educate themselves about the rest of the world. And unfortunately, some of these individuals are a bit too confident when making comments online. Below, you’ll find some of the funniest posts from the [Stuff] Americans Say subreddit. Now, we understand that these images certainly don’t reflect the views or intelligence level of an entire nation. But we hope that you’ll find them entertaining, even if you are a proud American!

#1 “There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: SamCham10

#2 We Invented Cars

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Haaannooo

#3 “Tarrifs Will Bring Some Prices Down Hopefully, Like iPhone. And Samsung Phone $1000-$1200 Is Ridiculous”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: AlertResolution

#4 “Probably Paid For By American Taxpayers Through Overcharging Tariffs To Americans”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: juanbuis

#5 Most People Around The World Move To The United States

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: MathematicianIll2865

#6 For The Local People $1 Is A Lot Of Money

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#7 ‘In A Third World Country Like Spain’

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: HollyMCheek

#8 Bro Nobody Uses Euros

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ActuatorPotential567

#9 Imagine Saying: “Oh I’m 1.829 Meters Tall…”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: megistos86

#10 Europeans Are Way More Susceptible To Propaganda *then* Americans

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: OB1UK

#11 “Is English Your First Language?” “No I’m An American”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Islarf

#12 That’s For Pearl Harbour

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Mitleab

#13 “Why Don’t They Use Normal American Numbers On Their Clock”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: hungry_murdock

#14 The USA Invented Trains

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: neilm1000

#15 Meat And Milk Are Rarer In Europe

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Shadow-Imperial

#16 “How Do People In England Feel About America Celebrating Today??? Is Wimbledon Their Way Of Snubbing Their Nose At Our Holiday???”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: IrrayaQ

#17 “Nonsense Numbers”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: StandardLivid8199

#18 “Good Luck Finding Breakfast In Italy”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: smashedspuds

#19 “Server Makes $2.13 Please Tip Generously” Beggar Culture

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: FenderBender3000

#20 Hospitals Are Businesses. Their Job Is To Attract High Paying Clients

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#21 “While In Germany I Found An Aldi. The Aldi Is Nothing Like An American Aldi”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Present_Leg_4597

#22 Dutch Is The American Spelling, Deutsch Is The English

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: sandiercy

#23 Use Fahrenheit It’s More Accurate

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Nidzovantije

#24 “We Simply Choose Not To”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: yellow-subaru

#25 They Don’t Have Ranch…

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: deathbykoolaidman

#26 “Your Country Exists Because Of What America Provides To You, Don’t Forget That”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#27 “We Hate Giving Even A Dime To Waiters…”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: DaBe99

#28 “Isn’t This A Violation Of FAA Regulations?”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: cameronchalmers

#29 Europe Is A Bunch Of Third-World Countries With Better Branding

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: OriginalTuna

#30 “I Am More Scottish Than That Guy And I’ve Never Left The Us”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BadNameThinkerOfer

#31 ”at The Airport. America Will Be Lost To The Immigrants Thanks To Biden And K*mala. Norway Here I Come!”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Lemonade348

#32 « US Citizen Are More Important »

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ErodeZ57

#33 “Is 6 Days Off For 2025 Excessive?”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: AnonymousTimewaster

#34 Million Dollar Nicu Baby

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Shadow-Imperial

#35 Coffee Shops Weren’t Even Really A Thing Until A Few Decades Ago!

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Honkerstonkers

#36 “USA! USA! USA!” Bro Canada Is #6 In Quality Of Life While Us Is #22

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Short-Knowledge-3393

#37 Number Of World Wars Won By Country 🇱🇷💪

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: secret_jxxx05

#38 “In German There Was No Word For “Thank You” So The ‘German Sounding’ Word ‘Danka Shoen” Was Coined By A Songwriter”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: cattbug

#39 “Insulin Is A Privilege, Not A Right”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#40 “Ahhhh Just Another European Cope Chart”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Kyr1500

#41 “So He Could Born On American Soil”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Content_Study_1575

#42 “Sounds Like Socialism To Me”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Nidzovantije

#43 “25 Year Old American”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: SiddySundays

#44 “Other Countries I Doubt Are Doing The Same By Teaching Them English”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: sassy_sapodilla

#45 I Mean If We Take Greenland By Force Who’s Going To Stop Us? Denmark?

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Tomis420

#46 Italian-American Inventions

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Nosciolito

#47 More Irish Than The Irish

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: alex_zk

#48 “America Is The World Most Greatest Nation… Without America There Were Not Denmark… You Will Probably Be Speaking German Right Now…”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BeastMode149

#49 “The USA Has Back To Back World War Wins”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: generic_username-92

#50 Big Difference

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: veifarer

#51 “No One Expects You To Understand You’re From England That Place Is A Failed State That’s Constantly In War With Itself”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: RyanCorven

#52 “A Bad Day In America Beats A Good Day Just About Anywhere Else”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: FeelingExample8852

#53 “Dialects From Coast To Coast Have The Same Amount Of Variance As [European] Languages”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: mynameisnotamelia

#54 “Me Returning Home After A Week In Europe Without Ice, Air Conditiong & Diet Coke”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Lemonade348

#55 “If You Can’t Tip Your Server… Don’t Go Out To Eat!”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ricogatenby99

#56 “Use American Numbers”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: AdDry7344

#57 So Many People In Europe Do, In Fact, Celebrate The 4th Of July. You Need To Get Out More

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: chebghobbi

#58 Since Europeans Are Struggling To Understand, Allow Me To Explain It Very Clearly

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ZAMAHACHU

#59 “No, I Live In A First World Country”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: CautiousChard3606

#60 ‘Getting Water In Europe Is So Hard’

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: malkebulan

#61 “How It Feels Coming Home To 5G, Air Conditioning, Ice, And Drive Thrus After Spending 6 Weeks In Europe”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: mika_masza

#62 Military Time😬

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: THUND3R_23

#63 Don’t Be Gaslit Into Thinking Europe Is A Magical Vacation ✨️

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Quad_MEDIC

#64 Ambulance Ride In UK…… Not £0. Paid For. With Taxes. Every Single Penny You Ever Earned… 20% Gone. For That Ambulance

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: miklcct

#65 “I’m Swedish American. I Don’t Speak Swedish”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: RotaPander

#66 Where In The World? Everywhere

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Lunax_4432

#67 “Leftist Engineer”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Material_Ring9378

#68 Nearly 50 Million Germans In The USA

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BassesBest

#69 Millenials Hear Socialism And Think Canada And Switzerland

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: notabotmkay

#70 “Europeans Won’t Comprehend This. Heated Driveway…”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: mrcoffeeforever

#71 On A Map About Which Way European Traffic Lights Are Walking, “Idiotic Icons” Guy Gets A Good Point Made Against Him

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Exact_Actuary_9287

#72 In Boston, We’re All Irish

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: PersonalityDry7496

#73 “No I Meant London Ohio”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#74 “Micro-Retirement”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Mountsorrel

#75 “Complete Bs Valuation”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BeginningRub6573

#76 We’re Americans!

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: arivedeci

#77 “Is It Actually Normal And Widespread For Ppl To Drink Alcohol Before 21”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: urjok

#78 “How Do You Add Outlets And Ethernet”…”Stone And Brick Literally Explode When Exposed To Fire”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Significant-Leg5769

#79 World Champions

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: EducationalCollege70

#80 “I’m Making Sure I’ll Flash My American Passport Around As Often As I Could!”

“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BuffaloExotic

