50 Hilarious Posts Of Ridiculous Home Decor And DIY With Funny Sarcastic Commentary

by

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but sometimes it feels like certain people are really stretching this idea to its limits. From fashion, to cars and food, some folks just embrace being different and this is just as true for home decor and design.

We’ve gathered some of the worst and most chaotic home design choices on the internet. From rooms straight out of a fever dream to the sort of hazards that would make an insurance agent faint, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#1 My Girlfriend’s Vegan Cousin Says She Feels My Kitchen Is A Hostile Environment. I Don’t McCare

Image source: BullTerrierMomm

#2 My Ex Mocked My Love Of Jaws…

Image source: BullTerrierMomm

#3 Looks Like My Best Friends Toilet Is Getting Married. What Else Shall I Bring? Something Blue, Borrowed?

Image source: OffMyRocker62

#4 My Wife Finally Let Me Have My Man Cave

Image source: hgv122

#5 Pretty Excited That I Found This Cowch Today For My House

Image source: bemyheaven

#6 My Kitchen Is So… Bland. How Can I Liven It Up A Bit?

Image source: pass_the_ham

#7 Such A Pain When I Get Into The Shower And Someone Goes Into The Basement. What Suggestions Do You Have To Help With This Design? I’m Tired Of Falling Down The Stairs When I Get Out Of The Shower

Image source: Marty_61

#8 Help! How Do I Make My Space More Inviting? Guests Keep Thinking Im Weird

Image source: abyssalcummiez

#9 My Ceiling Seems So Flat. Do You Think A Ceiling Rug Will Bring The Room Together?

Image source: lynivvinyl

#10 Anything Else I Can Add For My 82 Year Old Mom?

Image source: planetdaily420

#11 Not Looking For Advice. Just Proud Of My Christmas Set Up 😁☺️ I Know It’s Not Perfect 👍🏻🏡my Slice Of Heaven💞

Image source: grapegum

#12 My 82 Year Old Mom Says She Can’t Use These. I Told Her I Could Put Bubble Wrap On The Floor. What Else Can I Do? (She Is A Chronic Complainer)

Image source: planetdaily420

#13 My Wife Said I Could Pick One Area In Our House And Do “Whatever I Wanted”

Image source: caddy77040

#14 How Can I Make My Den More Festive?

Image source: scsoutherngal

#15 Husband Gifted Me This Fire Pit For The Living Room But I Think It Looks Dated. How Can I Fix This?

Image source: chihuahuabutter

#16 How Can I Make My Bathroom More Manly?

Image source: TastyDeerMeat

#17 Help Me Convince My Wife To Have This Installation Put Into Our Kitchen

Image source: Due-Froyo-5418

#18 Sorry If Wrong Sub But I Don’t Know Much About Houses. I Told My Contractor I Wanted Moroccan Roof Tiles For My Mediterranean Home. Are The Goodyear Aquatreds A Good Choice?

Image source: CrazyAssBlindKid

#19 How Do I Make This Room More Feminine?

Image source: yoshdee

#20 What Colour Do You Think I Should Paint This Room. (Sorry Grandma Was Taking A Nap)

Image source: Marty_61

#21 You Think This Is Enough To Keep The Demons Away?

Image source: Winter-Owl1

#22 Hotel Renovation

Image source: Able_While_974

#23 Wife Asked For A Master Bathroom Off Of Our Bedroom. Do You Have Any Suggestions How I Can Improve My Remodel? I Want Her To Love It

Image source: TastyDeerMeat

#24 How Should I Make My Room More Serial Killery

Image source: DrZinko

#25 I Think This Staircase Really Rocks! But Not Everybody Does. How Can I Improve It?

Image source: goodSnuggler

#26 Anyway To Make My Bedroom More Inviting?

Image source: KlimCan

#27 How To Make This Bathroom More Cozy?

Image source: 1000thusername

#28 I’ve Got The Giant Spider Lamp And Red Walls…i Want My Guests To Feel Really Unsettled. What Else Should I Add?

Image source: Winter-Owl1

#29 Should I Make My Sink Carpeted? For A Seamless Transition

Image source: gnomie51

#30 I Appreciate Everyone’s Advice On Getting Some Houseplants To Liven Up The Place. How’s It Looking Now?

Image source: CrazyAssBlindKid

#31 What Can I Put In That Blank Space On Top Of The Table?

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Rate My Kitchen?

Image source: Illbehere4u

#33 My Back Deck Needs Something

Image source: Heybiglegs

#34 Twins On The Way. How Can I Make Sure They Learn To Climb Quickly?

Image source: DarnHeather

#35 Any Way To Add More Cabinets To The Kitchen?

Image source: Isabela_Grace

#36 Left Hubby. Created Sensual Bedroom To Lure A Man Who Appreciates A Real Woman. Thoughts?

Image source: AmazingGrace_00

#37 How Can I Make This More Chaotic For My MIL

Image source: Aromatic_Mission_165

#38 Decided To Go With Some Color For Once!

Image source: rrrriley

#39 What To Do With This Space?

Image source: finallywednesday

#40 Re-Did Hubby’s Man Cave. He Says He Wants A Divorce. Help Me To Understand

Image source: AmazingGrace_00

#41 Any Ideas For My His&hers Bathroom?

Image source: netheryaya

#42 Does This Desk Clash With The Dooreiling?

Image source: Quick_Movie_5758

#43 Is This Space Missing Anything? Something Feels Off

Image source: Rough-Instruction359

#44 Going For A Rustic Vibe. Any Suggestions?

Image source: blackfurwhitesugar

#45 Showing Off My New Stairs

Image source: 1000thusername

#46 Do You Guys Think I Should Paint The Ceiling In This Room Or Leave It?

Image source: Marty_61

#47 Any Ideas To Spice Up My Indoor Pool?

Image source: LovelyLadySunflower

#48 Part 2: Extended Shag Into Sensual Bathroom Remodel, Hubby Furious. Mistake?

Image source: AmazingGrace_00

#49 How Should I Toddler-Proof My Living Room?

Image source: GQJohnDoe

#50 I’m A 28 Yr Old Woman. Is My Room Too Immature And Cluttered? I Know It’s Not Everyone’s Cup Of Tea

Image source: flaweddemonicgirl

