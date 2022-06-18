When news broke that Generation Drag would be premiering in June of 2022, lots of people weren’t sure what to expect. After all, a series featuring teen drag performers is unlike anything we’ve seen so far. However, since its debut, the series has managed to build a pretty dedicated following, especially among members of the LGBTQ+ community. The six-part series follows five young contestants as they prepare for The Dragutante which is an event for drag performers 18 and younger. With the perfect balance of heartwarming moments and competition, Generation Drag has definitely been a game-changer. Let’s talk about 10 things you didn’t know about Generation Drag.
1. The Show Is Filmed in Colorado
When people think of a place with a thriving drag community, Colorado probably isn’t one of the first places that come to mind. However, that’s exactly where The Dragutante takes place. People travel from all over the country (and even other parts of the world) to attend the event.
2. The Show Has Yet to Be Renewed for a Second Season
One of the worst things about falling in love with a show is having to wait to see whether it’s been renewed. Unfortunately for Generation Drag fans, the waiting game continues. As of now, the show has not yet been renewed for a second season, but that doesn’t mean all hope has been lost.
3. The Show Is Executive Produced by Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks began her time in the spotlight as a model, but she has also spent a good amount of time in the entertainment industry. She is one of seven executive producers for Generation Drag and she’s very excited to be part of the project. In a press release, she said, “I have such admiration and respect for these teens. They are bravely navigating coming into their own in a world that can be very challenging and not always accepting. What is so beautiful is seeing their parents and siblings supporting them”.
4. You Can’t Follow the Show on Social Media
Following shows on social media has become a popular way for people to stay in the loop with their favorite projects. Unfortunately, though, that isn’t an option with Generation Drag. At the moment, the show doesn’t have official profiles on any social media platform. If the show ends up getting renewed, there’s a chance that social media profiles will eventually be created.
5. The Dragutante Was Created By a Cast Member’s Mother
The Dragutante was founded in the fall of 2019 by Robin Fulton whose child, Jameson Lee, is a cast member on Generation Drag. According to the event’s website, “The purpose of Dragutante is to provide a safe stage upon which children under the age of eighteen can express themselves through the performance art of Drag.”
6. The Youngest Contestants are 12
Even though Generation Drag has been marketed as a show that features teenage drag performers, there are two cast members who aren’t actually teens yet. Vinny AKA Vinessa Shimmer and Nabela AKA Dunkashay Monroe are both 12 years old. Despite their young age, however, they’ve proven to be just as fierce as anyone else.
7. Show Extras Are Available Online
Generation Drag may not have any social media profiles, but that doesn’t mean the show doesn’t have an online presence. Those interested in additional content will be happy to know that there show extras available on the TLC website. This content includes clips from the show as well as other videos.
8. The Show Has Faced Some Criticism
There are lots of people who appreciate Generation Drag for the representation and unique perspective it offers, but there are some people who find the show inappropriate. Some have even accused it of being a tool for grooming since all of the contestants are minors.
9. Monkey Kingdom Is The Production Company Behind the Show
Generation Drag is produced by Monkey Kingdom a company that is based in London. While there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Monkey Kindom, you’ve probably heard of some of the shows it’s produced. Some of the company’s most well-known projects include The Real Housewives of Cheshire and Meet the Markels.
10. The Series Isn’t Just About Drag Shows
On the surface, Generation Drag is a show about young drag performers who are getting ready for a competition. However, the reality is it’s much deeper than that. The show also highlights the lives of young people who don’t align with the mainstream. During the series, viewers get an inside scoop into some of the challenges they face and how important their support systems are to them.