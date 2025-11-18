Hey Pandas, Come Up With The Worst Pick-Up Line You Can Think Of (Closed)

by

We’ve all seen those posts about the best pick-up lines you can think of, but let’s be honest here: There’s starting to get overused. So I want y’all to do the exact opposite. Come up with the absolute most dreadful, horrible, intentionally-insulting pickup-lines you can think of, and share them with us.

#1

See that panel van parked up? That’s my van, I’ve got a couple of cute puppies in the back if you would like to see them?

#2

Does this cloth smell like chloroform to you?

#3

Hey girl are you a police officer?
Cause you take my breath away

#4

1. I don’t know about you but I kind of want to put my basilisk in your chamber of secrets.
2. Are you a factory before child labor laws cuz I wanna put some kids in you
3. I’m jealous of your heart because it’s pumping inside you and I’m not

#5

I can’t believe nobody out this on yet,
“Are you from Tennessee, bc you’re the only ten I see”
“Your hand looks heavy, lemme hold it for you.”

#6

I’m gonna stuff you into an animatronic suit

#7

You. Me. Bed. Now.

#8

“Wanna see my Magic The Gathering Collection?”

