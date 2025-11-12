123 Genius Trolls Who Took Trolling To Another Level

Some funny people are born to troll. It’s in their genes, and there’s nothing they can do to resist it. They’re the people who put their foot on the scales when you’re trying to weigh yourself.
#1 Artist Trolling Planes
#2 Trolling The System
#3 Welcome To Cleveland
#4 Trolling A Kitty
#5 Trolling The Protestors
#6 This Troll
#7 Well Someone Is A Smartass
#8 Rick Roll Troll
#9 Speeding Troll
#10 Trolling Of Biblical Proportions
#11 People Warned Me About Pickpockets In Barcelona. So I Made This
#12 141 Years Old Troll
#13 Shout Out To My Brother For Replacing A Picture Of Jesus At My Parent’s House With A Picture Of Obi-Wan Kenobi As Portrayed By Ewan Mcgregor. Three Months And Counting Without Them Noticing
#14 My Mom Told Me To “Clean The Bathroom Like The Queen Of England Is Visiting”
#15 How To Troll Someone 101
#16 And They Said College Would Be Harder Than High School
#17 I Made A Cake For A Fourth Of July Party But, As A Canadian, I Couldn’t Resist A Little Cake Trolling
#18 My Old Front Porch Floor Lasted 97 Years. This Prank May Not Pay Off Until 2114
#19 So This Year We Bought A 20 Ft Christmas Tree And Cut It In Half So It Goes Through The Roof
#20 You Know You’re Good At Trolling When You Piss Off The Entire Internet
#21 Some Friends Left A Surprise For The Next People Who Redo The Carpet
#22 Asked Mom For Cash This Year, She Decided That A Check Would Be Too Easy
#23 Heard A Coworker Yelling “Copy!” At The New Printer. We Seem To Have A Troll
#24 Dad Told His Daughters That The Turkey Was Pregnant
#25 There’s An Escaped Murderer Near Where I Live, So I Texted My Parents To See If They Are Ok, They Set Me This…
#26 Cat Troll
#27 Friend Went To Disney World And Posted This Pic. His Parents Responded
#28 I Fell For It
#29 Troll King
#30 How To Troll Your Family
#31 You’re Welcome
#32 Trolling The Apple Store
#33 Everyone At This Halloween Party Is Dressed As My Twitter Pic This Is A Nightmare
#34 I Guess That I Should Pay Attention In Class Today
#35 Smartass
#36 Troll Van
#37 I Think My Barista Is Trolling Me
#38 Parents Used To Tell My Brother And I That We Had Another Brother Who Turned Into A Mushroom From Not Taking A Bath. Even Added Him To The Family Albums
#39 Feel The Tire
#40 Impressive Forum Troll
#41 I Present The Greatest Troll Of All Time
#42 Helpful Advice
#43 She Kept Getting On And Off The Scale Confused, And This Went On For 7 Minutes
#44 Management At My Gym Trolling People Into Returning Their Weights
#45 Crowd Troll
#46 Super Facebook Password Trolling
#47 My Wife Wanted Her Sandwich Cut In Half. She Was Non-Specific As To How
#48 Trolling: 1880’s Edition
#49 Lab Puppy + Glass Table
#50 Found At My Parents. Should I Laugh Or Cry?
#51 Troll Dad
#52 My Wife Wanted To Let The Pizza Place Know That They’re Overdoing It With The Advertising
#53 The ‘Price Is Right’ Move
#54 Frustrated With The Current Field Of Presidential Candidates (Particularly On The Gop Side)
My anglophile friend wrote a trolling letter to the queen, asking her to take us back. To our shock, they actually dignified him with a response.
#55 Siri’s Being A Sarcastic B**ch
#56 Old-School Trolling From 1930
#57 My Dad Said My Dog Took Over My Room After I Left For College. He Sent Me This
#58 Alec Baldwin Trolls Trump With Russian “Make America Great Again” Cap
#59 iPod Trolling
#60 So, My Wife Told Our Kids That The Way To Talk To Santa Was Through Phones In Daddy’s Feet
#61 This Cruel Mom
#62 My Mom Made This To Entertain The Family During A Grad Ceremony
#63 Just Me At 12, Taking A Road Trip With My Parents And Apparently Their Sense Of Humor
#64 My Father Decided To Order Me Pizza While I Was Away At College. His Added Request Would Explain The Awkward Exchange With The Delivery Guy And I
#65 My Son Wanted “Cold Hard Cash” For His Birthday
#66 This Is The Most Subtle Troll I Have Seen In Ten Years
#67 Trolling The Adults
#68 Trolling Shoppers
#69 My Mom Likes To Snapchat Me
#70 My Coworkers Are Going To Hate Me
#71 Someone Is Trolling Barnes & Noble
#72 My Wife (A Geologist) Purchased This For Me For My Birthday
#73 John Oliver Is A Brilliant Troll
#74 I Think My Fortune Cookie Is Trolling Me
#75 My Daughter Is The Ultimate Troll… She Switches From A Smile To This Face In Every Picture
#76 This Guy’s Been Trolling Cops Since 198b
#77 Remember When I Was Temporarily Blind And My Mom Took Me Shopping But I Got Lost In The Parking Lot And Ended Up Confused And In A Hole And She Just Took Pictures Instead Of Helping Me
#78 Kid Wants A Note To Get Out Of Physical Education Because It’s “Too Cold”, Mother Delivers
#79 I Asked My Dad For $10 For Gas, He Said “Sure, It’s In The Top Left Drawer Of My Computer Desk”. Thanks, Dad
#80 Troll Professor At His Finest
#81 A Strip Club In My Hometown Trolling Some Local High School Kids
#82 Okay, Who’s The Smart Ass That Did It?
#83 There Are Other Boot Trolls Out There, Made Me Stop And Look
#84 My Mom Has Always Been Artistic When It Comes To Decorating Cakes, This Will Always Be My Favorite. “Jeffaroonie” Didn’t Appreciate It As Much As The Rest Of Us
#85 Cop Trolls Slowpoke Driver In The Fast Lane
#86 Trolling A Pup With iPad Water
#87 My Wife Called To Say She Picked Up 50 Shades Of Grey. This Was Not What I Was Expecting When I Got Home
#88 Black Twitter Trolling
#89 Fans Trolling Clippers Owner Donald Sterling
#90 This Mom
#91 The Laser-Engraving Facebook Group I Belong To Just Realized It Could Troll The “Jesus Is A Miracle Worker” Groups
#92 “I Only Want Tiny Pancakes Today.” Troll Dad Obliges
#93 My Gf Is A Grammar Nazi, And I Am A Troll
#94 Elvis Andrus Trolling Adrian Beltre
#95 So My Parents Thought This Would Be Funny This Christmas
#96 Ice Cream Man Trolling
#97 Someone Has Been Trolling My Local Taco Bell
#98 The Now-Infamous Tooth Fairy Letter
#99 Troll Dad
#100 My Mom Asked NBA Point Guard Deron Williams If She Could Take A Picture Of His Shirt. He Thought She Was A Fan Just Trying To Get A Picture Of Him
#101 I’m Off To College. My Mom Handed Me This And Told Me This Is The Only Cup I Can Drink Beer/Alcohol Out Of
#102 Possible Troll In The Office?
#103 Troll Level 99
#104 My Mom Slid This Under My Door After Walking In On Me Watching Buffy And Sobbing
#105 Found This Troll In My Mom’s Yearbook From The 70s
#106 My Troll Parents
#107 I Think My Textbook Is Trolling Me
#108 My Sister Lost Her Phone At A Bar. This Is What My Mom Sent Her When She Asked For A Replacement
#109 My Wife Packed Me Hard Boiled Eggs For Lunch
#110 I Work In A Youth Centre. Thought I’d Troll Some Of The Kids
#111 Ny Rangers Fans Politely Troll Sidney Crosby
#112 So My Friend’s Kid Asked For Cod For His Xbox And She Bought Him This… Troll Mum
#113 I Was Asked What I Want Written On My Cake. I Said “Nothing”
#114 Coworker Found This Dick Decided To Troll. Altima Is My Coworker
Image source: Neil_Patrick_Bateman
#116 Funny Mom Text
#117 Wife Left A Note Saying She Left Some French Toast In The Pan For Me. Was Disappointed
#118 My Professor Can Be A Troll Sometimes
#119 Played A Prank On My Boyfriend A While Ago
#120 Trolling My Drivers License Photo
#121 Today Is The Anniversary Of The Day I Asked Ken M To Troll My Lady’s Online Shop For Her Birthday! He Delivered! Thanks Ken!
#122 End Of Semester Presentations, And I Find Either A Redditor, Or A Master Troll Giving His Speech. Either Way 10/10
#123 Love My Mom To Death But…
