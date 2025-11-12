123 Genius Trolls Who Took Trolling To Another Level

Some funny people are born to troll. It’s in their genes, and there’s nothing they can do to resist it. They’re the people who put their foot on the scales when you’re trying to weigh yourself. 

They’re the people who give you a frozen block of dollar bills when you tell them you want some cold, hard cash for your birthday. And they’re the people who tell co-workers that the new printer is voice-activated and then sit and laugh as people yell instructions at it. Yes, they’re the ones that are never short for a painfully funny joke or the best prank ideas.

Scroll down for more hilarious examples of trolls doing what they do best—trolling. Compiled by Bored Panda, the list includes everything from prankster parents and funny felines to smartass sign holders, colleagues with far too much time on their hands, and funny internet trolling. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite funny troll!

#1 Artist Trolling Planes

Image source: Marlin Peterson

#2 Trolling The System

Image source: ralphfaith

#3 Welcome To Cleveland

Image source: saintrph

#4 Trolling A Kitty

Image source: Ghost_Animator

#5 Trolling The Protestors

Image source: PR3DA7oR

#6 This Troll

#7 Well Someone Is A Smartass

Image source: Mr-Wonderfull

#8 Rick Roll Troll

#9 Speeding Troll

Image source: Rémi GAILLARD

#10 Trolling Of Biblical Proportions

Image source: TheGhostOfHarambe

#11 People Warned Me About Pickpockets In Barcelona. So I Made This

Image source: obviousplant

#12 141 Years Old Troll

Image source: JiDE

#13 Shout Out To My Brother For Replacing A Picture Of Jesus At My Parent’s House With A Picture Of Obi-Wan Kenobi As Portrayed By Ewan Mcgregor. Three Months And Counting Without Them Noticing

Image source: A-ladder-named-chaos

#14 My Mom Told Me To “Clean The Bathroom Like The Queen Of England Is Visiting”

Image source: glnito

#15 How To Troll Someone 101

Image source: LivePatrone

#16 And They Said College Would Be Harder Than High School

Image source: LickMeAllOver

#17 I Made A Cake For A Fourth Of July Party But, As A Canadian, I Couldn’t Resist A Little Cake Trolling

Image source: Streetlights_People

#18 My Old Front Porch Floor Lasted 97 Years. This Prank May Not Pay Off Until 2114

Image source: nealobermeyer

#19 So This Year We Bought A 20 Ft Christmas Tree And Cut It In Half So It Goes Through The Roof

Image source: aidanswalt

#20 You Know You’re Good At Trolling When You Piss Off The Entire Internet

Image source: princessbonnibelbubblegum

#21 Some Friends Left A Surprise For The Next People Who Redo The Carpet

Image source: prettyoffbase

#22 Asked Mom For Cash This Year, She Decided That A Check Would Be Too Easy

Image source: cunt_dooku

#23 Heard A Coworker Yelling “Copy!” At The New Printer. We Seem To Have A Troll

Image source: deltahokie

#24 Dad Told His Daughters That The Turkey Was Pregnant

Image source: HocusPenis

#25 There’s An Escaped Murderer Near Where I Live, So I Texted My Parents To See If They Are Ok, They Set Me This…

Image source: imgur.com

#26 Cat Troll

Image source: IReallyHaveNoIdeaWhatToPutHere

#27 Friend Went To Disney World And Posted This Pic. His Parents Responded

Image source: boomdeyada

#28 I Fell For It

Image source: FreakForFashion

#29 Troll King

Image source: Julien Berthier

#30 How To Troll Your Family

Image source: Mr_Inadequate

#31 You’re Welcome

Image source: tripleshift

#32 Trolling The Apple Store

Image source: toddy08

#33 Everyone At This Halloween Party Is Dressed As My Twitter Pic This Is A Nightmare

#34 I Guess That I Should Pay Attention In Class Today

Image source: thepakman47

#35 Smartass

Image source: APPLEZACKS

#36 Troll Van

Image source: da_yetti

#37 I Think My Barista Is Trolling Me

Image source: SuperCub

#38 Parents Used To Tell My Brother And I That We Had Another Brother Who Turned Into A Mushroom From Not Taking A Bath. Even Added Him To The Family Albums

Image source: imgur

#39 Feel The Tire

Image source: auldron

#40 Impressive Forum Troll

Image source: kevinpadillac

#41 I Present The Greatest Troll Of All Time

Image source: DavicDuffie

#42 Helpful Advice

#43 She Kept Getting On And Off The Scale Confused, And This Went On For 7 Minutes

Image source: terex232

#44 Management At My Gym Trolling People Into Returning Their Weights

Image source: Guacotacos

#45 Crowd Troll

#46 Super Facebook Password Trolling

Image source: ozdok

#47 My Wife Wanted Her Sandwich Cut In Half. She Was Non-Specific As To How

Image source: leftnotracks

#48 Trolling: 1880’s Edition

Image source: Short_stuff

#49 Lab Puppy + Glass Table

Image source: The Hollyhock Door

#50 Found At My Parents. Should I Laugh Or Cry?

Image source: thelordplatypus

#51 Troll Dad

Image source: humortogo

#52 My Wife Wanted To Let The Pizza Place Know That They’re Overdoing It With The Advertising

Image source: texasproof

#53 The ‘Price Is Right’ Move

Image source: Short_stuff

#54 Frustrated With The Current Field Of Presidential Candidates (Particularly On The Gop Side)

My anglophile friend wrote a trolling letter to the queen, asking her to take us back. To our shock, they actually dignified him with a response.

Image source: bardiak

#55 Siri’s Being A Sarcastic B**ch

Image source: TheFiims

#56 Old-School Trolling From 1930

Image source: mike_pants

#57 My Dad Said My Dog Took Over My Room After I Left For College. He Sent Me This

Image source: Bwrighterp

#58 Alec Baldwin Trolls Trump With Russian “Make America Great Again” Cap

Image source: iamabfalecbaldwin

#59 iPod Trolling

Image source: SuperBreakfast

#60 So, My Wife Told Our Kids That The Way To Talk To Santa Was Through Phones In Daddy’s Feet

Image source: reddit.com

#61 This Cruel Mom

#62 My Mom Made This To Entertain The Family During A Grad Ceremony

Image source: LainieBarbarian

#63 Just Me At 12, Taking A Road Trip With My Parents And Apparently Their Sense Of Humor

Image source: catword

#64 My Father Decided To Order Me Pizza While I Was Away At College. His Added Request Would Explain The Awkward Exchange With The Delivery Guy And I

Image source: Lawlpocalypse

#65 My Son Wanted “Cold Hard Cash” For His Birthday

Image source: reddit.com

#66 This Is The Most Subtle Troll I Have Seen In Ten Years

Image source: catpoopgun

#67 Trolling The Adults

Image source: Thedaveabides98

#68 Trolling Shoppers

Image source: iUseThis2DownVote

#69 My Mom Likes To Snapchat Me

#70 My Coworkers Are Going To Hate Me

#71 Someone Is Trolling Barnes & Noble

Image source: wmjstephen

#72 My Wife (A Geologist) Purchased This For Me For My Birthday

Image source: bboyblaiser

#73 John Oliver Is A Brilliant Troll

Image source: OQS

#74 I Think My Fortune Cookie Is Trolling Me

Image source: RetianFes

#75 My Daughter Is The Ultimate Troll… She Switches From A Smile To This Face In Every Picture

Image source: ToolsAndGears

#76 This Guy’s Been Trolling Cops Since 198b

Image source: MixmasterJrod

#77 Remember When I Was Temporarily Blind And My Mom Took Me Shopping But I Got Lost In The Parking Lot And Ended Up Confused And In A Hole And She Just Took Pictures Instead Of Helping Me

#78 Kid Wants A Note To Get Out Of Physical Education Because It’s “Too Cold”, Mother Delivers

Image source: Red23UK

#79 I Asked My Dad For $10 For Gas, He Said “Sure, It’s In The Top Left Drawer Of My Computer Desk”. Thanks, Dad

Image source: reddit.com

#80 Troll Professor At His Finest

Image source: hrrrrsn

#81 A Strip Club In My Hometown Trolling Some Local High School Kids

Image source: Woaah

#82 Okay, Who’s The Smart Ass That Did It?

Image source: HerrWombat

#83 There Are Other Boot Trolls Out There, Made Me Stop And Look

Image source: mobile_simon

#84 My Mom Has Always Been Artistic When It Comes To Decorating Cakes, This Will Always Be My Favorite. “Jeffaroonie” Didn’t Appreciate It As Much As The Rest Of Us

Image source: FFBB648

#85 Cop Trolls Slowpoke Driver In The Fast Lane

Image source: Theo Evans

#86 Trolling A Pup With iPad Water

Image source: MOTOI HONDAIRA

#87 My Wife Called To Say She Picked Up 50 Shades Of Grey. This Was Not What I Was Expecting When I Got Home

Image source: completem

#88 Black Twitter Trolling

Image source: JDoofy

#89 Fans Trolling Clippers Owner Donald Sterling

Image source: elilanger

#90 This Mom

#91 The Laser-Engraving Facebook Group I Belong To Just Realized It Could Troll The “Jesus Is A Miracle Worker” Groups

Image source: BostonBiked

#92 “I Only Want Tiny Pancakes Today.” Troll Dad Obliges

Image source: AfRoSaUcE

#93 My Gf Is A Grammar Nazi, And I Am A Troll

Image source: BigLove69

#94 Elvis Andrus Trolling Adrian Beltre

Image source: gerkology

#95 So My Parents Thought This Would Be Funny This Christmas

Image source: imgur.com

#96 Ice Cream Man Trolling

Image source: Tural Şıxlı

#97 Someone Has Been Trolling My Local Taco Bell

Image source: duttin26

#98 The Now-Infamous Tooth Fairy Letter

Image source: non-stopmom.blogspot.com

#99 Troll Dad

Image source: itsamadeupstory

#100 My Mom Asked NBA Point Guard Deron Williams If She Could Take A Picture Of His Shirt. He Thought She Was A Fan Just Trying To Get A Picture Of Him

Image source: hook_killed_pan

#101 I’m Off To College. My Mom Handed Me This And Told Me This Is The Only Cup I Can Drink Beer/Alcohol Out Of

Image source: reddit.com

#102 Possible Troll In The Office?

Image source: Connie23

#103 Troll Level 99

Image source: pekoe84

#104 My Mom Slid This Under My Door After Walking In On Me Watching Buffy And Sobbing

Image source: typhoidgrievous

#105 Found This Troll In My Mom’s Yearbook From The 70s

Image source: fruitynoodles

#106 My Troll Parents

Image source: ObviouslyEm

#107 I Think My Textbook Is Trolling Me

Image source: lihab

#108 My Sister Lost Her Phone At A Bar. This Is What My Mom Sent Her When She Asked For A Replacement

Image source: heaverdini

#109 My Wife Packed Me Hard Boiled Eggs For Lunch

Image source: geotagger

#110 I Work In A Youth Centre. Thought I’d Troll Some Of The Kids

Image source: Toma-

#111 Ny Rangers Fans Politely Troll Sidney Crosby

Image source: HRH_Maddie

#112 So My Friend’s Kid Asked For Cod For His Xbox And She Bought Him This… Troll Mum

Image source: loricasegmentata

#113 I Was Asked What I Want Written On My Cake. I Said “Nothing”

Image source: chefgeorgeduran

#114 Coworker Found This Dick Decided To Troll. Altima Is My Coworker

#115 Nice Trolling By The People On The Top Floor

Image source: Neil_Patrick_Bateman

#116 Funny Mom Text

#117 Wife Left A Note Saying She Left Some French Toast In The Pan For Me. Was Disappointed

Image source: priceky

#118 My Professor Can Be A Troll Sometimes

Image source: swegspeare

#119 Played A Prank On My Boyfriend A While Ago

Image source: freakyfirecrotch69

#120 Trolling My Drivers License Photo

Image source: fbipeeper

#121 Today Is The Anniversary Of The Day I Asked Ken M To Troll My Lady’s Online Shop For Her Birthday! He Delivered! Thanks Ken!

Image source: RogueTaxidermist

#122 End Of Semester Presentations, And I Find Either A Redditor, Or A Master Troll Giving His Speech. Either Way 10/10

Image source: orieo56

#123 Love My Mom To Death But…

Image source: Achid1983

