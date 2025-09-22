89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

by

As of 2025, there are 1.12 billion monthly active users on TikTok. And around the world, users spend an average of 95 minutes per day scrolling through the app. While the platform might be a great place to find recipe inspiration, learn fun facts about history or find out cleaning hacks that will change your life, it can also be a wonderful place to lose braincells.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of screenshots of the most idiotic things people have ever said and done on TikTok, so you’ll find all of these facepalm-worthy moments below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that this article might make you feel stupider as you scroll through. But it may also be a great push to finally get off social media and go spend some time outside instead!

#1 Having Different Colored Eyes Is Called Heterochromia

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: corpuscavernosa

#2 Absence Of Humour Detected

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Hequo

#3 The Emojis Is The Cherry On Top

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: fragasaurus_rex

#4 Uncle Bill Cord

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: SoleilthePhoenix

#5 On The Miracle Of Birth

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: carseatneedsrest

#6 Found On TikTok

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: butch_babe

#7 Oh God, This Thread Goes On For 600 More Replies

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: TurquoiseBeetle67

#8 Inspiration Date

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: reddit.com

#9 I Know Not Everyone In The World Considers Antarctica A Continent, But A Country?

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: reddit.com

#10 The Gazebo Effect

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: beerfloats

#11 Never Take Diet Tips From TikTok

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: psipolnista

#12 TikTok User Discovers Parental Love And Emotions

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Aki008035

#13 Capital Of Scandinavia

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: LarryCroft0

#14 Watch Out For Seals, They Are Deadly Carnivals

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: reddit.com

#15 “No You Are Wrong”

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Tiktoker Licks “Jellyfish”, Doesn’t Know It Is A Portuguese Man ‘O War, One Of The Most Venomous Animals Known

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: kayserfaust

#17 Tiktoker Claims She Got Plastic Surgery So Her Kids Would Inherit Her New Nose… And Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: elsombrerofascista

#18 Fossil Videos On TikTok Are A Gold Mine For Christians That Believe The Earth Is Only 6-2k Years Old I Am Indeed Concerned About The American Education System

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: dajacobinclab

#19 To Insult An Androgynous Person On TikTok

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: indie_horror_enjoyer

#20 Fella On TikTok Doesn’t Know . On A Video Showing The Ice (Intercity-Express) Train Which Is A German Train Built By Siemens-Bombardier

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: electra_91

#21 Highway To Hell

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: ManMilk2

#22 More Of People Not Understanding They/Them Pronouns, But On TikTok

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: firelava88

#23 Everyday I Get Closer To Leaving TikTok Forever

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Shirinne

#24 Only The Strong Don’t Bleed

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: giraffeonfleek

#25 I Don’t Even Know What To Say

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: OzzyBoy03

#26 TikTok Comment Section

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Eliot_White

#27 Salmon Vanilla

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: bakedbeanzexe

#28 This Is How You Get Ants

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: 1Hate17Here

#29 Tiktoker Shames Kid For Being On Device At The Table, While She Records Random Strangers From Her Table To Post Online. Also, Bottom Left Of The Photo. What’s That? And At The Dinner Table

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Coolio1014

#30 Influencer At A Wine Bar In Paris That Precisely States No Tiktoks On Their Storefront. This Wine Bar Had Become Famous On TikTok A Few Weeks Prior

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Squiernat

#31 Smartest Tiktoker

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: womenpostingls

#32 A Comment I Saw On A TikTok Where A Woman Asked If Her Armpit Hair Bothered Them

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: fatalehomosapiens

#33 The Ending Was Like A Comedy Skit

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: epicarcanoloth

#34 There Are 6479 Likes On The Post

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: deq17

#35 Just A Normal Day On TikTok

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Savings_Reward_5657

#36 Found On TikTok And Literally Have No Words

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Zealousideal-Hour329

#37 These Gems Were On A TikTok Talking About Birth Control

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Combatwombat-99

#38 Nurse Mocks A Patient Experiencing Pain, Goes Viral And Gets Flamed

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: BroiledBoatmanship

#39 Omg I Really Hate People In TikTok

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: drixy007

#40 Silly Person On TikTok Comments Thought Gold Wasn’t A Metal

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Ko0kyKe3g4n

#41 People On TikTok Don’t Know What Cotton Looks Like

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: reddit.com

#42 TikTok Be Like

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: joedabst

#43 Bmw Is European

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: the123king-reddit

#44 The Irish Flag

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: ManMilk2

#45 The Whole Audience Ovulated, So Wholesome

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: rosamundsike

#46 Ducks Are Not Birds

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Organic_Valuable_610

#47 TikTok Is Dumb

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Business_Reporter420

#48 Laughing And Making The Uber Driver Wait For Her To Go Out “Aesthetically”

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Specific-College-194

#49 TikTok Horror Fan Don’t Watch Horror

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Aki008035

#50 On A TikTok Of A Mexican Lady Making The Dish Mexican Rice

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Skeleton200000

#51 Can You Imagine Being The 10th Person And Just Staring At The World Like “Wait, I Gotta Figure This All Out?”

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: shatturedglass

#52 Just Seen That An American In London Posted This Last Week

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: LibertyCapping1

#53 TikTok Is A Bad Math Goldmine

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Feisty-Artichoke8053

#54 Guess I’m Not White Then

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: depressho

#55 He’s Been Around Enough Women In His Life To Know About Tampons

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Confusedbutwhoisnt

#56 “So Yeah I Don’t Care About Woman Outside Of Bed Stuff”

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: soggywhalez

#57 TikTok Kids Are Dumb

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: big-boi-jason

#58 Found In The Comments Of A TikTok Talking About Growing Cacao Beans

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: emogirl450

#59 Saw These Comments On TikTok Under A Vid Of A Barista Removing A Pigeon From A Cafe, I Have No Words

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: PhizzyPop360

#60 Gore May

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: LadybirdTheCat

#61 Center Blocks

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Main_Platform2517

#62 Time To Take A Lies Dictator Test

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: reddit.com

#63 Eye Saucerless

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Toffeethegoldfish

#64 The Earth Looks Pretty Flat To Me

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: PicturesFoIder

#65 What

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: ClintonISBA

#66 Woman On TikTok Wasting Product And Breathing In Chemical Mixtures. She Refers To Everyone Who Calls Her Out As “Trolls”.

She also has kids in her house too which is a bit alarming to say the least.

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Vehemences

#67 On A TikTok About Evolution

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Impressive-Shake-761

#68 Hygiene Is Overrated

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: cows_are_underrated_

#69 Urgent Care Workers Fired Over Viral TikTok Of Staff Mocking Patients

TikTok shows several former employees at Clinic in Santa posing with bodily fluid left by patients who were seated on the paper covering of the exam tables.

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Prestigious-Yam-8605

#70 This Is Unacceptable. I’m Shocked In Today’s Day And Age We Still Have Nurses Posting Stupid Things Like This On TikTok And Have Terrible Nurses

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: babybluexo_23

#71 This Pos Telling Children On TikTok It’s Okay To Put Bleach In Their Eyes, Claiming It Changes Eye Color

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: skyethefemboy

#72 On A TikTok Edit Of A Movie, Apparently Teenagers Cant Define Teen

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: catcookiecutter

#73 Courter Pounder On TikTok

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: lloyd1024

#74 TikTok People Really Don’t Understand Jokes

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: CashMachine2192

#75 Found On TikTok

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: ElChamo200705

#76 Memorise

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Unusual-Tomorrow-892

#77 Tugger War

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: askepticalskeptic

#78 It Amazes Me How Many People Struggle With When Leap Years Are

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: reddit.com

#79 While You’re Going About Your Day-To-Day Life, There’s Someone Who Uses TikTok To Reveal That They Think Vampires Are Actually Real

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: KEEMSTAR

#80 Do Not Steal From Target

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: imgur.com

#81 How Dare A 600 Years Old Italian Town Not Be Car Centered, I Had To Walk 100 Steps

If you plan your trip by looking at what influencers say on Tiktok, it’s your fault. Amalfi is a medieval town, it was built around pedestrians when cars did not exist.

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: thoxo

#82 Guy On TikTok Putting Super Glue In A Lotion Bottle At A Store

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: NickMatt94

#83 TikTok Users Genuinely Believe The United Kingdom Isn’t A Country

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: POMNLJKIHGFRDCBA2

#84 I’ve Been Binging This Sub For An Hour, Hopped Onto TikTok For 3 Seconds And This Is The First Comment Section I Find

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Brintyboo

#85 TikTok Is So Dumb

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Pigeano

#86 This Is So Funny

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Lipbomb_beli

#87 Deformation Of Character

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: bluejay_612

#88 “Peach Tree Dish”

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: TickleFight5000

#89 TikTok

89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

Image source: Jack_Maas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five TV Shows That Successfully Cut Out Their Main Character
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2020
Patrick Stewart in Drag Looks an Awful Lot Like Kellyanne Conway
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2017
Orlando Soria: 6 Fun Facts You Need to Know About the HGTV Host
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Dirty John”
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2019
The Official ‘Gifted’ Trailer Gives Us a Different Look Into the X-Men Universe
3 min read
May, 16, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sydney to the Max
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.