89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart

As of 2025, there are 1.12 billion monthly active users on TikTok. And around the world, users spend an average of 95 minutes per day scrolling through the app. While the platform might be a great place to find recipe inspiration, learn fun facts about history or find out cleaning hacks that will change your life, it can also be a wonderful place to lose braincells.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of screenshots of the most idiotic things people have ever said and done on TikTok, so you’ll find all of these facepalm-worthy moments below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that this article might make you feel stupider as you scroll through. But it may also be a great push to finally get off social media and go spend some time outside instead!
#1 Having Different Colored Eyes Is Called Heterochromia
Image source: corpuscavernosa
#2 Absence Of Humour Detected
Image source: Hequo
#3 The Emojis Is The Cherry On Top
Image source: fragasaurus_rex
#4 Uncle Bill Cord
Image source: SoleilthePhoenix
#5 On The Miracle Of Birth
Image source: carseatneedsrest
#6 Found On TikTok
Image source: butch_babe
#7 Oh God, This Thread Goes On For 600 More Replies
Image source: TurquoiseBeetle67
#8 Inspiration Date
Image source: reddit.com
#9 I Know Not Everyone In The World Considers Antarctica A Continent, But A Country?
Image source: reddit.com
#10 The Gazebo Effect
Image source: beerfloats
#11 Never Take Diet Tips From TikTok
Image source: psipolnista
#12 TikTok User Discovers Parental Love And Emotions
Image source: Aki008035
#13 Capital Of Scandinavia
Image source: LarryCroft0
#14 Watch Out For Seals, They Are Deadly Carnivals
Image source: reddit.com
#15 “No You Are Wrong”
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Tiktoker Licks “Jellyfish”, Doesn’t Know It Is A Portuguese Man ‘O War, One Of The Most Venomous Animals Known
Image source: kayserfaust
#17 Tiktoker Claims She Got Plastic Surgery So Her Kids Would Inherit Her New Nose… And Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing
Image source: elsombrerofascista
#18 Fossil Videos On TikTok Are A Gold Mine For Christians That Believe The Earth Is Only 6-2k Years Old I Am Indeed Concerned About The American Education System
Image source: dajacobinclab
#19 To Insult An Androgynous Person On TikTok
Image source: indie_horror_enjoyer
#20 Fella On TikTok Doesn’t Know . On A Video Showing The Ice (Intercity-Express) Train Which Is A German Train Built By Siemens-Bombardier
Image source: electra_91
#21 Highway To Hell
Image source: ManMilk2
#22 More Of People Not Understanding They/Them Pronouns, But On TikTok
Image source: firelava88
#23 Everyday I Get Closer To Leaving TikTok Forever
Image source: Shirinne
#24 Only The Strong Don’t Bleed
Image source: giraffeonfleek
#25 I Don’t Even Know What To Say
Image source: OzzyBoy03
#26 TikTok Comment Section
Image source: Eliot_White
#27 Salmon Vanilla
Image source: bakedbeanzexe
#28 This Is How You Get Ants
Image source: 1Hate17Here
#29 Tiktoker Shames Kid For Being On Device At The Table, While She Records Random Strangers From Her Table To Post Online. Also, Bottom Left Of The Photo. What’s That? And At The Dinner Table
Image source: Coolio1014
#30 Influencer At A Wine Bar In Paris That Precisely States No Tiktoks On Their Storefront. This Wine Bar Had Become Famous On TikTok A Few Weeks Prior
Image source: Squiernat
#31 Smartest Tiktoker
Image source: womenpostingls
#32 A Comment I Saw On A TikTok Where A Woman Asked If Her Armpit Hair Bothered Them
Image source: fatalehomosapiens
#33 The Ending Was Like A Comedy Skit
Image source: epicarcanoloth
#34 There Are 6479 Likes On The Post
Image source: deq17
#35 Just A Normal Day On TikTok
Image source: Savings_Reward_5657
#36 Found On TikTok And Literally Have No Words
Image source: Zealousideal-Hour329
#37 These Gems Were On A TikTok Talking About Birth Control
Image source: Combatwombat-99
#38 Nurse Mocks A Patient Experiencing Pain, Goes Viral And Gets Flamed
Image source: BroiledBoatmanship
#39 Omg I Really Hate People In TikTok
Image source: drixy007
#40 Silly Person On TikTok Comments Thought Gold Wasn’t A Metal
Image source: Ko0kyKe3g4n
#41 People On TikTok Don’t Know What Cotton Looks Like
Image source: reddit.com
#42 TikTok Be Like
Image source: joedabst
#43 Bmw Is European
Image source: the123king-reddit
#44 The Irish Flag
Image source: ManMilk2
#45 The Whole Audience Ovulated, So Wholesome
Image source: rosamundsike
#46 Ducks Are Not Birds
Image source: Organic_Valuable_610
#47 TikTok Is Dumb
Image source: Business_Reporter420
#48 Laughing And Making The Uber Driver Wait For Her To Go Out “Aesthetically”
Image source: Specific-College-194
#49 TikTok Horror Fan Don’t Watch Horror
Image source: Aki008035
#50 On A TikTok Of A Mexican Lady Making The Dish Mexican Rice
Image source: Skeleton200000
#51 Can You Imagine Being The 10th Person And Just Staring At The World Like “Wait, I Gotta Figure This All Out?”
Image source: shatturedglass
#52 Just Seen That An American In London Posted This Last Week
Image source: LibertyCapping1
#53 TikTok Is A Bad Math Goldmine
Image source: Feisty-Artichoke8053
#54 Guess I’m Not White Then
Image source: depressho
#55 He’s Been Around Enough Women In His Life To Know About Tampons
Image source: Confusedbutwhoisnt
#56 “So Yeah I Don’t Care About Woman Outside Of Bed Stuff”
Image source: soggywhalez
#57 TikTok Kids Are Dumb
Image source: big-boi-jason
#58 Found In The Comments Of A TikTok Talking About Growing Cacao Beans
Image source: emogirl450
#59 Saw These Comments On TikTok Under A Vid Of A Barista Removing A Pigeon From A Cafe, I Have No Words
Image source: PhizzyPop360
#60 Gore May
Image source: LadybirdTheCat
#61 Center Blocks
Image source: Main_Platform2517
#62 Time To Take A Lies Dictator Test
Image source: reddit.com
#63 Eye Saucerless
Image source: Toffeethegoldfish
#64 The Earth Looks Pretty Flat To Me
Image source: PicturesFoIder
#65 What
Image source: ClintonISBA
#66 Woman On TikTok Wasting Product And Breathing In Chemical Mixtures. She Refers To Everyone Who Calls Her Out As “Trolls”.
She also has kids in her house too which is a bit alarming to say the least.
Image source: Vehemences
#67 On A TikTok About Evolution
Image source: Impressive-Shake-761
#68 Hygiene Is Overrated
Image source: cows_are_underrated_
#69 Urgent Care Workers Fired Over Viral TikTok Of Staff Mocking Patients
TikTok shows several former employees at Clinic in Santa posing with bodily fluid left by patients who were seated on the paper covering of the exam tables.
Image source: Prestigious-Yam-8605
#70 This Is Unacceptable. I’m Shocked In Today’s Day And Age We Still Have Nurses Posting Stupid Things Like This On TikTok And Have Terrible Nurses
Image source: babybluexo_23
#71 This Pos Telling Children On TikTok It’s Okay To Put Bleach In Their Eyes, Claiming It Changes Eye Color
Image source: skyethefemboy
#72 On A TikTok Edit Of A Movie, Apparently Teenagers Cant Define Teen
Image source: catcookiecutter
#73 Courter Pounder On TikTok
Image source: lloyd1024
#74 TikTok People Really Don’t Understand Jokes
Image source: CashMachine2192
#75 Found On TikTok
Image source: ElChamo200705
#76 Memorise
Image source: Unusual-Tomorrow-892
#77 Tugger War
Image source: askepticalskeptic
#78 It Amazes Me How Many People Struggle With When Leap Years Are
Image source: reddit.com
#79 While You’re Going About Your Day-To-Day Life, There’s Someone Who Uses TikTok To Reveal That They Think Vampires Are Actually Real
Image source: KEEMSTAR
#80 Do Not Steal From Target
Image source: imgur.com
#81 How Dare A 600 Years Old Italian Town Not Be Car Centered, I Had To Walk 100 Steps
If you plan your trip by looking at what influencers say on Tiktok, it’s your fault. Amalfi is a medieval town, it was built around pedestrians when cars did not exist.
Image source: thoxo
#82 Guy On TikTok Putting Super Glue In A Lotion Bottle At A Store
Image source: NickMatt94
#83 TikTok Users Genuinely Believe The United Kingdom Isn’t A Country
Image source: POMNLJKIHGFRDCBA2
#84 I’ve Been Binging This Sub For An Hour, Hopped Onto TikTok For 3 Seconds And This Is The First Comment Section I Find
Image source: Brintyboo
#85 TikTok Is So Dumb
Image source: Pigeano
#86 This Is So Funny
Image source: Lipbomb_beli
#87 Deformation Of Character
Image source: bluejay_612
#88 “Peach Tree Dish”
Image source: TickleFight5000
#89 TikTok
Image source: Jack_Maas
