Odd Detail In Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas Photo Has People Calling Out Her Photoshop Skills

Eagle-eyed viewers are mocking Jennifer Lopez over what appears to be a major editing fail in one of her Christmas photos.

The Let’s Get Loud singer posted a mirror selfie to wish her fans a Merry Christmas.

“Merry Christmas one and all!” she captioned the photo, seemingly taken in a bathroom.

For the festive occasion, J-Lo wore her hair up with a red bow and donned a dazzling red sequin dress.

She opted for simple makeup, featuring winged eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, and neutral lipstick.

“She’s still got it,” one fan gushed in the comments.

“Merry Christmas to the never-aging queen,” wrote someone else.

“I’m pretty sure you’re perfect! Merry Christmas!!!!” read another comment.

But some users fixated on a strange detail that seemed to indicate J-Lo had spent some time on her editing apps—though not enough to double-check that the image looked realistic.

“Merry Christmas queen – why is your phone bendy?” one user asked.

“The way your phone bends gives away obvious airbrushing, FaceTune, Photoshop, etc,” a separate observer shared, speculating that the star may have done so intentionally to increase engagement.

Another viewer advised J-Lo, “I love you, girl. But you’ve got to double-check for unintended distortion in any photo you edit—before posting.” 

One viral post said the star’s iPhone appeared “curved like a banana.”

“I don’t know why someone with her looks, her money, her clothes still has to use filters. What hope have any of the rest of us got,” read another comment, while others speculated that the oddly shaped phone was the result of a curved mirror. 

The star also gave fans a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations by sharing an Instagram Reel of her family enjoying the festivities.

The table at her home was adorned with grapes, candles, ribbons, and gold cutlery. At the end of the clip, Jennifer could be seen doing a toast, seemingly with eggnog.

While celebrities typically ignore accusations of Photoshopping their social media content, J-Lo previously addressed the claims that she retouched her body in a 2017 photo.

“It’s not Photoshop, it’s a smudge on my mirror!” she clapped back that year, following the message with an array of hashtags like “#LordBlessTheHaters” and “#WishThereWasPhotoshopForHaters.” The image has since been removed from her Instagram page.

The alleged Photoshop fail comes after the 56-year-old was warned of a potential fire hazard in a recent Christmas video.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer posted an advertisement showing herself stuffing a stocking with products from her line, JLo Beauty.

Many warned that the stocking was positioned too close to her fireplace and said it wasn’t a bright idea to stuff the knitted sock with flammable items.

Fans also questioned why she had hung only one stocking instead of three, given that she has two children—twins Max and Emme Muniz, whom she shares with Marc Anthony.

The mom told People that she’s been a “sucker” for the holiday season ever since she was a child, adding that she typically spends time with her sisters, who visit from the East Coast.

“I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories,” she told the magazine.

The actress shared that she loves planning every single detail, from decorations and hot chocolate to festive music and food, to create a “storybook” Christmas experience for her children.

This year, fans were surprised to see Jennifer going Christmas shopping with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, after filing for divorce from him in August 2024.

On Sunday (December 21), the exes reunited alongside the actor’s son, Samuel, for shopping and lunch at Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles.

“He was excited and chatty. They shopped for gifts in several high-end stores,” a source told People.

“Jen asked a lot of questions and picked up gifts for Ben’s kids. They arrived and left separately.”

While Jennifer and Ben, who were married for two years, do not share children together, the source said their kids—the actor is a dad to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—are still “really close.”

“The most important thing to both of them is raising their kids in a supportive environment, so they plan to stay in each other’s lives,” the insider explained.

Jennifer and Ben previously dated in the early 2000s. Years later, they rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2022. Their divorce was finalized last January.

“She’s a great mom and always gave Ben’s kids the same love,” a source close to the Selena actress told People.

“Even though her contact with Ben is now more sporadic, they make sure the kids can spend time together whenever they want.”

“Even her phone got curves,” one fan joked

