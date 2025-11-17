People Are Sharing Their Pets’ Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

by

2023 so far has been rich in TikTok trends. We had the fascination with the Roman Empire, loving to be a hater, making our lives look like a Wes Anderson movie, and many, many more things that a single person simply cannot keep track of.

Recently yet another trend took off, and this one is hilariously adorable. People are sharing videos of their pets doing silly or embarrassing things to the tune of Hamilton’s “Dear Theodosia.”

The combination is brilliant! Sometimes all you need to brighten up your day is Lin-Manuel Miranda serenading a dog that has its head stuck in an empty jar of peanut butter.

Scroll down to see the most hilarious takes on the trend below.

Hilariously adorable pet videos are going viral on TikTok

Here are the funniest examples of this recent trend

#1 One Day That Box Will Be The End Of Him

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: billyboy_cat

#2 His Name Is Cooper And We Call Him Coopicola

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: phoebecodes

#3 You Make Me Proud Every Day

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: iamkylo

#4 Best Pose

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: ryba2kit

#5 Our Special Boy

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: rblyellow

#6 Look At My Son

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: dyghx9j82pqo

#7 Cats, Man

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: scoutsailor

#8 He Does It To Himself

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: domesroams

#9 The Water Isn’t Running

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: fenella.thorpe

#10 Look At My Son

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: shiloh_and_ellie

#11 Unhinged

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: noel.wiley

#12 So Proud

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: melly1100_

#13 When Your Child Takes Their First Steps

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: nala_meets_world

#14 Meet Chester

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: lilmilkshakeee

#15 He Was Attacking My Hair And Needed A Better Angle

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: jaceytoowavy

#16 Not A Thought Behind Those Eyeballs

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: mrskimpel

#17 He’s Our Special Baby

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: creativechronicles

#18 Cat-Man-Doo Dried Chicken Treats, In Case You Were Wondering

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: neighborhoodcatmomm

#19 Come To Think Of It, What Is The Word I’m Looking For?

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: indooroutdoorkat

#20 The Jar Was Promptly Removed From Her Head After This And I Now Only Use Trashcans With Lids

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: kaycreigh

#21 Tokyo Shows Us How To Drink With Style

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: liermm

#22 Learned How To Use Tik Tok Just To Make This

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: mollycaven

#23 Another One Of My Chonky Boi

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: chutneys.clowder

#24 Look At My Poppy

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: poppoocat

#25 He Rlly Said 🤪

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: apolloandbandit

#26 Literally Wouldnt Let Go

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: norisreynolds

#27 I Swear This Cat Is Gonna Be The Death Of Me. He Loves The Fan So Much

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: tabbymisadventures

#28 Silly Poupou

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: poukasfamily

#29 Look At My Sons

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: daycarekat

#30 Just Look At Him Sitting Proud With His Favourite Ball And Everything

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: porkchop.n.beans

#31 Thinks She’s Washing Her Leg

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: saltyy_blonde

#32 Look At My Son

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: rotten_joy

#33 I Promise He Put Every Braincell Into This Move

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: kit.kat.kiara

#34 Not A Thought Behind Those Eyes

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: eeveeandcosmo

#35 Harold Is A Master At The Sploot

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: _cassiemarieee_

#36 He Is Really Something

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: avery.wakefield

#37 That Shared Braincell Is Working Overtime

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: peachespumpkinnpickles

#38 An Old Video But This Audio Just Captures The Moment

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: prqueen40

#39 My Son

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: franny.zooey

#40 “Pride Is Not The Word I’m Looking For..”

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: 2cat.momma

#41 Pride Is Not The Word Im Looking For

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: its.mabel.the.retrieve

#42 😂

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: seli_namusic

#43 No Thoughts…

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: ball.chafe.bruce

#44 Matcha Monster Costume For Halloween??

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: chunkytunaaa

#45 Why Pickles

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: aveflake

#46 When Your Ball Python Thinks He’s A Tree Snake

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: ballpythons100

#47 Shes On Honor Rolll

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: maryblairo

#48 Throwback To The Time Stevie Thought She’d Try And Mail Herself

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: munchkinstevie

#49 When It’s Scritch O’clock And Gremlin Mode Hits

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: martymeowgaret

#50 Look At My Son

People Are Sharing Their Pets&#8217; Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

Image source: wisaandthecattos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
29 Stories About People Hating On Something So Much But Then Actually Becoming The Same “Evil”
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
The Office Podcast
The Office Continues to Live on With New Podcast
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2019
Couple Surprised After They Buy A Tiny Kitty, And It Grows To Be The World’s Longest Cat
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about 100 Days Wild
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2020
“Like A Raccoon”: 55 Women Share Their Revelations After Living With Men
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
Polish Photographer Travels Across India To Show How Incredibly Beautiful Its Local People Are
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.