People Are Sharing Their Pets’ Silliest Moments They Are Definitely Not Proud Of For This New Trend

2023 so far has been rich in TikTok trends. We had the fascination with the Roman Empire, loving to be a hater, making our lives look like a Wes Anderson movie, and many, many more things that a single person simply cannot keep track of.
Recently yet another trend took off, and this one is hilariously adorable. People are sharing videos of their pets doing silly or embarrassing things to the tune of Hamilton’s “Dear Theodosia.”
The combination is brilliant! Sometimes all you need to brighten up your day is Lin-Manuel Miranda serenading a dog that has its head stuck in an empty jar of peanut butter.
Scroll down to see the most hilarious takes on the trend below.
Hilariously adorable pet videos are going viral on TikTok
Here are the funniest examples of this recent trend
#1 One Day That Box Will Be The End Of Him
Image source: billyboy_cat
#2 His Name Is Cooper And We Call Him Coopicola
Image source: phoebecodes
#3 You Make Me Proud Every Day
Image source: iamkylo
#4 Best Pose
Image source: ryba2kit
#5 Our Special Boy
Image source: rblyellow
#6 Look At My Son
Image source: dyghx9j82pqo
#7 Cats, Man
Image source: scoutsailor
#8 He Does It To Himself
Image source: domesroams
#9 The Water Isn’t Running
Image source: fenella.thorpe
#10 Look At My Son
Image source: shiloh_and_ellie
#11 Unhinged
Image source: noel.wiley
#12 So Proud
Image source: melly1100_
#13 When Your Child Takes Their First Steps
Image source: nala_meets_world
#14 Meet Chester
Image source: lilmilkshakeee
#15 He Was Attacking My Hair And Needed A Better Angle
Image source: jaceytoowavy
#16 Not A Thought Behind Those Eyeballs
Image source: mrskimpel
#17 He’s Our Special Baby
Image source: creativechronicles
#18 Cat-Man-Doo Dried Chicken Treats, In Case You Were Wondering
Image source: neighborhoodcatmomm
#19 Come To Think Of It, What Is The Word I’m Looking For?
Image source: indooroutdoorkat
#20 The Jar Was Promptly Removed From Her Head After This And I Now Only Use Trashcans With Lids
Image source: kaycreigh
#21 Tokyo Shows Us How To Drink With Style
Image source: liermm
#22 Learned How To Use Tik Tok Just To Make This
Image source: mollycaven
#23 Another One Of My Chonky Boi
Image source: chutneys.clowder
#24 Look At My Poppy
Image source: poppoocat
#25 He Rlly Said 🤪
Image source: apolloandbandit
#26 Literally Wouldnt Let Go
Image source: norisreynolds
#27 I Swear This Cat Is Gonna Be The Death Of Me. He Loves The Fan So Much
Image source: tabbymisadventures
#28 Silly Poupou
Image source: poukasfamily
#29 Look At My Sons
Image source: daycarekat
#30 Just Look At Him Sitting Proud With His Favourite Ball And Everything
Image source: porkchop.n.beans
#31 Thinks She’s Washing Her Leg
Image source: saltyy_blonde
#32 Look At My Son
Image source: rotten_joy
#33 I Promise He Put Every Braincell Into This Move
Image source: kit.kat.kiara
#34 Not A Thought Behind Those Eyes
Image source: eeveeandcosmo
#35 Harold Is A Master At The Sploot
Image source: _cassiemarieee_
#36 He Is Really Something
Image source: avery.wakefield
#37 That Shared Braincell Is Working Overtime
Image source: peachespumpkinnpickles
#38 An Old Video But This Audio Just Captures The Moment
Image source: prqueen40
#39 My Son
Image source: franny.zooey
#40 “Pride Is Not The Word I’m Looking For..”
Image source: 2cat.momma
#41 Pride Is Not The Word Im Looking For
Image source: its.mabel.the.retrieve
#42 😂
Image source: seli_namusic
#43 No Thoughts…
Image source: ball.chafe.bruce
#44 Matcha Monster Costume For Halloween??
Image source: chunkytunaaa
#45 Why Pickles
Image source: aveflake
#46 When Your Ball Python Thinks He’s A Tree Snake
Image source: ballpythons100
#47 Shes On Honor Rolll
Image source: maryblairo
#48 Throwback To The Time Stevie Thought She’d Try And Mail Herself
Image source: munchkinstevie
#49 When It’s Scritch O’clock And Gremlin Mode Hits
Image source: martymeowgaret
#50 Look At My Son
Image source: wisaandthecattos
Follow Us