27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

One of the things that every single person goes through in life is the process of getting older. No matter how much anyone denies it or tries to delay it – it’s inevitable.
So, we think it’s important not to pretend that such a fact does not exist; it’s better to talk about it straightforwardly. Today, let’s discuss what parts of getting older some folks deem to be the hardest. Interestingly, some netizens claim that at least some of them aren’t being talked about enough, so let’s do the opposite and discuss them with this list, shall we?
More info: Reddit
#1
That nobody can see you are exactly the same person you always were, just stuck inside a body that no longer matches.
Image source: mskittyjones, freepik
#2
Everything hurts.
#3
That there are more “last times” than “first times.”.
#4
Everything they don’t tell you about menopause or peri-menopause. Women have so much that starts to go haywire as our reproductive systems start cycling down, and there isn’t much information or support from doctors to help you figure it out.
#5
Feeling like you are running out of time to do things because the check engine light in my body never goes off now.
Image source: Applesbabe, DC Studio
#6
My metabolism is so slow and its getting harder to lose weight.
Image source: npad69, pch.vector
#7
Parents getting old and passing away
Miss you Mom.
Image source: Plus-Statistician80, freepik
#8
Realizing how much you missed and what you could’ve done if you took a different path. For me, I always reflect on how I could’ve been bolder and had a better time if I was just more confident.
Image source: UrbansMyth, freepik
#9
You have fewer and fewer alternative life paths available, and you start to regret the paths that you did take.
Image source: DeathSpiral321, freepik
#10
Becoming irrelevant. I work on the same campus I attended 40 years ago, and I feel the looks saying, “You don’t belong here anymore.”.
Image source: imjeffp, freepik
#11
Inability to just do the things you used to do with ease.
Image source: LifeHappenzEvryMomnt, bialasiewicz
#12
Feeling your body fall apart.
Image source: winstonwolf30, wosunan
#13
Loneliness. The world can easily just forget you.
Image source: tallgordon, cottonbro studio
#14
For me its looking back on what i could have done with my time.
Image source: Opinionated-Femboy, tsyhun
#15
Seeing old pics and videos of yourself and realizing how gradual the change was that you never noticed how much you’ve aged.
#16
Risk of dementia.
Image source: Delicious-Let8429, Getty Images
#17
Gettin ugly in my case gettin uglier.
Image source: ransom0374, freepik
#18
You have heard all the songs and stories, everything they come up with now feels like a bad copy.
Also, the amount of things you are doing for the last time, or are never going to do at all, grows and grows.
People you love die. People you love stop loving you back. You stop loving people even though they deserve your love.
Image source: ThreeLivesInOne, EyeEm
#19
Constantly losing friends.
#20
For me, generally, regret builds up. The “could’ve, would’ve, should’ve” syndrome is strong in me.
Image source: ArmchairAlchemist2, freepik
#21
You hit a certain point where you realize your career isn’t going to advance anymore, because if you haven’t made the leadership ranks by a certain point everyone assumes it’s because there’s something wrong with you. People stop saying “it will happen someday” because now it *is* someday. And if you work in a youth-dominated field, you’re just absolutely f****d.
Image source: KingBayley, pch.vector
#22
Seeing everybody else moving forward in life. Being actually good in living life.
While you’re stuck with no solution nor any way to fix yourself watching how every day slips away from you.
And not being able to quit because some people would be f*****g sad.
Life is a cruel joke.
Image source: Frank_Acha, freepik
#23
Your body betrays you.
Image source: Jazzpants51, DC Studio
#24
Next to losing people, slowly losing your appetite for new things and being bored with the old.
#25
I’m technically more fit in my 30s than in my 20s. But if I hurt myself it takes 10x longer to heal. Hurt my knee? No running for 2 months in my 20s it would be fine after 3 shots of vodka and sleeping it off. Cut myself at 25? No evidence in a week, at 35? Takes 2 weeks to heal and leaves a scar.
Also I basically don’t drink anymore now that I get hangovers. Which I guess is a good thing but still sucks.
Image source: CarmenxXxWaldo, Drazen Zigic
#26
Calculating what your current age is the halfway point of in your life.
For example, if you’re 60 and expect to live to 80, you’re at the halfway point between 40 and death.
You can start this in your late 30s (based on life expectancy) and unlock a strange combo…a new way to fear death and a new way to start doing stuff on the harsh realization that you’re somewhere on the back 9 of life.
Image source: flabergasterer, EyeEm
#27
Women that used to find you s*xy and attractive now think you’re an old creeper.
Image source: Zealousideal_Owl9621, freepik
Follow Us