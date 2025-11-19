27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

by

One of the things that every single person goes through in life is the process of getting older. No matter how much anyone denies it or tries to delay it it’s inevitable.

So, we think it’s important not to pretend that such a fact does not exist; it’s better to talk about it straightforwardly. Today, let’s discuss what parts of getting older some folks deem to be the hardest. Interestingly, some netizens claim that at least some of them aren’t being talked about enough, so let’s do the opposite and discuss them with this list, shall we?

More info: Reddit

#1

That nobody can see you are exactly the same person you always were, just stuck inside a body that no longer matches.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: mskittyjones, freepik

#2

Everything hurts.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: anon, yesorno

#3

That there are more “last times” than “first times.”.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: B1rdPal, EyeEm

#4

Everything they don’t tell you about menopause or peri-menopause. Women have so much that starts to go haywire as our reproductive systems start cycling down, and there isn’t much information or support from doctors to help you figure it out.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: anon, freepik

#5

Feeling like you are running out of time to do things because the check engine light in my body never goes off now.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: Applesbabe, DC Studio

#6

My metabolism is so slow and its getting harder to lose weight.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: npad69, pch.vector

#7

Parents getting old and passing away

Miss you Mom.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: Plus-Statistician80, freepik

#8

Realizing how much you missed and what you could’ve done if you took a different path. For me, I always reflect on how I could’ve been bolder and had a better time if I was just more confident.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: UrbansMyth, freepik

#9

You have fewer and fewer alternative life paths available, and you start to regret the paths that you did take.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: DeathSpiral321, freepik

#10

Becoming irrelevant. I work on the same campus I attended 40 years ago, and I feel the looks saying, “You don’t belong here anymore.”.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: imjeffp, freepik

#11

Inability to just do the things you used to do with ease.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: LifeHappenzEvryMomnt, bialasiewicz

#12

Feeling your body fall apart.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: winstonwolf30, wosunan

#13

Loneliness. The world can easily just forget you.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: tallgordon, cottonbro studio

#14

For me its looking back on what i could have done with my time.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: Opinionated-Femboy, tsyhun

#15

Seeing old pics and videos of yourself and realizing how gradual the change was that you never noticed how much you’ve aged.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: anon, freepik

#16

Risk of dementia.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: Delicious-Let8429, Getty Images

#17

Gettin ugly in my case gettin uglier.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: ransom0374, freepik

#18

You have heard all the songs and stories, everything they come up with now feels like a bad copy.

Also, the amount of things you are doing for the last time, or are never going to do at all, grows and grows.

People you love die. People you love stop loving you back. You stop loving people even though they deserve your love.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: ThreeLivesInOne, EyeEm

#19

Constantly losing friends.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: anon, freepik

#20

For me, generally, regret builds up. The “could’ve, would’ve, should’ve” syndrome is strong in me.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: ArmchairAlchemist2, freepik

#21

You hit a certain point where you realize your career isn’t going to advance anymore, because if you haven’t made the leadership ranks by a certain point everyone assumes it’s because there’s something wrong with you. People stop saying “it will happen someday” because now it *is* someday. And if you work in a youth-dominated field, you’re just absolutely f****d.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: KingBayley, pch.vector

#22

Seeing everybody else moving forward in life. Being actually good in living life.

While you’re stuck with no solution nor any way to fix yourself watching how every day slips away from you.

And not being able to quit because some people would be f*****g sad.

Life is a cruel joke.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: Frank_Acha, freepik

#23

Your body betrays you.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: Jazzpants51, DC Studio

#24

Next to losing people, slowly losing your appetite for new things and being bored with the old.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: dubroar, EyeEm

#25

I’m technically more fit in my 30s than in my 20s. But if I hurt myself it takes 10x longer to heal. Hurt my knee? No running for 2 months in my 20s it would be fine after 3 shots of vodka and sleeping it off. Cut myself at 25? No evidence in a week, at 35? Takes 2 weeks to heal and leaves a scar.

Also I basically don’t drink anymore now that I get hangovers. Which I guess is a good thing but still sucks.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: CarmenxXxWaldo, Drazen Zigic

#26

Calculating what your current age is the halfway point of in your life.

For example, if you’re 60 and expect to live to 80, you’re at the halfway point between 40 and death.

You can start this in your late 30s (based on life expectancy) and unlock a strange combo…a new way to fear death and a new way to start doing stuff on the harsh realization that you’re somewhere on the back 9 of life.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: flabergasterer, EyeEm

#27

Women that used to find you s*xy and attractive now think you’re an old creeper.

27 Harsh Truths About Aging That No One Really Talks About

Image source: Zealousideal_Owl9621, freepik

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Wish Julie Roginsky Would Have Spoken Up Sooner About Roger Ailes
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2017
‘The Penguin’ Opens to Rave Reviews and Comparisons to ‘The Sopranos’
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2024
24 Photographs Of Famous Authors That Most People Have Never Seen
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Photographer Picks These Two Homeless Lovebirds And Transforms Them Into Models
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
4-Year-Old Feels Lonely In Quarantine, Sets Up A Fairy Garden, Her Neighbor Notices And Pretends To Be A Fairy Named Sapphire For 9 Months
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Nature If It Looks Like Something Else
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025