Vince Vaughn’s Kids Make First Public Appearance at Walk of Fame Ceremony

In a heartwarming turn of events, Vince Vaughn‘s two rarely-seen kids made their first public appearance on August 12, 2024. The celebrated actor was graced with the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his family was there to support him.
The “Wedding Crashers” star appeared at the prestigious ceremony accompanied by his wife, Kyla Weber, and their children: daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11. They posed together for photos, capturing a proud moment for the Vaughn family. Young Vernon held up his dad’s new plaque excitedly, which features a miniature version of the actor’s star.
Vaughn reflected on parenthood during an interview with EXTRA TV, sharing how it has changed him dramatically. He said,
I think you get more patience, and you feel a kind of love that you just can’t describe. And we laugh a lot; we have a lot of fun, so I enjoy my days quite a bit with both of them.
The actor also shared a tender moment in his acceptance speech. Expressing gratitude for his family’s unwavering support, Vaughn said,
My beautiful wife Kyla, I’m so glad that you’re with me on this now. I’m so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together…you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me. He playfully added, You’re not as lucrative, and you don’t give me access to the kind of stuff that this kind of thing does. But in all seriousness, you guys are the most important, and I love you very much. It’s great to have you guys with me.
