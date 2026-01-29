Joel Eriksson Ek: Bio And Career Highlights

Joel Eriksson Ek: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Joel Eriksson Ek

January 29, 1997

Karlstad, Sweden

29 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Joel Eriksson Ek?

Joel Eriksson Ek is a Swedish professional ice hockey center, known for his strong two-way play and physicality. He anchors the Minnesota Wild with his aggressive style.

He entered the public eye as the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Eriksson Ek quickly made an impact, becoming the first teenager in franchise history to record three assists in one game.

Early Life and Education

Born in Karlstad, Sweden, Joel Eriksson Ek grew up in a family deeply immersed in hockey; his father, Clas Eriksson, played for Färjestad BK for 13 seasons. Eriksson Ek honed his skills within the Färjestad BK youth system.

He pursued his high school education at Karlstad Fria Läroverk, all while balancing his burgeoning hockey career. Eriksson Ek’s early dedication to the sport foreshadowed his future professional success.

Notable Relationships

Joel Eriksson Ek’s personal life remains largely private, with no publicly confirmed long-term partners or marriages reported in major media outlets. His focus appears to be primarily on his professional hockey career.

To date, there is no public information regarding any children or co-parenting situations involving the professional ice hockey player. He has not shared details about his romantic relationships.

Career Highlights

Joel Eriksson Ek has established himself as a reliable center in the NHL, contributing both offensively and defensively for the Minnesota Wild. His career-high 26 goals and 49 points in the 2021-22 season showcase his offensive growth.

Internationally, Eriksson Ek has proudly represented Sweden, securing a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championship. He has consistently been recognized for his strong two-way play.

