NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 29-April-2026

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The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Notoriously antisocial pets

🔽 Show

___ Sun (drink in a pouch)

🔽 Show

Extremely excited

🔽 Show

All-out fight

🔽 Show

“The Tell-Tale Heart” writer

🔽 Show

Down

Brief appearance in a movie

🔽 Show

It doesn’t fall far from the 3-Down, in an idiom

🔽 Show

See 2-Down

🔽 Show

Heads or tails

🔽 Show

Spend a few nights in the woods, perhaps

🔽 Show

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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