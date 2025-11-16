“One Orange Braincell”: 50 Times Orange Cats Acted So Dorky, Their Pics Ended Up On This Online Group

Speculation that cats use only one communal brain cell has been lurking on the internet for a while. But this post is dedicated to only orange cats that possess this power. So if you are specifically an orange cat lover, we are welcoming you to meet these derpy cats doing god knows what and why.
Does orange fur affect a cat’s behavior? Well, that is obviously an important question I had in my mind while going through this thread. And, well, to get that answered correctly, Bored Panda has got in touch with Saba Sayyed, a cat psychologist who has helped us to unravel this and other important cat mysteries.
The proof that orange cats can sometimes get disconnected from their brain cell is collected on this subreddit r/OneOrangeBraincell.
And if you feel like orange is not your color, then you can visit our other posts on Bored Panda of derpy cats in all shapes, sizes, and colors here.
More info: reddit.com | acatpsychologist.com | Instagram

#1 This Is Philip J Fry And He Is My Best Friend

Image source: jessprius

#2 After Watching Me Clean The Litter Box And Throw The Poops Into The Litter Locker For Weeks, Jack Decided To Cut Out The Middle Man And Just Poop Directly Into The Locker

Image source: PrincessOake

#3 Booker Loves Staring At Ice Cubes. He Doesn’t Lick Them Or Touch Them; He Just Stares And Purrs

Image source: ChalkButter

#4 First Time With The Brain Cell

Image source: Cooperlici

#5 Ivy Hardly Ever Meows, But She Woke Me Up Yelling Her Head Off Today. Turns Out My Co Detector Was Going Off Due To Dying Batteries. Three Cheers For Her Even If It Wasn’t An Emergency!

Image source: TheNightTerror1987

#6 I Put My Cat’s Extra Fur On His Head And Now He Keeps Talking About The 2020 Election

Image source: Lam0rac

#7 My Brother-In-Law Helping His Buddy Dobby Look For The Brain Cell

Image source: Jay911

#8 Pretty Sure My Little Blind Flerken Belongs Here

Image source: stormikyu

#9 The Braincell Is Multiplying!

Image source: darkcitrusmarmelade

#10 Introduced My Cat To Leaves Today

Image source: nowhalle

#11 One Orange Braincell In Original Packing

Image source: mulcher7

#12 You Don’t Need More Than One Braincell If You’re This Cute

Image source: GreenGreenBeen

#13 Two Hours Of Cat Tree Building Later

Image source: garageofevil

#14 We Told Him He Wouldn’t Like It Outside, But He Insisted. This Is What We Saw On Our Doorbell Cam A Few Minutes Later

Image source: Urban_Jaguar

#15 I Present To You: Provolone! Because He’s Not Sharp Enough To Be Cheddar

Image source: dormitatrix

#16 Miss Stella Bean. Smelly Stelly Has Megaesophagus, An Illness That Prevents Food Going Directly From Her Throat To Stomach Without Gravity’s Help! Here’s One Solution…baby Björn

Image source: Proud-Armadillo-2403

#17 I Have No Words For My One Brain Cell

Image source: Fearless-Acadia-6613

#18 Rare Picture Of Braincell Transfer In Progress

Image source: Halloweenpenguin

#19 He Repeatedly Gets Stuck Like This When We Open The Top Half Of The Door

Image source: JHRooseveltChrist

#20 Nailed This Years Christmas Picture

Image source: cleecloomou

#21 I See Your Mango, And Raise You My Mango

Image source: kooriwi

#22 Cheddar Likes To Suck People’s Fingers, The Little Weirdo

Image source: ScyllaOfTheDepths

#23 My Boy Got Stuck On Top Of The Wardrobe Door Today

Image source: FranciscoEverywhere

#24 A Story In 3 Parts

Image source: maxthecat5905

#25 This Is Lucky. My 22 Year Old Senior Hospice Foster Of 1.5 Years. Keeper Of The Eldest Braincell

Image source: Brokensapphire86

#26 When You’re Cold And Shivering But You Scream When Removed From The Window, You Get A Sock Sweater Instead!

Image source: hunniedpeaches

#27 Sharing The Story Of The Brain Cell

Image source: I-nam-Baba

#28 My Cat Roger Displaying His Crackhead Energy And One Brain Cell At The Same Time

Image source: Fancy-Stop-3241

#29 Doesn’t Even Have Enough Brain Cell For Basic Cat Activities

Image source: catloverMD

#30 Went To The Store To Get Fish For Our Pond. Accidentally Came Home With This

Image source: renslips

#31 Old Man Lost Most Braincells After Eating Turkey

Image source: 2muchparty

#32 Walked In On A The Weekly Meeting Of The Minds

Image source: rockerbox

#33 Rescued This Baby Off The 99 Ramp. He Plays Hard Like A Crackhead, And Totally Misses 100% Of The Shots He Takes… Meet Nine!

Image source: bluetopaz14kkt

#34 Bet You Can’t Find Him! He’s Hiding From The Vet

Image source: Sultry_Penguin

#35 This Is Helga. She Jumped Into Some Garlic Butter Sauce And Had To Have A Bath. She Will Not Learn From This Experience

Image source: 7ornado_al

#36 Him And His Freaking Yoghurt Obsession! I Know It Looks Like I’m Heavy Handed On His Neck Scruff But I Can Assure You It Looks That Way Because He Was Belligerently Trying To Get To That Yoghurt At All Cost

Image source: AmsterdamsT

#37 Kevin Has Been Sitting And Watching A Game Download For 45 Minutes

Image source: MackHarrison3260

#38 Anyone Else’s Sleep Like This? My Sweet Goose

Image source: ChippySay

#39 This Is My Baby Girl Princess Mushroom Ravioli. She Wants To Know If She Can Borrow The Brain Cell

Image source: gratefullydeceased

#40 Bread

Image source: Tsukiyamauwu

#41 The Creation Of 🅱️raincell

Image source: mmightea

#42 Asimov Insists On Being Held When I Brush My Teeth?!

Image source: MooseTetrino

#43 She Thought She Saw The Brain Cell. She Didn’t

Image source: khutulunsrule

#44 Our Cat Isnt Smart Enough To Use The Litter Box, But Thankfully She’s So Dumb She’s Looped Back Around To Being Smart And Pees In The Toilet

Image source: Cumbandicoot

#45 We Lost Track Of Our Small Ginger Girl Nymeria This Morning, So We Spent About An Hour Frantically Calling Her Name, Shaking Treats, And Running Around The House Looking For Her. Just Found Her In The Off-Limits Laundry Room, Cozy And Unrepentant For The Ruckus She Caused

Image source: ladyem8

#46 Peter Is Not A Fan Of Thunderstorms

Image source: rose_writing

#47 Orange Dingus At The Shelter Where I Volunteer

Image source: DisgruntledPelican

#48 Sometimes She Thinks But Then She Forgets

Image source: nebsters101

#49 Mad Because He Now Has To Share His Single Brain Cell

Image source: tipoulio

#50 My Kitten Always Looks Like He’s Having An Existential Crisis

Image source: cucumberhateaccount

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
