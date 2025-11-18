50 Lesser-Known Facts That The “Today I Learned” Community Recently Shared

You learn something new every day. And you don’t even have to attend a class to do so. You might learn something by accident, through a friend, in a book or on the internet. It could be a recipe, a new route to work, a word you never knew before, a fun fact, or a complex skill. We can keep learning throughout our lives. And as we do, our brain grows. It’s a process called brain plasticity. But in order for that growth to occur, we have to exercise and train our brain. As if it were a muscle.
The Today I Learned community has 38 million members. It’s a mind gym for anyone obsessed with gaining more knowledge about the world around them. Every day, people post the most interesting and intriguing facts they happened to stumble across. Bored Panda has gathered our personal favorites. From a student who got full marks for handing in a blank essay, to some lesser known truths about famous people, there’s bound to be something here that you might want to share at the dinner table tonight. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites, and let us know what you learned today.
#1
In 1972 Canada had a contest to complete the saying “As Canadian as…” The winner was Heather Scott who answered “As Canadian as possible under the circumstances.”
Image source: cwood1973, Daniel Joseph Petty/Pexels
#2
In Japan, only 100% fruit juice can display a realistic cut fruit on the label, 95% may display a whole but unsliced fruit. 5% or less, it is forbidden to display a realistic fruit on the label.
Image source: bodhi-r, David Pursehouse/Flickr
#3
L Ron Hubbards Grandson is a renowned Slam Poet and activist against Scientology.
Image source: Nincruel, Joshua Santos/Pexels
#4
In 2019 a Japanese University student studying ninja history turned in an essay written in invisible ink. The words only became visible when the paper was heated over a gas stove. Her professor without even revealing the whole essay gave her an A.
Image source: Ill_Definition8074, Peter Olexa/Pexels
#5
After a boy in the 1930s found what looked like a “great lump of coal”, his family used it as a doorstop for a decade until his dad had “a little look at it.” This led to the realization it was the world’s largest black sapphire. After being faceted, the Black Star of Queensland is 733 carats.
Image source: tyrion2024, greyloch/Pexels
#6
A Coca-Cola secretary offered to sell Coca-Cola trade secrets to Pepsi. Pepsi responded by notifying Coca-Cola, and the secretary was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
Image source: Brendawg324, Olena Bohovyk/Pexels
#7
Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys wrote their first single “Surfin'” for a high school music class and received an F for it. In 2018 the high school retroactively changed his grade to an A.
Image source: thedubiousstylus, Diana ✨/Pexels
#8
Sir Ben Kingsley was born Krishna Bhanji but changed his name and noticed an immediate uptick in job offers, from “We don’t quite know how to place you” to “When can you start?”
Image source: innergamedude, FilmFestOslo/Flickr
#9
Japanese war criminal Hitoshi Imamura, believing that his sentence of 10 years imprisonment was too light, built a replica prison in his garden where he stayed until his death in 1968.
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Eye_276, National Museum of the U.S. Navy/Flickr
#10
Mark Ruffalo woke from a dream that told him he had a brain tumor. He got a CT scan the following day confirming he had a benign tumor behind his left ear. The tumor was removed, and he is deaf in that ear as a result of the surgery.
Image source: jchillin2, Gage Skidmore/Flickr
#11
A man missing nearly 30 years was found alive and living just 80 miles away from where he disappeared after he helped solve his own disappearance by telling a social worker he had a flashback and remembered his name. He had reportedly suffered major memory loss due to a head injury.
Image source: tyrion2024, Lukas Rychvalsky/Pexels
#12
Early TV remotes worked with a spring-loaded hammer striking a solid aluminum rod in the device, which then rings out at an ultrasonic frequency, requiring no batteries.
Image source: antesocial, Alan Levine/Flickr
#13
The oral history of the Klamath indigenous people describes the eruption of a volcano and subsequent creation of Crater Lake in Oregon, events that geologists date to almost 8,000 years ago.
Image source: MaximinusRats
#14
Microsoft Solitaire was developed by a bored summer intern named Wes Cherry. He received no royalties for his work despite it being among the most used Windows applications of all time.
Image source: Bad-Umpire10
#15
That P.T. Barnum noticed people were lingering too long at his exhibits so he posted signs indicating “This Way to the Egress”. Not knowing that “Egress” was another word for “Exit”, people followed the signs to what they assumed was a fascinating exhibit and ended up outside.
Image source: Agnesactomithat, Pixabay/Pexels
#16
Switzerland has accidentally invaded neighboring Liechtenstein several times. On one such occasion, the Liechtensteiners reportedly offered drinks to the Swiss soldiers, who declined and quickly departed.
Image source: ILoveTabascoSauce
#17
Tolkien and CS Lewis hated Disney, with Tolkien branding Walt’s movies as “disgusting” and “hopelessly corrupted” and calling him a “cheat”
Image source: TechnicalBean, Kenrick Mills/Unsplash
#18
Just 2 months after 9/11, another commercial airliner, American Airlines Flight 587, crashed into a NYC neighborhood in Queens after a critical mechanical/piloting failure just minutes after take off. 265 people were killed and several homes were completely destroyed.
Image source: SylemNova, max lewandowski/Pexels
#19
“Tiffany Problem”, where a historical or realistic fact is deemed anachronistic or unrealistic due to modern associations. Named after the name Tiffany, which is often considered a modern name but has medieval origins.
Image source: Zealousideal_Art2159, frank minjarez/Pexels
#20
While great apes can learn hundreds of sign-language words, they never ask questions.
Image source: AlexCoventry, Ishara Kasthuriarachchi/Pexels
#21
In 1973 a British couple survived 117 days lost at sea on an inflatable raft after their boat sank when it was struck by a whale. They survived by “almost continually” bailing water out of their raft, while collecting rainwater & killing turtles, birds and fish with their bare hands for food.
Image source: tyrion2024
#22
Japan received its first female fighter pilot in 2018. She was inspired as a child by Top Gun but could not become a combat aviator until the JSDF began accepting female candidates in 2015.
Image source: Candle-Jolly
#23
The Double Rainbow guy was a prolific uploader and created thousands of videos. He also scheduled 15 years of uploads in advanced before he died, leaving his channel still active now 4 years after his death.
Image source: 2SP00KY4ME, Sami Aksu/Pexels
#24
Male peacocks make fake mating sounds to make him seem more popular so females will mate with him.
Image source: MetsFan37, Anand Dandekar/Pexels
#25
‘Zombie fires’ are fires that burned during the summer, stay underground all winter long and pop up above the surface again in the spring.
Image source: manbrasucks, Alexandre P. Junior/Pexels
#26
Iceberg Lettuce has a water content of 96%. This results in it having essentially no nutritional value and only trace amounts of vitamins and minerals.
Image source: UndyingCorn, Doğan Alpaslan Demir/Pexels
#27
Medieval European cuisine used to be more complex and flavorful. However, once spice became cheap and readily available to the poor, the elites started taking spices out of European cooking as they didn’t want to be associated with the poor. This trend had lasting effects on European cuisine.
Image source: Flares117, Shantanu Pal/Pexels
#28
Polio is one of only two diseases currently the subject of a global eradication program, the other being Guinea worm disease. So far, the only diseases completely eradicated by humankind are smallpox, declared eradicated in 1980, and rinderpest, declared eradicated in 2011.
Image source: Voyager_AU
#29
In 1958, Burma-Shave offered a “free trip to Mars” for sending in 900 empty jars. A grocery store manager, Arliss French, took it literally and collected all 900. To save face, Burma-Shave sent him, fully dressed as an astronaut, to Moers, Germany (of which they felt was pronounced Mars).
Image source: candlebo, Kari Nesler/Flickr
#30
The first Sony Walkman had two headphone jacks so you could share it with someone else as they thought it would be considered rude to listen by yourself. This feature was removed as no one used it.
Image source: TheOSU87
#31
After a lawyer complained that Cleveland Browns fans were throwing paper airplanes, their lawyer responded “Attached is a letter that we received on November 19, 1974. I feel that you should be aware that some asshole is signing your name to stupid letters.”
Image source: MajesticBread9147
#32
In 2012, a California high school student was directed to urinate in a bucket in a supply room closet after a teacher mistakenly believed that bathroom breaks were not permitted. In 2017, a court ordered the school district to pay the student $1.25 million.
Image source: Forward-Answer-4407, Aaron Mello/Pexels
#33
Matt Damon wanted The Bourne Conspiracy video game to be a puzzle game, and refused to lend his voice talent to the game when it was turned into a shooter.
Image source: guydebordwarrior
#34
According to a 2016 study, having a first-class section on an airplane quadruples the chances of an air rage incident. Furthermore, loading economy passengers through first class doubles the chances again.
Image source: theotherbogart, Pew Nguyen/Pexels
#35
Due to their long association with humans, dogs have evolved the ability to thrive on a starch-rich diet, which would be inadequate for other canid species.
Image source: MaroonTrucker28, Johann/Pexels
#36
The Notre Dame fire disaster was made worse because a guard was sent to investigate, but to the wrong location where he found no fire. The alarm system was not designed to automatically notify the fire brigade.
Image source: ChupdiChachi, Jarod Barton/Pexels
#37
No child with type I diabetes survived until adulthood before 1922.
Image source: TheHabro
#38
Before the breakup, AT&T didn’t allow customers to use phones made by other companies, claiming using them would degrade the network.
Image source: BadenBaden1981
#39
Senior citizen Emerich Juettner eluded the US Secret Service for 10 years while he used just enough poorly created counterfeit $1 bills (one version misspelled Washington) to support himself & his dog. He only used fake $1 bills one at a time & never to the same place twice. He’d serve 4 months.
Image source: tyrion2024
#40
When Elton John married his wife Renate Blauel in 1984, Rod Stewart sent a wedding telegram that read “You may still be standing but we’re all on the f**king floor”.
Image source: EssexGuyUpNorth
#41
George Washington was unusually tall (6’2″) and quite strong, and never wore a powdered wig.
Image source: penkster, Library of Congress/Unsplash
#42
Following Michael Jackson’s death, his sister discovered two hard disks at her brother’s home that contained more than 100 unreleased songs, many of which were unregistered. In 2010, Sony signed a deal with Jackson’s estate to release 10 posthumous albums, but only 3 were ever released.
Image source: 9oRo
#43
The end of the Stone Age to the present represents only around 0.7% of human history.
Image source: PoopMobile9000
#44
A 2022 study proposed that Bruce Lee may have died from hyponatraemia – a low concentration of sodium in blood, which is caused by excessive water intake. At the time of his death, Lee had reportedly been existing on a near-liquid diet of mostly juices.
Image source: waitingforthesun92
#45
A basketball player, Boban Janković, frustrated with his fifth foul, slammed his head into a padded concrete post, leaving him unable to walk for the rest of his life.
Image source: Henwoows
#46
In 1952 a doctor in France released a deadly virus to kill rabbits on his estate, which then killed 90% of France’s rabbits within two years.
Image source: barrycl
#47
Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that sank in 2012, resulting in the death of 32 people, had been carrying a large amount of mafia-owned cocaine when it sank and traces of it were found in Captain Francesco Schettino’s hair samples.
Image source: 9oRo
#48
Hippos can defecate into rivers so much that their feces builds up and kills fish through hypoxia, or lack of oxygen. In the Mara River, about 4,000 hippos poop out more than 9 tons of dung each day. Hippo feces also leaves behind chemicals such as ammonium and sulfide, which is harmful to fish.
Image source: XiGoldenGod
#49
If your SSN was issued before 2011 it reveals where you lived when you got your number. The first 3 digits correspond to a specific state.
Image source: frumpi
#50
The burial sites in Medina and Mecca for the Prophet Muhammad’s family members were destroyed to make room for the Hajj pilgrimages.
Image source: GabbotheClown
