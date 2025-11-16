22 Y.O. Woman Lashes Out At Her 35 Y.O. Boyfriend For Getting Upset About Her Budget Apartment

It’s no secret that dating is hard work. Two people, frequently with entirely different outlooks on life, contrasting interests and various goals – trying to make things work. Maybe it’s a new relationship or a long-lasting high school sweetheart kind of love – the chances are that there’s still something you don’t know about your partner.
Specifically, with new connections, it’s hard to tell if you really have those caring feelings for a person or whether it’s just that honeymoon phase where you’re deliberately overlooking the potential red flags, purely for the sake of feeling things. Sometimes folks get so delusional that the only thing that manages to save them from continuing an unhealthy relationship is asking strangers on the internet for a piece of advice.
This online user turned to one of Reddit’s online groups asking if the way she handled her boyfriend’s tantrums was wrong, resulting in her ending their relationship. The post received nearly 25K upvotes in the space of 18 hours – and over 2K comments discussing this rather odd situation.
Sometimes your significant others make you question their behavior
Being in a relationship with someone that is significantly older or younger than you is not always as easy as folks assume it would be. Sometimes there’ll be disagreements that could’ve easily been avoided with couples with no major age gaps. Of course, partners that truly care for each other would find a way to fight through the arguments – though this story has a different ending.
Man complains about his partner’s living situation, she says he can’t date a much younger woman and expect her to have her life together
This woman was curious and decided to ask for a piece of advice, as her boyfriend’s behavior started to seriously bug her. The OP began her story by explaining that she recently got together with a 35-year-old man, and that she definitely had some second thoughts about whether this connection will actually work out due to their moderately big age gap.
The OP then proceeded to give the readers a little backstory. She reveals that she resides in an old apartment with fairly creaky floors that used to be a single family’s house. There isn’t much soundproofing and she constantly is aware of what her neighbors are up to, though it’s never been an issue for her. She’s mentioned that she’s very understanding of that, as she also does things that could be heard by people around her.
When her partner started coming over, that’s when the trouble began. He was easily irritated by all the noisiness, and was pushing her to go and talk to them. She disclosed that it was quite awkward, as she was never bothered by all the sounds.
Moreover, she was already familiar with her neighbors’ schedules and lifestyles, so she knew all the little details – like when someone’s going to turn the TV off and wake up for work.
The woman even offered her significant other some remedies, such as earplugs – however, he declined and said that he finds them uncomfortable to sleep in. The boyfriend continued to make similar comments every time he heard a noise, simultaneously distressing his partner.
Eventually she couldn’t keep things in anymore, so she verbally lashed out and said that he can’t date a much younger woman and expect her to have everything figured out with a great apartment in her pocket.
Naturally, the man got annoyed and asked his partner what her age has to do with this situation. The OP tried explaining it to him, saying that there’s practically no way for someone this young to be able to afford a decent house, while also thinking about how out of touch her significant other actually is with what kind of life people in their 20s live.
The woman also mentions that to any future comments regarding the noisiness she would reply in a mocking way — for instance, she’d say “ok, boomer” and tell him to buy her a “rich person” apartment.
The author also thought that it was important to share how she physically is unable to travel to his apartment, as it’s in the suburbs and she, sadly, doesn’t own a car. She explains that for him to travel to her place would be much more convenient than asking him to pick her up and drive her back whenever she decides to visit him.
The OP later edited the post and revealed that she searched for her BF’s property records
Later on, people started bringing up how odd the OP’s boyfriend’s behavior actually is. He chose to date someone much younger, who in addition has never seen his place. Things seemed so sketchy that some folks even started speculating, and were convinced that only people with families live in suburbs. The author finally decided to search for his property records, and was shocked to find out that he co-owns his house with a woman that shares his last name.
The author then expressed gratitude towards every person who decided to share their opinion, as they helped her realize that something was indeed fishy. What do you think about this situation? Does age actually matter?
Fellow Redditors found the man’s behavior to be odd and made OP reconsider her relationship
