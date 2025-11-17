40 Facebook Marketplace Ads That Are So Delusional, They Got Shamed On This Page

by

More than a billion visitors each month used Facebook Marketplace to browse, buy, or list items, according to 2021 data. So for every seller, whether an established merchant or everyday people, this is a big opportunity to buy, sell, swap and give away stuff.

And while it all sounds wonderful on paper, in reality, online marketplaces are notorious for weird, questionable and eyebrow-raising stuff being sold there.

This Reddit community titled “Delusional Facebook” documents such examples featuring “anything on the Facebook Marketplace that is definitely not worth the money they’re asking.” The result is pure entertainment, so scroll down and upvote your favorite pics of delusional “gems” sold there!

#1 A Must Have!

Image source: something-not-clever

#2 This Definitely Made Me Laugh

Image source: Goosey44

#3 Chrissy’s Ambition Is Certainly Admirable

Image source: tiger_greengrass

#4 iPhone 11

Image source: TheQuietOutsider

#5 Vintage

Image source: pvsugarte1

#6 I Have No Words

Image source: reddit.com

#7 If Only Nicolas Cage Had Known It Was At Her House Instead

Image source: fuckjoelle

#8 Hmmm

Image source: pooraggies247

#9 “No Refunds” He Said

Image source: FlyingTomato98

#10 Thought This Was Appropriate For Here

Image source: cemacdonald

#11 Minty

Image source: keepyoureyeson

#12 I Would Call This Can Half Full, But I Also Wouldn’t Pay $175k For A “Very Rare Half Empty Unopened Coke Can”

Image source: welnick

#13 Duuuudde It’s Just An Old Paintbrush. You Probably Found It In An Old Shed Of Something

Image source: snowfairylove

#14 So Many Questions

Image source: snowfairylove

#15 Someone Posted Screenshots Of The Same Thing For $30 On Ebay

Image source: tenorsaxnoises

#16 I Can Smell This Picture

Image source: javi0119

#17 Get A Picasso For A Steal!

Image source: anolette7598

#18 Did You Mean, “Andy Warhol”?

Image source: SaraReneeCat

#19 Another Addition To The Rare/Vintage Mcdonald’s Condiment Collection

Image source: laughitupfuzball

#20 Found This Gem Today

Image source: geographically

#21 Perfect For My Next BBQ!

Image source: Friendly_Banter3

#22 Wedding Sign

Image source: G0PACKGO

#23 Seems Like A Pretty Good Deal

Image source: maybelukeskywaler

#24 $50

Image source: iluvchimiz

#25 Works Perfect… Except For The Cracked Screen

Image source: hskrgrl51

#26 Forged In Redneck Land

Image source: ifnotathenbbutnotc

#27 Cowboy Boot Toilet Brush Holder (Need I Say More)

Image source: epololly

#28 Yes, It’s A Sub-Zero. They’re Stupidly Expensive. But If I’m Paying $4k, I’m Expecting A Unit Clean Enough To Eat Off Of, And Not Covered In Black Mould

Image source: rekabis

#29 2 Good 2 Pass Up

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Come Clean Up Their Yard For Free!

Image source: Momiatto

#31 First Thing I See When I Open Facebook Marketplace

Image source: lightestnight450

#32 Just…ew

Image source: Ianwha17

#33 “Like New” iPhone But Only For Parts

Image source: BurningCranium

#34 Fifty Bucks For Something Probably Won At The County Fair

Image source: tequilasundae

#35 “Legit Name Brand”

Image source: socialissuecatlady

#36 Seriously?

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Once In A Lifetime Opportunity Here

Image source: maybelukeskywaler

#38 Free Bad Luck…anyone? Anyone?!?

Image source: PatientTurtle

#39 They Sell For $14.50 And Even Then You Should Buy Them When They’re On Sale 🤦🏻‍♀️

Image source: emilyisanarwhal

#40 I’m Not Even Sure This Would Hold Anyone’s Weight

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
