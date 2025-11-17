40 Facebook Marketplace Ads That Are So Delusional, They Got Shamed On This Page

More than a billion visitors each month used Facebook Marketplace to browse, buy, or list items, according to 2021 data. So for every seller, whether an established merchant or everyday people, this is a big opportunity to buy, sell, swap and give away stuff.
And while it all sounds wonderful on paper, in reality, online marketplaces are notorious for weird, questionable and eyebrow-raising stuff being sold there.
This Reddit community titled “Delusional Facebook” documents such examples featuring “anything on the Facebook Marketplace that is definitely not worth the money they’re asking.” The result is pure entertainment, so scroll down and upvote your favorite pics of delusional “gems” sold there!
#1 A Must Have!
#2 This Definitely Made Me Laugh
#3 Chrissy’s Ambition Is Certainly Admirable
#4 iPhone 11
#5 Vintage
#6 I Have No Words
#7 If Only Nicolas Cage Had Known It Was At Her House Instead
#8 Hmmm
#9 “No Refunds” He Said
#10 Thought This Was Appropriate For Here
#11 Minty
#12 I Would Call This Can Half Full, But I Also Wouldn’t Pay $175k For A “Very Rare Half Empty Unopened Coke Can”
#13 Duuuudde It’s Just An Old Paintbrush. You Probably Found It In An Old Shed Of Something
#14 So Many Questions
#15 Someone Posted Screenshots Of The Same Thing For $30 On Ebay
#16 I Can Smell This Picture
#17 Get A Picasso For A Steal!
#18 Did You Mean, “Andy Warhol”?
#19 Another Addition To The Rare/Vintage Mcdonald’s Condiment Collection
#20 Found This Gem Today
#21 Perfect For My Next BBQ!
#22 Wedding Sign
#23 Seems Like A Pretty Good Deal
#24 $50
#25 Works Perfect… Except For The Cracked Screen
#26 Forged In Redneck Land
#27 Cowboy Boot Toilet Brush Holder (Need I Say More)
#28 Yes, It’s A Sub-Zero. They’re Stupidly Expensive. But If I’m Paying $4k, I’m Expecting A Unit Clean Enough To Eat Off Of, And Not Covered In Black Mould
#29 2 Good 2 Pass Up
#30 Come Clean Up Their Yard For Free!
#31 First Thing I See When I Open Facebook Marketplace
#32 Just…ew
#33 “Like New” iPhone But Only For Parts
#34 Fifty Bucks For Something Probably Won At The County Fair
#35 “Legit Name Brand”
#36 Seriously?
#37 Once In A Lifetime Opportunity Here
#38 Free Bad Luck…anyone? Anyone?!?
#39 They Sell For $14.50 And Even Then You Should Buy Them When They’re On Sale 🤦🏻♀️
#40 I’m Not Even Sure This Would Hold Anyone’s Weight
