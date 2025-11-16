86 Breaking Bad Quotes That Truly Honor The Series’ Greatness

Of all the awesome quotes that Breaking Bad has to offer, this one somehow chose to haunt me forever – Jesus Christ, Marie, they’re not rocks. They’re minerals! I guess it goes straight to the shelf of absolutely nonsensical stuff your brain marks as ‘SUPER IMPORTANT’ and leaves you guessing your own intelligence. But, anyhoo, let’s talk about Breaking Bad and the cool quotes this iconic TV series gave us a bit more, shall we?
Now, there’s probably no need to talk about Breaking Bad itself much more, as its spellbinding plot, stellar acting, and ingenious character arcs have cemented the show’s title as One Of The Absolute Bests for, like, forever. But, recapping memorable quotes is always a good idea, don’t you think? Take, for instance, this famous quote and an absolute gem uttered by mister Jesse Pinkman – Cockadoodle, yeah! It’s science, you female dog! As you understand, we had to censor the amazing quote a bit, but you get the gist. And you’ve probably seen these words in their full glory used in quite a few charming quotes, we bet. And that’s just one of the Breaking Bad quotes that made it into the internet’s history, but there are plenty more!
Now, the real question here is, are you truly ready for some inspiring quotes (okay, quotes ranging from silly to inspiring) thrown right at you? If so, then scroll on down below and check them out! Then, once you are done, give the Breaking Bad quotes you loved the most your vote and share this article with other fans of the series!
#1
“You clearly don’t know who you’re talking to, so let me clue you in. I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? No! I am the one who knocks!” – Walter White
#2
“All the things that I did, you need to understand… I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. I was alive.” – Walter White
#3
“Some people are immune to good advice.” — Saul Goodman
#4
“Yeah, Mr. White! Yeah, science!” – Jesse Pinkman
#5
“If you don’t know who I am, then maybe your best course would be to tread lightly.” – Walter White
#6
“Never do the same mistake twice.” – Gustavo Fring
#7
“When I go in there, I’m bringing proof, not suspicion.” – Hank Schrader
#8
“I don’t believe fear to be an effective motivator.” – Gustavo Fring
#9
“Some straight like you, giant stick up his bum, age what, 60? He’s just gonna break bad?” – Jesse Pinkman
#10
“If you’re committed enough, you can make any story work.” – Saul Goodman
#11
“Just because you shot Jesse James, don’t make you Jesse James.” – Mike Ehrmantraut
#12
“It’s always been one step forward and two steps back” – Walter White
#13
“Hey, I’m a civilian! I’m not your lawyer anymore. I’m nobody’s lawyer.” – Saul Goodman
#14
“Screw you and your eyebrows.” – Walter White
#15
“The thing is, if you just do stuff and nothing happens, what’s it all mean? What’s the point?” — Jesse Pinkman
#16
“What I came to realize is that fear, that’s the worst of it. That’s the real enemy. So, get up, get out in the real world and you kick that bastard as hard you can right in the teeth.” – Walter White
#17
“We tried to poison you. We tried to poison you because you are an insane, degenerate piece of filth and you deserve to die.” – Walter White
#18
“Say my name.” – Walter White
#19
“The moral of the story is… I chose a half measure when I should have gone all the way. I’ll never make that mistake again. No more half measures, Walter.” – Mike Ehrmantraut
#20
“Is this just a genetic thing with you? Is it congenital? Did your mother drop you on your head when you were a baby?” – Walter White
#21
“And a man, a man provides. And he does it even when he’s not appreciated, or respected, or even loved. He simply bears up and he does it. Because he’s a man.” – Gustavo Fring
#22
“Sometimes the forbidden fruit tastes the sweetest.” – Hank Schrader
#23
“Free food always tastes good. Free drinks even better.” – Hank Schrader
#24
“Shut the hell up and let me die in peace” – Mike Ehrmantraut
#25
“You need to stop focusing on the darkness behind you. The past is the past. Nothing can change what we’ve done.” — Walter White
#26
“You are a time bomb tick, tick, ticking. And I have no intention of being around for the boom.” — Mike Ehrmantraut
#27
“Finding myself awake at three in the morning. But you know what? Ever since my diagnosis, I sleep just fine.” – Walter White
#28
“You know what Walt? Someone needs to protect this family from the man who protects this family.” – Skyler White
#29
“The devil is in the details.” – Skyler White
#30
“It’s easy money. Until we catch you.” – Hank Schrader
#31
“I once told a woman I was Kevin Costner and it worked because I believed it.” – Saul Goodman
#32
“Scientists love lasers.” – Saul Goodman
#33
“If you believe that there’s a hell, we’re pretty much already going there.” – Walter White
#34
“You’re the smartest guy I’ve ever met. And you’re too stupid to see… He made up his mind ten minutes ago.” – Hank Schrader
#35
“The fun’s over. From here on out, I’m Mr. Low Profile. Just another douche bag with a job and three pairs of Dockers. If I’m lucky, month from now, best-case scenario, I’m managing a Cinnabon in Omaha.” – Saul Goodman
#36
“I am speaking to my family now. Skyler, you are the love of my life. I hope you know that.” – Walter White
#37
“I’m not saying it’s not bad. It’s bad. But it could be worse.” – Saul Goodman
#38
“We’re done when I say we’re done” – Walter White
#39
“I won.” – Walter White
#40
“I watched Jane die. I was there. And I watched her die. I watched her overdose and choke to death. I could have saved her. But I didn’t.” – Walter White
#41
“I have lived under the threat of death for a year now. And because of that, I’ve made choices.” – Walter White
#42
“Darth Vader had responsibilities. He was responsible for the Death Star.” – Badger
#43
“I’m a blowfish! Blowfish! Yeah! Blowfishin’ this up!” – Jesse Pinkman
#44
“Why should we do anything more than once? Should I just smoke this one cigarette? Maybe we should only make love once if it’s the same thing? Should we just watch one sunset? Or live just one day? Because it’s new every time. Each time is a new experience.” — Jane Margolis
#45
“I have spent my whole life scared, frightened of things that could happen, might happen, might not happen, fifty years I spent like that.” – Walter White
#46
“I told you, Skyler, I warned you for a solid year: you cross me, and there will be consequences.” – Walter White
#47
“There is more money here than we could spend in 10 lifetimes. Please tell me: how much is enough? How big does this pile have to be?” — Skyler White
#48
“If I have to hear one more time that you did this for the family…” – Skyler White
#49
“You add plus a douchebag to a minus douchebag and you get, like, zero douchebags.” – Jesse Pinkman
#50
“A guy that clean has to be dirty.” – Hank Schrader
#51
“There is gold in the streets just waiting for someone to come and scoop it up.” – Walter White
#52
“Did you know that there’s an acceptable level of rat turds that can go into candy bars?” – Jesse Pinkman
#53
“Tagging trees is a lot better than chasing monsters.” – Hank Schrader
#54
“I hide in plain sight, same as you.” – Gustavo Fring
#55
“I mean, it’s just… It’s the constant, it’s the cycle. Its solution, dissolution, just over and over and over. It is growth, then decay, then transformation. It is fascinating, really.” – Walter White
#56
“I’m in the empire business.” – Walter White
#57
“My friends, I promise you that together, we will prosper.” – Gustavo Fring
#58
“We’re all on the same page. The one that says, if I can’t kill you, you’ll sure as hell wish you were dead.” – Jesse Pinkman
#59
“This is my own private domicile and I will not be harassed!” — Jesse Pinkman
#60
“Well, technically, chemistry is the study of matter. But I prefer to see it as the study of change.” – Walter White
#61
“Who are you talking to right now? Who is it you think you see? Do you know how much I make a year?” – Walter White
#62
“We’ve come this far… What’s one more?” – Skyler White
#63
“Congratulations, you’ve just left your family a second-hand Subaru.” – Saul Goodman
#64
“Even government doesn’t care that much about quality. You know what is okay to put in hot dogs?” – Jesse Pinkman
#65
“Oh, hey, nerdiest old dude I know, you wanna come cook crystal? Please. I’d ask my diaper-wearing granny, but her wheelchair wouldn’t fit in the RV.” – Jesse Pinkman
#66
“Oh, no. I don’t want to hear about the police! I do not say that lightly!” – Walter White
#67
“I learned from the best. Something tells me Hank is here because of you – and I’m not forgetting that.” – Skyler White
#68
“When I put everything into quicken, nothing flashed red, so that’s gotta mean it’s ok, right?” – Skyler White
#69
“Stay out of my territory.” – Walter White
#70
“This is what comes from blood for blood.” – Gustavo Fring
#71
“What do I look like? Scarface?” – Jesse Pinkman
#72
“Coin flip is sacred.” – Jesse Pinkman
#73
“To all law enforcement entities, this is not an admission of guilt.” – Walter White
#74
“Did I say you could open your mouth? And, hands off the car!” – Hank Schrader
#75
“I need support. Me, the almost 40-year-old pregnant woman with a surprise baby on the way. And the husband with lung cancer who disappears for hours on end, and I don’t know where he goes and he barely even speaks to me anymore.” – Skyler White
#76
“I swear to Christ, I will put you under the jail!” – Hank Schrader
#77
“You are not the guy. You’re not capable of being the guy. I had a guy, but now I don’t. You are not the guy.” – Mike Ehrmantraut
#78
“We have discussed everything we need to discuss… I thought I made myself clear…” – Skyler White
#79
“Walt, please, let’s both of us stop trying to justify this whole thing and admit you’re in danger!” – Skyler White
#80
“Walter Jr., you’re my big man. There are going to be some things that you’ll come to learn about me in the next few days. But just know that no matter how it may look, I only had you in my heart. Goodbye.” – Walter White
#81
“Cause God knows she’s the one with the really important problems!” – Skyler White
#82
“When you have children, you always have family.” – Gustavo Fring
#83
“You really want to burn him down? Let’s do it together.” – Hank Schrader
#84
“You got me riding shotgun to every dark recess of this state. It’d be nice if you clued me in a little.” – Jesse Pinkman
#85
“If you try to interfere, this becomes a much simpler matter.” – Gustavo Fring
#86
“Sending him on a trip to Belize.” – Saul Goodman
