I Visited One Of Mexico’s Most Captivating Cities, Merida (30 Pics)

Known as one of the safest cities in Mexico, Merida is a popular destination for both expatriates and tourists with its rich history, lively culture, amazing food, and great shopping.

The city was founded in 1542 by a Spanish conquistador named Francisco de Montejo y Leon and is the capital of the state of Yucatan. It has a distinctly European feel, with parks dotted throughout the city, centuries-old churches, intricate architecture, and many shops and cafes. The architecture is particularly beautiful, with its vibrant colors and noteworthy details. Once in a while, you’ll be able to take a peek through a colonial edifice and see a magnificent atrium filled with light, plants, and maybe a fountain or chairs and a table.

Mexico is a beautiful country full of gems of all sorts-food, culture, history, and natural beauty—and Merida is one of them. As one of Mexico’s safest cities, Merida is a great place to start your discovery of the country and all it has to offer. 

More info: Instagram | Aurore Shirley Photography

#1 An Alluring Facade In A Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#2 A Bougainvillea Growing Over A Window In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#3 A Picturesque Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#4 Vividly Painted Building Facades In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#5 A Quaint View In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#6 An Atrium Inside A Colonial Building

©Aurore Shirley

#7 Old Buildings In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#8 Colorful, Colonial Buildings In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#9 An Elegant Entryway In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#10 The Intricately Detailed Entryway Of Casa Morisca

©Aurore Shirley

#11 A Beautiful Facade In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#12 San Ildefonso Cathedral In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#13 The Municipal Palace In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#14 Old, Colonial Buildings In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#15 A Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#16 One Of The Two Casas Gemelas

©Aurore Shirley

#17 A Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#18 Santa Ana Church In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#19 An Atrium With Tables And Chairs In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#20 A Restored Building In A Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#21 A Charming Entryway In A Colonial Building In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#22 A Colonial Building In A Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#23 Dragon Sconces In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#24 Casa Morisca In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#25 A Mural For A Restaurant In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#26 A Red, Colonial Building In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#27 An Arcade At Parque Santa Lucia

©Aurore Shirley

#28 Architectural Details In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#29 Arco De San Juan In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#30 Iglesia De San Cristobal In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

