I Visited One Of Mexico’s Most Captivating Cities, Merida (30 Pics)

Known as one of the safest cities in Mexico, Merida is a popular destination for both expatriates and tourists with its rich history, lively culture, amazing food, and great shopping.
The city was founded in 1542 by a Spanish conquistador named Francisco de Montejo y Leon and is the capital of the state of Yucatan. It has a distinctly European feel, with parks dotted throughout the city, centuries-old churches, intricate architecture, and many shops and cafes. The architecture is particularly beautiful, with its vibrant colors and noteworthy details. Once in a while, you’ll be able to take a peek through a colonial edifice and see a magnificent atrium filled with light, plants, and maybe a fountain or chairs and a table.
Mexico is a beautiful country full of gems of all sorts-food, culture, history, and natural beauty—and Merida is one of them. As one of Mexico’s safest cities, Merida is a great place to start your discovery of the country and all it has to offer.
#1 An Alluring Facade In A Street In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#2 A Bougainvillea Growing Over A Window In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#3 A Picturesque Street In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#4 Vividly Painted Building Facades In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#5 A Quaint View In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#6 An Atrium Inside A Colonial Building
©Aurore Shirley
#7 Old Buildings In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#8 Colorful, Colonial Buildings In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#9 An Elegant Entryway In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#10 The Intricately Detailed Entryway Of Casa Morisca
©Aurore Shirley
#11 A Beautiful Facade In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#12 San Ildefonso Cathedral In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#13 The Municipal Palace In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#14 Old, Colonial Buildings In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#15 A Street In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#16 One Of The Two Casas Gemelas
©Aurore Shirley
#17 A Street In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#18 Santa Ana Church In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#19 An Atrium With Tables And Chairs In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#20 A Restored Building In A Street In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#21 A Charming Entryway In A Colonial Building In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#22 A Colonial Building In A Street In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#23 Dragon Sconces In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#24 Casa Morisca In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#25 A Mural For A Restaurant In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#26 A Red, Colonial Building In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#27 An Arcade At Parque Santa Lucia
©Aurore Shirley
#28 Architectural Details In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#29 Arco De San Juan In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
#30 Iglesia De San Cristobal In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
