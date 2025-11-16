With These Childhood Photographs, I Want To Teleport People To The World Of Wonder (24 Pics)

As a mother of two very young children, I haven’t slept a whole night through for a couple of years. Looking at their faces in the moonlight when getting up to comfort them in the night, I created in my mind a vision of a child’s dreamland. That inspired me to create magical childhood images.
Like many mothers, I got interested in photography when my children were born. But because I was working full-time as an architect, I had only evenings and weekends to photograph the children and nights to edit the photos. So the dark nighttime, dreamy images came naturally. The visions were coming when half sleeping, half awake, I was putting my kids back to bed. Not the exact scenes but more a feeling or an atmosphere I wanted to capture.
#1 Emil – Photo Taken In Stadthagen, Germany
#2 My Son Adam Looking At Sweets In A Bakery
#3 My Son And His “Secret Path To The Land Of Dreams”
#4 A Girl I Captured In Zhengzhou, China
#5 My Son Adam By The Window In Wintertime
#6 My Son Adam Waiting For The Train At A Train Station In Our Town
#7 My Nieces Waiting For Santa
#8 My Son Adam And The Christmas Decorations
#9 Theo And Marlene – A Photo Taken In Stadthagen, Germany
#10 My Two Sons In Their Secret Hiding Place Planning Future Adventures
#11 My Son Adam And Ready To Go To Bed
#12 My Two Sons On The Night Of All Souls’ Day
#13 My Son Adam In Tatra Mountains
#14 Kalina- My Friends Daughter
#15 My Son Jaś And Our Cat On A Christmas Evening
#16 My Son Jaś And The Pigeons At Kraków Market Square
#17 My Son Adam On A Winter Walk
#18 Vaughn- A Photo Taken In A Haunted (As I Was Told) Inn In The USA
#19 My Son Jaś Looking Through The Window At Old Grandma’s House
#20 My Son Adam With Christmas Lights On The New Year’s Eve Night
#21 My Son Adam In Our Car, Coming Back Home In The Evening After An Exciting Day
#22 My Son Jaś And Candles
#23 My Son Adam Playing With His Trains
#24 My Son Adam Looking At The Blizzard
