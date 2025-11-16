50 Hilarious And Wholesome Moments That Vets Have Experienced At Work (New Pics)

by

If you’re an animal lover, chances are you’re a fan of veterinarians too. They keep our pets happy and healthy, and they are our go-to resources when little Spot swallows something she shouldn’t have or Pickles comes home limping on a hurt paw. And while being a vet can be incredibly stressful and challenging, it can also, thankfully, be extremely rewarding.

Below, you’ll find some of the most adorable, hilarious and wholesome moments vets have experienced in their clinics that might make you wish you had chosen a career in animal health care, as well as an interview we were lucky enough to receive from Dr. Julie Cappel, the Veterinary Life Coach. Be sure to upvote the pics you find particularly heartwarming, and feel free to share any personal stories in the comments if you are a vet or have ever worked in a veterinarian office. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article celebrating all of the precious patients vets get to see every day, look no further than right here.

#1 This Swan Hugging The Vet Who Saved Its Life

Image source: KittyMathafurrkah

#2 This Veterinarian Has A Comfort-Dog Assistant That Helps Sick Patients Know That Everything Will Be Alright

Image source: W0LFPAW

#3 Young Koala Came To Us With Dog Fight Wounds And I Noticed She Had A Lactating Nipple. It Took A Full Day, But We Were Able To Find And Reunite Her With Her Baby

Image source: alittlebitiffy

#4 A Chonky Boy

Image source: carson__hudson

#5 Another Vet Checkup. Another Instance Of Scared Big Boy With His Support Animal

Image source: coreyschafer

#6 When Everyone Else Has Gone Home

Image source: KitRook

#7 Doug Has His Own Sign And It’s Almost The Best Part. He Was So Quiet I Didn’t Notice Him At First

Image source: 70ms

#8 Cheesecake Goes To The Vet

Image source: Haley Andrews

#9 My Girlfriend Is A Veterinarian. This Is How I Found Her Today After Last Night’s Overnight Shift

Image source: equivocal20

#10 9-Week-Old Maine Coon Kittens, Waiting For Their Vet Check

Image source: PloverLover

#11 My Boy Got Neutered Yesterday. The Vet Office Took A Photo For Me After He Woke Up

Image source: twoyenfee

#12 First Vet Visit. Tony Was Purring So Loudly The Vet Had To Cover His Nose To Hear His Heart

Image source: TinyTinaTeaparty

#13 This Scaredy Cat

Image source: itsashlyperez

#14 Ron Came To The Vet’s Clinic As A Stray. After A Few Weeks He Started Making Rounds To See Patients And Would Sit Next To Any Pet While They Were Asleep, Offering Comfort

Image source: northfieldvet

#15 This Adorable Kitty Was Brought To The Vet By A Rescue For A Checkup

Image source: mac_is_crack

#16 My Sister Is A Vet Tech And Took My Dog With Her To Work, I Asked Her How He Was Doing And She Sent Me This

Image source: Jakeglen97

#17 A Patient Of Mine With A Heart On Its Nose

Image source: hendo1685

#18 A Very Smol Checkup

Image source: bapus00

#19 This Made Our Day

Image source: Harnish Vet Service

#20 I Work At A Vet’s Clinic, And This Baby Was Surrendered By Owner. I’m Now The Owner Of This Cutie

Image source: marmaladegirl21

#21 My Wife Is A Veterinarian And I Think This Owl Is Plotting To End Her

Image source: shavesinthedark

#22 The Clinic Cat Got A Shirt, And He Won’t Let Anyone Take It Off

Image source: yesimthatvalentine

#23 My Cat Went To The Vet Today

Image source: Cavalier4Beer

#24 Dylan, 11-Month-Old Norwegian Forest Cat. Our Vet Tech Carried Him Around The Office To See The Rest Of The Staff For Pets And Pictures. He Was Feeling Proud

Image source: enrocc

#25 This Sweet 10-Month-Old Girl Came In Friday With A Snake Bite. She Stayed This Happy The Entire Time Even Though It Was Very Painful For Her

Image source: smellexisb

#26 A Vet In Catstantinople, Turkey

Image source: DamnedLife

#27 The Vet Is Very Familiar With My Boxer. They Know He’s Good Natured, So They Decided To Put A Cap On Him. They Sent Me This Picture

Image source: fatherlongleg

#28 Always A Pleasure To Take Care Of Kenya

Image source: yoveterinarioof

#29 One Of My Favorite Parts Of Being A Vet Tech Is Getting To Hold Hands With The Kittens

Image source: SecretSloth810

#30 My Dog Insisted On Keeping His Face Like This At The Vet. Was Mildly Sedated

Image source: TravisArthurNichols

#31 Vet Had To Shave My Little Man’s Legs And Ended Up Giving Him Boots With The Fur

Image source: KungFuGenius

#32 Hammie Going For Checkup

Image source: blek_blek

#33 Benjen Was Mean To The Vet, So They Suggested We Get Him Used To Being Swaddled. Now He’s A Purrito

Image source: blackmesa010

#34 The Vet Called And Asked If They Could Use A Picture Of Our Cat For Marketing Purposes While He Was In For Dental Surgery. I Said Sure. Then They Sent The Picture

Image source: PolyesterPantsuit

#35 Side Pocket

Image source: northfieldvet

#36 Occasionally We Do Get To Play With Puppies

Image source: _lava-lamp_

#37 Bird Getting X-Ray And Being Held By Its Feathers

Image source: christygl7

#38 I See The Dogs And Cats In The Corners Of The Vet, And I Raise Our Cat, Yam. He Escapes Through The Trash Hole

Image source: catsbuttscats

#39 My Aunt’s Dog Got A Little Nervous During His Annual Checkup

Image source: Firstleah

#40 Hiding From The Vet

Image source: tiffanywebb87

#41 World’s Cutest Patient

Image source: ObjectiveWafer13

#42 A Veterinarian Helped A 12-Week-Old Parrot To Take A Flight Again After A “Severe Wing Trim” Left It Unable To Fly

The vet, named Catherine Apuli, made it happen by giving the bird a new pair of wing tips made from donated feathers.

Image source: Caters News Agency

#43 While Waiting At A Bus Stop, A Bird Crashed Into A Nearby Window And Broke Its Wing. Thankfully, It Was A Veterinarian’s Office

Image source: djnicko

#44 Cat Didn’t Eat For 3 Days, Went To The Vet Where They Did An Ultrasound Only To Find A Belly Full Of The Neighbor’s Cat’s Food

Image source: Mysticstorms

#45 Hedgehog Getting An X-Ray

Image source: AnimalSpaceHospital

#46 My Aunt Works For A Vet And This Guy Was Booked In For A Check Up

Image source: crankyT27

#47 Cheddar Was Drugged Up At The Vet The Other Day

Image source: comaga

#48 Vet’s Business

Image source: vet.aslihan

#49 This Is How Vets Listen To Your Heart When You Weigh Five Grams

Image source: xv-Vicious

#50 My Cat Was Being A Bit Of A Jerk At The Vet Today

Image source: Ruckus1237

#51 Made My Day

Image source: GribblesNZ

Patrick Penrose
100% secure your website.