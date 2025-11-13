I Photograph My Eyeless Cat Who Sees With His Heart (25 Pics)

Kazou was found as a kitten when his eyes were already badly damaged from the cat flu. Sadly, they couldn’t be saved and had to be surgically removed.
But that hasn’t stopped him since – far from it!
Kazou is a very curious, sassy, and fearless cat. Besides chasing bumblebees, of course, he loves being outside in his very own cat proof garden and feeling the sun on his belly.
Everyone who meets Kazou is thrilled by his behavior. Even if he’s eyeless, I bet he can see with his heart. I’m sure he can!
You can follow Kazou on his Facebook and Instagram page.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
#1
#2
Always a cute smile on his face.
#3
#4
Enjoying the sun in his garden.
#5
#6
#7
#8
“I can smell something…”
#9
#10
#11
“Human? Come on, follow me inside. I’m hungry now!”
#12
Love this little rosy nose.
#13
The weather doesn’t stop him.
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
“Brrr … what’s that?”
#19
Did I mention that he’s curios?
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
Follow Us