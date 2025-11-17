I Love Creating Imaginary Scenes With People, Animals Or Fantasy Characters (20 New Pics)

My name is Farhad and I am a digital artist. The main theme of my artwork is dreams. I love creating imaginary scenes with people, animals, or fantasy characters and placing them in the middle of starry night landscapes. My style is distinguished by the colors I use and contrasting elements of light in the overall dark scenery.
This list of images includes some of my newest artwork. I publish new images across various social media platforms on a regular basis.
If you want to see more of my work, you can check out my social media profiles and my previous post on Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | artstation.com
#1 Stray – Fan Art
#2 Scary?
#3 Close Of Day
#4 “It Always Seems Impossible Until It’s Done”
#5 “Exploring New Worlds, One Adventure At A Time!”
#6 Magical Barn
#7 Peaceful Retreat
#8 Wanderlust Adventures
#9
#10 “Looks Like A Giant’s Lost Toy!”
#11
#12 Lost Somewhere
#13 Whale There..!
#14 “Hoping For More Good Days”
#15 “Quantum”
#16 “Vintage Cyberpunk”
#17 “Better Things Are On The Way”
#18 “Medieval Town”
#19 Head To The Sky
#20 A Little Getaway Spot?
