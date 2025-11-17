I Love Creating Imaginary Scenes With People, Animals Or Fantasy Characters (20 New Pics)

My name is Farhad and I am a digital artist. The main theme of my artwork is dreams. I love creating imaginary scenes with people, animals, or fantasy characters and placing them in the middle of starry night landscapes. My style is distinguished by the colors I use and contrasting elements of light in the overall dark scenery.

This list of images includes some of my newest artwork. I publish new images across various social media platforms on a regular basis.

If you want to see more of my work, you can check out my social media profiles and my previous post on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | artstation.com

#1 Stray – Fan Art

#2 Scary?

#3 Close Of Day

#4 “It Always Seems Impossible Until It’s Done”

#5 “Exploring New Worlds, One Adventure At A Time!”

#6 Magical Barn

#7 Peaceful Retreat

#8 Wanderlust Adventures

#9

#10 “Looks Like A Giant’s Lost Toy!”

#11

#12 Lost Somewhere

#13 Whale There..!

#14 “Hoping For More Good Days”

#15 “Quantum”

#16 “Vintage Cyberpunk”

#17 “Better Things Are On The Way”

#18 “Medieval Town”

#19 Head To The Sky

#20 A Little Getaway Spot?

