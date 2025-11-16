30 People Share Their Incredible Restoration Stories Of Items Ruined By Pinterest DIY Fails

Antique furniture in good condition is getting harder and harder to come by since the natural wear and tear of time always takes its toll. Imagine the horror of going to a flea market or yard sale, and seeing a fresh, but out-of-place coat of paint over an item made almost 100 years ago.

This online group documents these cases, where enterprising or possibly well-meaning individuals ‘converted’ items to look more like aesthetic trends straight out of Pinterest. Fortunately for viewers and buyers alike, they also document how people restore these items. So scroll down, upvote your favorite ‘rescues,’ and check out our previous article here. 

#1 Restored This Beauty To Its Original Glory. $20 Goodwill Cedar Chest Returned From Crackled Paint Torture

Image source: toothqueencolleen

#2 $75 Craigslist Find. Ended Up Getting It For Free After He Saw We Were Expecting. First Time Refinishing Something!! Pleased With How It Came Out

Image source: BeautifulHindsight

#3 Lent A Helping Hand To This Poor Cedar Chest (Henderich Furniture Company). Boy, Was I Pleasantly Surprised To Find Such A Gorgeous Grain Beneath That Paint

Image source: teaphillips

#4 Liked The Shape Of This Vase And Knew It Was Spray Painted, No Guess As To What Was Underneath But Decided To Give It A Go. Pleasantly Surprised

Image source: theothercrystal

#5 Goodwill Rescue Of The Week

Saw Some Cobalt On The Bottom Of This Bud Vase. Got The Twine And Hot Glue Off Only To Find That It Had Three Layers Of Paint On It (Black, Gold, And Red). Some Soaking In Boiling Water And Some Very Satisfying Paint Peels Gave Me This

Image source: tenglempls

#6 $25 Solid Teak Table

Image source: Wrathskellar666

#7 For $8, I Couldn’t Pass Up The Challenge

Image source: Wrathskellar666

#8 This Weeks Goodwill Find. Why Would Anyone Have Painted This??

Image source: tenglempls

#9 I Was Not Looking For A Project But Walked Past This Table In A Thrift Store And Felt Obligated To Address This Monstrosity

Image source: No-Illustrator-8412

#10 My Uncle Fixed Up This Desk That You Guys Identified As A Jan Kuypers Piece. I Think It Looks Pretty Neat

Image source: Initial-Screen7122

#11 My Dad Didn’t Have Much Respect For Nice Furniture, So He Painted This Glossy White And Wrote On It With A Sharpie. I Restored It

Image source: Picksologic

#12 I Had No Idea How Beautiful It Actually Was!

Image source: Any_Communication961

#13 Refinished A Painted Gem. Harlequin Line For American Of Martinsville Designed By Merton Gershun

Image source: Pandapuss33

#14 Before & After: Mcm Hutch From Fb Marketplace

Image source: WeilaArt

#15 My First Before/After. Any Id Help Would Be Awesome

Image source: The3rdLeonard

#16 Saved At $30 Bassett Mid-Century Nightstand

Image source: AngryAlan

#17 Bye Bye, Yellow “Antiqued” Paint!

Image source: GoalHuman

#18 Saw This At Goodwill For $30 And Knew Something Amazing Was Underneath. Never Restored Furniture Before So It’s Not Perfect But I Love It

Image source: 14honeybadgers

#19 Not Sure If This Counts As “Reverse” Or “Slightly Un-Pinterested”, But I Like It

Image source: MattOnADinosaur

#20 Before And After Refinishing A Painted Zenith Mid Century Record Console I Got For $25. Please Please Please Don’t Paint Nice Furniture

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Teak Table Restoration

Image source: ibetitstung21

#22 First Time Restoring Furniture/Woodworking!!! Found This Mcm Dresser On The Side Of The Road🤩

Image source: pidgeott0

#23 Finally Finished My First Restoration Project! It’s Not Perfect But I’m Pretty Satisfied! (White Was Before)

Image source: snxwfall

#24 I Refinished A Blonde American Of Martinsville Credenza

Image source: NotElizaHenry

#25 A Recent Save

Image source: 1551404

#26 Before And After: Green Secretary

Image source: agtitan

#27 Never Would’ve Thought Such Beautiful Grain Was Hiding Under This 70 Year Old Paint Job

Image source: Sk8ordieguy

#28 Finally Finished Rescuing This 1954 Beauty! (Details In Original Post Comments)

Image source: helllllohaley

#29 No Idea Who Would Buy This, Paint It, And Throw It To The Curb, But I Love My New Lamp 👍

Image source: 99_ahc

#30 Got Me An Old, Damaged Bookcase For 5€

Image source: nightonless

