40 Of The Creepiest Things Shared Online, As Presented By This Online Community

Viewing certain things on the internet feels like witnessing a horrible accident—you want to turn your eyes away, yet for some reason, you simply can’t. Be it a horror movie or a picture of a fashion disaster, it might be difficult to explain why people are often drawn to the scary things in life.
An impressive collection of horrifying images can be found on the subreddit fittingly titled ‘Creepy’. Created “for all things creepy”, in their own words, the community shares everything from eerie doodles, to paintings, pictures, and other types of visuals. We have gathered some of them here today for you to browse, but do it at your own risk—some of them can be pretty disturbing.
In order to better understand how viewing creepy content affects us and why we do it, Bored Panda turned to Adjunct Associate Professor of Neurology at Indiana University, neuroscientist Shirley M. Mueller, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find her thoughts in the text below.
#1 I Made A Fairy Mummy For My Sister For Christmas
Image source: BooneThorn
#2 A Polar Bear Following Photographer Paul Souders From Under The Ice
Image source: W0lfsKitten
#3 Someone Took A Photo At The Exact Moment A Mosquito Flew Past The Camera
Image source: ceeman77
#4 “Nt|tld”, Made By Xrev_v (Me)
Image source: xrev_v
#5 “Small Death” (Carved From A Single Piece Of Wood, Before 1519)
Image source: Mycorrhizzla
#6 Bunny Statue At My Mom’s Senior Center
Image source: jesseberdinka
#7 Aren’t Ya Gonna Come Down? (Digital Edit)
Image source: LeeroyM
#8 Nuclear Shadow, Nagasaki
Image source: allez05
#9 The Art
Image source: Creepytesting
#10 Altered Thrift Shop Artwork (By Me)
Image source: Howboutit85
#11 Gruß Vom Krampus
Image source: th3gr33ns33r
#12 An Iris Growing Over Pupil
Image source: testingcreepy
#13 Photo Printer At Work Had A Ribbon Malfunction
Image source: nannerpusonpancakes
#14 Infestation
Image source: LeeroyM
#15 19th Century Hydrocephalic Foetus Skull, Royal College Of Surgeons Museum, Edinburgh
Image source: liminus81
#16 My Boyfriend Said My Art Would Suit This Sub
Image source: painty_mimi
#17 An Angler Fish Recovered From The Depths
Image source: Fawaffle_YT
#18 “Home Bodies” Illustration By Me, Inks On Photograph
Image source: Only_Astronaut_5419
#19 A Painting Of My Sister
Image source: AdrianZugravu
#20 Paleman 3D Pumpkin Carving!
Image source: Ronnyandfriends
#21 Haunted? Maybe
Image source: Fusionayy
#22 One Of My Favorite Mummified Fairies So Far
Image source: BooneThorn
#23 The Veiled Virgin (Digital)
Image source: d4hm3r
#24 Skull Of Mary Magdalene
Image source: Creepytesting
#25 Thanks To My Meds I’ve Been Having Nightmares. Decided To Paint A Recurring One
Image source: anthonyvr01
#26 Now Bro Is One Of Them
Image source: Dead_Ark
#27 Evil Days
Image source: MaKe-Art-LiKe-A-Punk
#28 Artwork By Brian Csati (Oil On Panel)
Image source: Agitated_Guard_4826
#29 Don The Eldritch Entity I Made
Image source: wizvrdhd
#30 Ritual Demon From My Nightmares That I Made
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Hollllll, Oil Painting By Me
Image source: sloppjockey_ert
#32 “Return The Slab”, King Ramses Leather Bookmark, Me
Image source: kswades
#33 I’m Sorry Jon (By Rojom)
Image source: very_lucid
#34 Bunnyland Photos By Russian Photographer Alena Belijakova
Image source: ameen__shaikh
#35 A Personal Hatred, Me, Ink And Acrylic, 2023
Image source: GoblinSuplex
#36 Gargoyles
Image source: LeeroyM
#37 The Neighborhood Forest Has A New Greeter
Image source: zettabeast
#38 My Daughter Through The Baby Monitor
Took me a horrifying minute to figure out it was somehow the back of her head.
Image source: Ginger_Bits92
#39 I Feel Like My Latest Creation Belongs Here
Image source: Crazy_dalek_lady
#40 Artwork By Brian Csati (Oil On Canvas)
Image source: Agitated_Guard_4826
