Teacher Explains What Educators Really Do In A Day That Often Goes Unnoticed

Our future is in the hands of teachers, there’s no doubt about it. They are the crucial step in molding us into what we are today, building a foundation that takes us through the rest of our lives. I myself still remember and feel grateful to my favorite high school teacher, and I feel like many readers can relate with me.
But not everyone seems appreciative to all the work and heart educators put into us and our kids. And Katie Peters, a high school educator who has spent “every waking moment of the last 20 years trying to get my students to see the power of their own worth and believe in their ability to make their own dreams become reality” has a big message for them.
“I read online in a community forum the other day, in regards to my district going back in person: ‘Oh, it’s nice the teachers have decided to work again.’ And I felt something inside me shatter,” Katie said in a TikTok video which has now gone viral.
So she not only broke down what things exactly she did in a day at work, which feels overwhelming just listening to them, but explained how selflessly educators are willing to go above and beyond for the kids they work with. Scroll down to see Katie’s full video that will leave you inspired.
We reached out to Katie Peters, a doctor of education and the 2012 Winner of NW Ohio’s Teacher of the Year Award, who is a 10th and 12th grade English teacher from Toledo, Ohio, working in Washington Local Schools. Dr. Peters had her first book, “Lessons from a Late-Bloomer,” published in 2016 and was featured on a Tedx Talk in 2018, where she shared her message of staying positive, laughing out loud and, most importantly, showing profound empathy in all that you do. Her recent viral TikTok is dedicated to all of those in education, fighting the good fight every single day.
Dr. Peters told Bored Panda that she was seeing so much ‘ugly’ online regarding educational systems. “I just wanted people to remember how far compassion goes in motivating and uplifting people. I was so happy to see that it struck a nerve because that means other people are also craving this kindness,” she concluded.
The author of this viral video believes that “there is a perception among some, not all, that teachers work less than other professions and nothing could be further from the truth. In addition to the daily academic work, the emotional labor of this calling (and it is very much a calling), is a time-consuming, heavy extra job,” Dr. Peter said. “I also don’t know when working levels became a competition. It’s a pandemic. Can’t we just agree that we’re all working hard in a bad situation?” she added.
“The solution to most of society’s problems is connectivity. We have to stop believing we are more different than alike. The truth is, we’re all in this together and the sooner we accept it, the easier this life can be for all of us. Teachers love your babies in your absence—who could ask for anything more?”
Dr. Peters also would like people to know that “there is nothing better” than her job. “The privilege of being invited onto the journey of a young person is such an honor and a gift,” she told us.
Katie’s message resonated with many people, and this is what they commented
