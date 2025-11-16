Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Obscure History Event? (Closed)

Write a short description of a not so well-known event in history. It can be funny, sad, destructive, or just interesting.
#1
That 45 hasn’t been held accountable for anything in is whole, entitled, narcissistic, condescending life YET!
#2
I’m so sorry, but i’m gonna rant for a bit cos he’s my hero~
Dmitri Dimitriyevich Shostakovich!! He was a soviet composer who was censored by Stalin (i think two? or three?) separate times, cos Shosty wrote music that was more “western” or it specifically wasn’t to Stalin’s liking. He was a really kind man and he used to sleep on the landing of his staircase in case the government arrested him in the middle of the night cos he didn’t want his family to be disturbed. His music is really emotionally dark and intense and you can really tell what he went through just by listening to it- his 5th symphony and 8th string quartet are probably his best known pieces.
He’s really my hero, you should look him up!!
#3
ww2
#4
me me being born
