Injured Fox Kit Makes Remarkable Recovery Thanks To Swimming Lessons

Sometimes, all it takes is a little kindness and an unexpected solution to give an animal a second chance. That’s certainly the case for Chance, a young fox who was found seriously injured after being hit by a car in Nottinghamshire, England. The poor kit had reportedly spent days unable to move his back legs, and veterinarians initially feared he would have to be put down. Thankfully, the team at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue wasn’t ready to give up on him.
Now, Chance is making encouraging progress thanks to an unusual rehabilitation method: swimming lessons! With help from Mansfield Canine Centre, the little fox has been attending hydrotherapy sessions in a pool normally used by recovering dogs. Wearing an adorable bright green life jacket, Chance is gradually regaining strength and movement in his injured back legs, giving his rescuers hope that he might eventually return to the wild.
Scroll down to meet this determined little fox and see how his swimming lessons are helping him get back on his paws!
This little fox was found seriously injured after being hit by a car
A member of the public discovered Chance in June in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, after noticing the injured fox couldn’t use his hind legs. After Mansfield Wildlife Rescue took him in, he began receiving care, and his rescuers eventually turned to hydrotherapy to help rebuild his strength and mobility. The Mansfield Canine Centre generously offered him free sessions in its pool, where his designated caretaker, Chelsea, helps guide him through the water while following veterinary advice.
But thanks to his rescuers, he’s getting a second chance at life through swimming lessons and was thus aptly named Chance
And of course, every little swimmer needs a proper life jacket
While watching a tiny fox paddle around in a bright green life jacket is undeniably adorable, these swimming sessions serve a much more important purpose. The water’s buoyancy lets Chance move his injured legs without supporting his full weight, while the gentle resistance helps strengthen his muscles. It’s a rehabilitation technique commonly used for dogs recovering from injuries, but Chance has become a rather unusual visitor to the pool.
Chance’s bright green jacket even comes with an adorable little fin
His swimming sessions help him rebuild strength without putting too much weight on his injured legs
And the little fox’s hard work appears to be paying off! According to reports on his recovery, Chance has started regaining sensation in his back legs, using them more often to support himself, and even kicking them while swimming. His progress is especially encouraging considering how uncertain his future looked when he was first rescued.
With his dedicated caretaker by his side, Chance can practice moving safely in the water
Every little kick is an encouraging step toward recovery
Despite all the attention and care he’s receiving, Chance is still very much a wild animal. His rescuers are deliberately limiting his interactions with humans to keep him from becoming too accustomed to people, which could make returning to the wild harder. For now, the team is taking his recovery one step at a time. If Chance continues improving and eventually regains enough mobility to survive independently, his rescuers hope to release him back into the countryside where he belongs.
And those big ears and adorable little face make him one very special patient
Chance is already showing promising signs of regaining movement in his back legs
After all that hard work, this brave little fox deserves a warm towel and some well-earned rest
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