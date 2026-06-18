These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

by

Life has a way of turning even the smallest moments into stories worth retelling, especially when they involve awkward misunderstandings, random bad luck, or everyday chaos. When we previously featured John Dabreo’s colorful comic series “3JP Comics” on Bored Panda, readers got a taste of his fast-paced humor and expressive cartoon world.

In his work, John takes ordinary situations and pushes them just far enough into the absurd to make them unforgettable. A trip to the ATM, a quiet day at the beach, or a simple conversation can quickly turn into a punchline, thanks to his bold characters, exaggerated reactions, and sharp comedic timing. Whether the punchline is silly, relatable, or completely unexpected, these comics are a fun reminder that humor can be found almost anywhere.

Scroll down to see more of John Dabreo’s work, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones along the way.

More info: Instagram

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Image source: 3jp_comics

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These Bright And Funny Comics Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Moments (24 New Comics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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