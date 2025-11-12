I Travelled 40,000 Km Across Siberia To Photograph Its Indigenous People. One Year Later Here’s The Result

by

Hi! My name is Alexander Khimushin. Nine years ago I packed my backpack to see the world and have been globe-trotting ever since visited 85 countries. While world traveling, I realized that people are the most amazing part of it.

Three and a half years ago I came up with an idea of the photo series ‘The World In Faces’ that would celebrate the beauty and diversity of the world through the portraits of ordinary people. Especially from those remote places, where culture and traditions are still alive. Since then I have taken thousands of travel photography shots all over the world. For almost a year I have been photographing indigenous people of Siberia and Mongolia.

An enormous region, almost double the size of Australia and 30% larger than the United States, Canada, or the whole of Europe. Siberia is one of the world’s last frontiers of the unknown. No doubt, everyone heard that it is very cold and sparsely populated, but what do we know about the Siberian people living there?

To find out, I was driving behind an SUV wheel alone, covering around 40,000 km, and visited many remote locations across Siberia: from lake Baikal shores to the coast of Japan sea, from endless steppes of Mongolia to the coldest place on Earth – Yakutia. All with only one mission – to capture the faces and traditions of various groups of indigenous people living there in my interesting photos. While some of the ethnic groups are dominant in their regions, many others are on the edge of disappearance, with a total population as low as only a hundred people left. Until now they remain largely unknown to the outside world.

You have probably seen already the first part of my portrait photography series from Siberia. Here is the second. More to come.

#1 Even Little Girl

#2 Sakha Young Woman

#3 Dukha Woman

#4 Even Young Woman

#5 Ulchi Little Girl

#6 Oroqen Young Man

#7 Buryat Young Woman

#8 Uilta Girl

#9 Sakha Young Woman

#10 Yukagir Man

#11 Dolgan Young Woman

#12 Evenki Reindeer Herder

#13 Buryat Man

#14 Chukchi Girl

#15 Negidal Girl

#16 Evenki Woman

#17 Evenki Man

#18 Udege Woman With Child

#19 Tofalar Boy

#20 Taz Woman

#21 Semeiskie Woman

#22 Russkoustincy Woman

#23 Sakha Young Man

#24 Nivkh Man

#25 Nanai Man

#26 Nanai Boy

#27 Ulchi Man

#28 Udege Man

#29 Even Man

#30 Orochi Woman

