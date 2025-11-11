30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My ‘The World In Faces’ Project

Hi! My name is Alexander Khimushin. Eight years ago I packed my backpack to travel the world and I have been globe-trotting ever since.

While travelling the world, I realised that people are the most amazing part of it. Especially in those remote places, where culture and traditions are still alive. There are hundreds of unique ethnic minorities in the world. However, due to globalisation, wars, racism and religious discrimination, many of these people are living on the edge. They are losing identity, language, traditions and, in some cases, facing total extinction.

Watching it all happening before my eyes I came up with an idea of the project The World In Faces. I wanted to show diversity of the world we are all living in by taking portraits of its incredible people. If we all realise how unique and amazing we, the people, are, we will care more about each other, be more tolerant to people of another ethnicity, religion and culture.

I have taken hundreds of portraits for this project within the last two years and plan to continue. My dream is to take portraits of people of all ethnic groups of the world.

More info: theworldinfaces.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 Ixil Maya Girl

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#2 Samoan Boy

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#3 Wakhi Woman

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#4 Daasanach Tribe Woman

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#5 Bodi Tribe Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#6 Shughnan Girl

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#7 Japanese Girl

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#8 Tsemay Tribe Girl

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#9 Mauritanian Girl

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#10 Karo Tribe Woman

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#11 Mursi Tribe Girl

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#12 Hamar Tribe Woman

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#13 Nyangatom Tribe Woman

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#14 Sahrawi Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#15 Djibouti Girl

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#16 Konso Tribe Woman

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#17 Kaqchikel Maya Girl

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#18 Somaliland Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#19 Mam Maya Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#20 Ladakhi Woman

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#21 Afar Woman

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#22 K’iche’ Maya Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#23 Mongolian Tuvan Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#24 Rajastani Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#25 Kyrgyz Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#26 Tibetan Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#27 Xhosa Woman

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#28 Buryat Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#29 Meitei Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

#30 Uzbek Man

30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My &#8216;The World In Faces&#8217; Project

