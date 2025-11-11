30 Portraits Of Amazing People Of The World From My ‘The World In Faces’ Project

Hi! My name is Alexander Khimushin. Eight years ago I packed my backpack to travel the world and I have been globe-trotting ever since.
While travelling the world, I realised that people are the most amazing part of it. Especially in those remote places, where culture and traditions are still alive. There are hundreds of unique ethnic minorities in the world. However, due to globalisation, wars, racism and religious discrimination, many of these people are living on the edge. They are losing identity, language, traditions and, in some cases, facing total extinction.
Watching it all happening before my eyes I came up with an idea of the project The World In Faces. I wanted to show diversity of the world we are all living in by taking portraits of its incredible people. If we all realise how unique and amazing we, the people, are, we will care more about each other, be more tolerant to people of another ethnicity, religion and culture.
I have taken hundreds of portraits for this project within the last two years and plan to continue. My dream is to take portraits of people of all ethnic groups of the world.
#1 Ixil Maya Girl
#2 Samoan Boy
#3 Wakhi Woman
#4 Daasanach Tribe Woman
#5 Bodi Tribe Man
#6 Shughnan Girl
#7 Japanese Girl
#8 Tsemay Tribe Girl
#9 Mauritanian Girl
#10 Karo Tribe Woman
#11 Mursi Tribe Girl
#12 Hamar Tribe Woman
#13 Nyangatom Tribe Woman
#14 Sahrawi Man
#15 Djibouti Girl
#16 Konso Tribe Woman
#17 Kaqchikel Maya Girl
#18 Somaliland Man
#19 Mam Maya Man
#20 Ladakhi Woman
#21 Afar Woman
#22 K’iche’ Maya Man
#23 Mongolian Tuvan Man
#24 Rajastani Man
#25 Kyrgyz Man
#26 Tibetan Man
#27 Xhosa Woman
#28 Buryat Man
#29 Meitei Man
#30 Uzbek Man
