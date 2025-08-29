Apparently, Car Celebrity-Lookalikes Is A Thing On Twitter, And Here’s 26 Of The Funniest Comparisons

We’ve got a weird question for you: what do cars and celebrities have in common? Why, their looks of course! As bizarre as it sounds, there are some cars out there that look just like some of our beloved stars. And now, people are starting to notice this uncanny resemblance.

Twitter user Wittozern started up a viral thread by comparing a picture of a Volvo to American actor Nick Kroll. They inspired others to find other cars that look like celebs, including an automobile that has the same energy as Nicholas Cage, the 2003 Dodge Durango that looks like Vince Vaughn, and others. Scroll down, upvote your faves, and let us know if you know of any other car and celeb lookalikes in the comments.

Wittozern’s thread was unexpectedly popular. They got over 287.5k likes and over 33.1k retweets and comments. Which just goes to show that you can never know what’s going to go viral on the internet.

#1

Image source: RachelTortorici

#2

Image source: stevestopics

#3

Image source: heathercyre

#4

Image source: malanery_

#5

Image source: DresDes1gn

#6

Image source: venusbarz

#7

Image source: sacredspheres

#8

Image source: stevestopics

#9

Image source: _burnstuff

#10

Image source: wittozern

#11

Image source: JoeDowning___

#12

Image source: stevestopics

#13

Image source: maeghangriggs_

#14

Image source: llexiell

#15

Image source: stevestopics

#16

Image source: CarFacePeople

#17

Image source: mrstacosauce

#18

Image source: punkybrewsterxx

#19

Image source: ilinelson

#20

Image source: BeGoodSweetGirl

#21

Image source: keziahclive

#22

Image source: ellabirney

#23

Image source: CarFacePeople

#24

Image source: stevestopics

#25

Image source: logan_buhler

#26

Image source: NaraThikamaruX

