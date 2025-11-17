43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Martin Scorsese, the director of some of the most iconic films like Taxi Driver and The Departed, once said: “Movies touch our hearts, awaken our vision, and change the way we see things” – and he’s totally right! It’s just that, sometimes, instead of the movies as a whole, what touches our hearts the most is how beautiful Cillian Murphy looked in that one scene in Peaky Blinders.

#1

Viggo Mortensen- Aragorn

Image source: keyboardsmash, New Line Cinema WingNut Films

#2

You could have had every cast member of the mummy and I would have said yes.

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: tiredcynicalbroken, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#3

Cary Elwes in Princess Bride was *chef’s kiss* !

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: syth_of_misyphus, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#4

 Catherine Zeta-Jones in The Mask of Zorro.

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: teetnxo, Sony Pictures Entertainment

#5

 Sandra Bullock on Miss Congeniality 😌

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: schnatti00, From a Lost Deck

#6

 I mean … Vivien Leigh has to be included; you could use any shot of her from this film as an example

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: lana7298, Wilfredor

#7

Salma Hayek Dusk till Dawn

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: suciac, Movieclips

#8

 Keanu reeves in speed

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: am5011999, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#9

Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: reddutch, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#10

 Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. She lit up every scene she was in.

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: unfinished-phras, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#11

Kate Winslet in Titanic or any movie for that matter. Woman is eternally beautiful. A lot of it has to do with how confidently she owns her body.

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: Previous-Loquat-6846, 20th Century Studios

#12

The style is very dated now, but I always thought Marisa Tomei served in My Cousin Vinny.

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: pigadaki, 20th Century Studios

#13

Personally, Lucy Liu in Kill Bill

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: slushmymouth, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#14

Winona Ryder- Dracula

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: safzy, safzy

#15

Paul Newman in just about everything. Robert Redford in too many things to mention. And Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: NegotiationExternal1, Paramount Home Entertainment

#16

 Grace Kelly in Rear Window!

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: eagerfeet, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#17

 I would follow cillian murphy to hell .

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: upsidedowntoker, Netflix

#18

 Before he was Tom Wambsgans abusing cousin Greg for amusement, he was Mr Darcy. I loved him, most ardently.

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: willturnermay, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#19

I present, Val Kilmer in the Ghost and the Darkness

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: dildoeshaggins, Trailer Chan

#20

Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall. Good lord.

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: philly-spud, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#21

Jaime Lannister This is a Disney prince and no one can tell me otherwise

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: Positively-Fleabag85, GameofThrones

#22

 Leo in his Titanic / Romeo + Juliet era

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: summer-bummers, 20th Century Studios

#23

Jude Law in The Holiday please look at me like this I’m begging you

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: justfxckit, Sony Pictures Entertainment

#24

Marlon Brando streetcar named desire 

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: Diligent_Lab8920

#25

Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: Lex_Loki, Warner Bros.

#26

margot in wolf of wall street

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: tuwbrj, Paramount Movies

#27

 Alicia Silverstone in Clueless is just something else

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: Beneficial_Ad_5731, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#28

Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: Chelz91, Marvel Entertainment

#29

Monica Bellucci – Maléna

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: kitty_nirvana, Miramax

#30

James Mcavoy in The Atonement

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: biancarobin, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#31

speaking of the talented mr ripley… alain delon in plein soleil !

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: evenasashadow, StudiocanalUK

#32

 Ryan Gosling crazy stupid love

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: anon, Movieclips

#33

 Cameron Diaz in The Mask.

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: Ok_summer13, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#34

Diane Kruger in Troy 

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: istoyistory, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#35

 Idris Elba/ The Office

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: safzy, HBO Max Brasil

#36

Selina Kyle as Catwoman

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: dadjokes502, DC

#37

 Penelope Cruz in Vicki Cristina Barcelona – this is the only gif of her I could find and it doesn’t do her justice

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: pineappleqqqq, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Warner Bros. Pictures, The Weinstein Company, StudioCanal UK

#38

 joan harris mad men

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: tiredcynicalbroken, Netflix

#39

Michelle in Scarface

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: frannyzooey1, Rotten Tomatoes Trailers

#40

 questioning if I was actually gay. She’s gorgeous in anything but her performance in that film did something to me

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: MenStefani, SearchlightPictures

#41

Let me tell you something! !

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: SnooRabbits5620, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

#42

 Lee Pace in The Fall

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: gible_bites, Netflix

#43

Megan Fox Jennifer Check

43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Image source: jinn4, 20th Century Studios

