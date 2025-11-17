43 Actors’ Looks That Have Gone Down As Legendary, As Shared Online

Martin Scorsese, the director of some of the most iconic films like Taxi Driver and The Departed, once said: “Movies touch our hearts, awaken our vision, and change the way we see things” – and he’s totally right! It’s just that, sometimes, instead of the movies as a whole, what touches our hearts the most is how beautiful Cillian Murphy looked in that one scene in Peaky Blinders.
#1
Viggo Mortensen- Aragorn
Image source: keyboardsmash, New Line Cinema WingNut Films
#2
You could have had every cast member of the mummy and I would have said yes.
Image source: tiredcynicalbroken, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#3
Cary Elwes in Princess Bride was *chef’s kiss* !
Image source: syth_of_misyphus, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#4
Catherine Zeta-Jones in The Mask of Zorro.
Image source: teetnxo, Sony Pictures Entertainment
#5
Sandra Bullock on Miss Congeniality 😌
Image source: schnatti00, From a Lost Deck
#6
I mean … Vivien Leigh has to be included; you could use any shot of her from this film as an example
Image source: lana7298, Wilfredor
#7
Salma Hayek Dusk till Dawn
Image source: suciac, Movieclips
#8
Keanu reeves in speed
Image source: am5011999, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#9
Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You
Image source: reddutch, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#10
Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. She lit up every scene she was in.
Image source: unfinished-phras, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#11
Kate Winslet in Titanic or any movie for that matter. Woman is eternally beautiful. A lot of it has to do with how confidently she owns her body.
Image source: Previous-Loquat-6846, 20th Century Studios
#12
The style is very dated now, but I always thought Marisa Tomei served in My Cousin Vinny.
Image source: pigadaki, 20th Century Studios
#13
Personally, Lucy Liu in Kill Bill
Image source: slushmymouth, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#14
Winona Ryder- Dracula
#15
Paul Newman in just about everything. Robert Redford in too many things to mention. And Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Image source: NegotiationExternal1, Paramount Home Entertainment
#16
Grace Kelly in Rear Window!
Image source: eagerfeet, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#17
I would follow cillian murphy to hell .
Image source: upsidedowntoker, Netflix
#18
Before he was Tom Wambsgans abusing cousin Greg for amusement, he was Mr Darcy. I loved him, most ardently.
Image source: willturnermay, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#19
I present, Val Kilmer in the Ghost and the Darkness
Image source: dildoeshaggins, Trailer Chan
#20
Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall. Good lord.
Image source: philly-spud, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#21
Jaime Lannister This is a Disney prince and no one can tell me otherwise
Image source: Positively-Fleabag85, GameofThrones
#22
Leo in his Titanic / Romeo + Juliet era
Image source: summer-bummers, 20th Century Studios
#23
Jude Law in The Holiday please look at me like this I’m begging you
Image source: justfxckit, Sony Pictures Entertainment
#24
Marlon Brando streetcar named desire
Image source: Diligent_Lab8920
#25
Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic
Image source: Lex_Loki, Warner Bros.
#26
margot in wolf of wall street
Image source: tuwbrj, Paramount Movies
#27
Alicia Silverstone in Clueless is just something else
Image source: Beneficial_Ad_5731, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#28
Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther
Image source: Chelz91, Marvel Entertainment
#29
Monica Bellucci – Maléna
Image source: kitty_nirvana, Miramax
#30
James Mcavoy in The Atonement
Image source: biancarobin, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#31
speaking of the talented mr ripley… alain delon in plein soleil !
Image source: evenasashadow, StudiocanalUK
#32
Ryan Gosling crazy stupid love
Image source: anon, Movieclips
#33
Cameron Diaz in The Mask.
Image source: Ok_summer13, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#34
Diane Kruger in Troy
Image source: istoyistory, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#35
Idris Elba/ The Office
Image source: safzy, HBO Max Brasil
#36
Selina Kyle as Catwoman
Image source: dadjokes502, DC
#37
Penelope Cruz in Vicki Cristina Barcelona – this is the only gif of her I could find and it doesn’t do her justice
Image source: pineappleqqqq, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Warner Bros. Pictures, The Weinstein Company, StudioCanal UK
#38
joan harris mad men
Image source: tiredcynicalbroken, Netflix
#39
Michelle in Scarface
Image source: frannyzooey1, Rotten Tomatoes Trailers
#40
questioning if I was actually gay. She’s gorgeous in anything but her performance in that film did something to me
Image source: MenStefani, SearchlightPictures
#41
Let me tell you something! !
Image source: SnooRabbits5620, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#42
Lee Pace in The Fall
Image source: gible_bites, Netflix
#43
Megan Fox Jennifer Check
Image source: jinn4, 20th Century Studios
