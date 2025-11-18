“Just Because You’re Gorgeous, Doesn’t Mean You Can Model”: Millie Bobby Brown Ad Campaign Slammed

Millie Bobby Brown’s new campaign drew criticism from people accusing the Stranger Things star of not being a good model despite being “gorgeous”. Moreover, photographs of the actress’ ad for her new clothing line, Florence by Mills Fashion, sparked cosmetic procedure concerns.
Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (September 15), Millie announced that her recently launched clothing line would be featured in the American luxury department store, Nordstrom.
While plenty of fans were excited by the announcement, others took notice of her new collection’s photoshoot.
Millie’s new collection for Florence by Mills Fashion consists of cozy microthermal loungewear. In one picture, the 20-year-old snuggles one of her nine dogs, giving him a little kiss.
Millie Bobby Brown’s new campaign drew criticism
Nevertheless, a handful of people thought it necessary to slam the young actress’ physique. In the Reddit Pop Culture Chat community, a person wrote: “Just cause you’re gorgeous doesn’t mean you can model lol.”
A Redditor commented: “Imagine my shock when I read she is 20 YEARS OLD! I’m seeing lip fillers already, what’s going on ???”
Someone else penned: “Make fillers for older people again.”
A separate individual chimed in: “Yeah, that weirded me out. Between all the fillers and the makeup, she looks a good 15 years older than she is.”
However, others expressed more positive views as an Instagram user commented: “She is gorgeous.”
A netizen added: “Love it so much it looks so beautiful.”
People accused the Stranger Things star of not being a good model despite being “gorgeous”
An observer shared: “Can’t wrap my head around the fact this is 11. So grown, so pretty.”
The Marbella, Spain native launched her clothing at the beginning of this year, after creating her beauty line, Florence by Mills in 2019.
“[When Stranger Things took off,] I was 10. I was going to these events and ceremonies, and all these big fashion brands wanted to style me,” Millie told Elle in January.
She recalled: “I didn’t know what my personal style was, and the only time I got dressed, other than for ceremonies, was to go to work.
“As I got older, I was like, ‘What is my personal style?’ A lot of my friends already knew [their styles], but I didn’t know mine.
“For me, fashion has always been ever-evolving. It’s fluid, and I wanted to create something so that girls going through that similar experience have a resource to be able to try innovative new outfits and styles and phases.”
Pics of the actress’ ad for her new clothing line, Florence by Mills Fashion, sparked cosmetic procedure concerns
“I wanted to be able to create something that was accessible to my generation, to my demographic so that when they go into a store, they feel like they have that one corner—even if it’s a corner in the back—that they have what they’re looking for, and they’re able to afford it.”
The actress’ new micro thermal collection ranges from £21 (approximately $28) to £51 (approximately $67).
“I could follow trends, but Florence isn’t about following trends,” Millie explained. “There’s a lot of that going on, especially on social media platforms, where you’re able to get this temporary satisfaction of everybody’s doing this, so we all have to do this.”
She continued: “I don’t know if that’s the message that I want to put out there. Everyone has their individuality.
“Everybody sees things in a different perspective, and I want people to be able to really form their own style, opinion, perspective with Florence, whether that be with makeup and skincare or with our apparel or with our coffee.
“We don’t all need to make our coffee the same way!”
Last year, the Damsel talent came out with a coffee range with her brand Florence.
“If one person can’t wear it, I’m not interested in making it,” Millie further admitted. “It needs to be for everyone. I went into that mindset with makeup and skincare, and that brand value did not change when we [went] into apparel.”
“That weirded me out,” a reader commented
