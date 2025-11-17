Hey Pandas, What Is The Food That You Crave?

any food that you can’t stop eating
#1
Steamed pork buns…… Freaking beautiful!!!
#2
The paneer butter masala from that one Jain restaurant
#3
mac n cheese
hot chocolate with marshmallows and whipped cream (havent had this in a LONG time dude i neeeeeeedddd)
#4
Most foods than include chile peppers as a major ingredient for their flavor not just for heat. Also anything with cheese, including the chile peppers mentioned.
#5
Pickled asparagus.
#6
FRENCH FRIES
#7
Navratan Korma, Paratha, Chicken Paprikash, Pad Prik King eggplant, Thai Basil Chicken, Tostones, Chili Rellenos, Cream Cheese Brownies, I could go on and on….Different day, different craving!
#8
I don’t really have food cravings very often, but when I was pregnant with my son, it was jalapeños, especially on apple slices. I just couldn’t get enough!
#9
I have really boring food cravings. Peas, tofu, a dried out tough baguette (the kind that would almost be classified as a weapon) and a fresh pretzel. Beetroot and beetroot juice. Cabbage and broccoli never seem to even make it to the plate because I devour them raw in front of the fridge. Sometimes I buy fresh parsley and eat it like an animal on the way home from the store. I exercise a lot, so my attraction to beets makes sense, others not so much. The vice on my list is popcorn, I can’t get enough of it.
#10
spicy tomato chicken livers on rolls.
#11
Peanut butter sandwiches. Peanut butter on a good toasted bread just does it for me
#12
Biryani, but good Biryani. My grandparents were all born in North India and then they moved to Karachi after the partition. We’re veeeery snobby about what the good biryani is, and we find problems with everyone else’s versions.
We firmly believe that unless you are from Karachi, the rest of Sindh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, or Lucknow, your regional version of biryani is wrong. The Punjabis and Pathans adding their sauteed dried fruits? Wrong. South Indians and Bengalis using seafood? Wrong. The Arab version made more brothy and less spicy? Wrong!
Sorry, that awakened something in me, as if the spirits of the ancestors spoke to me from their graves thousands of miles away to inform me of this deep sentiment.
#13
Creamy peanut butter mixed with light corn syrup. Then grab a spoon and start eating.
#14
Candy corn 🍬🌽
#15
fried chicken,fries, ice cream andddd donuts
#16
steak!! I never eat it, and it’s not my favorite, but I always crave it :)
#17
Buttered bread with chips and tomato sauce :D
#18
Orange Juice. I have no idea why, but I crave it CONSTANTLY. It’s gotten to the point that I have to ration how much orange juice I buy and consume, because I’ll just stand in the kitchen and chug a carton.
#19
Chocolate, baker’s unsweetened chocolate, chocolate, fudge, chocolate, yellow & white cheddar cheeses, chocolate, bacon wrapped filet mignon, chocolate and in case I haven’t mentioned it, CHOCOLATE!
Follow Us