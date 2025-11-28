Husband Can’t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether

by

Shopping for Thanksgiving is usually stressful. That’s why almost half (49%) of Americans said that this year, they started shopping for the holiday by the end of October. Surprisingly, some started even earlier, as 38% claimed to have done their first Thanksgiving shopping in the first week of September.

This couple needed to do their shopping almost last minute, but the wife received little help from her husband. What’s more, she was recovering from a sinus infection, affecting her energy levels. But when she asked her hubby to pick up some groceries for Thanksgiving, he got a jar of cranberry sauce and called it a day.

A woman banned her husband from Thanksgiving with her parents for not helping her prepare for the dinner

Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

After she asked him to do some shopping, he opted to play video games instead

Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether

Image credits: drobotdean / freepik (not the actual photo)

Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether

Image credits: DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether

Image credits: benzoix / freepik (not the actual photo)

Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether

Image credits: OneConfection6363

Some commenters sided with the wife and called out the husband for his incompetence: “You married a man baby”

Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether

“Stop using shame in your relationship,” other commenters told her

Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether
Husband Can&#8217;t Handle The Pressure Of Buying A Few Things For Thanksgiving, Wife Decides To Ban Him Altogether

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Epic Fails By People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
MIL Is Upset Her Son Shared His Gift With His Wife: “I Meant The Gift To Be Just For Him”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
50 Best Horror TV Shows For Every Phobophile Out There
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Times People Weirded Others Out With How Oddly Specific They Were (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Complains About A Worm In Her Lettuce, Supermarket Responds Brilliantly
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why You Should Be Watching “Pit Bulls and Parolees”
3 min read
Sep, 14, 2017