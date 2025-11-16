I Make Gold Rings That Are Pikachu Evolution Inspired (10 Pics)

As a Geek Jewelry Designer, I enjoy paying homage to my fav geek and animated shows and games.

These are some Pikachu-inspired rings made of 14K Gold with diamonds and rubies and other semi-precious stones.

Which Pokemon Evolutions would you like to see as rings?

#1 Alolan Raichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Topaz, Tangerine Garnets

#2 Suddenly A Wild Jigglypuff Appears!

#3 Pichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies

#4 Pichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies

#5 Pikachu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies

#6 Pikachu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies

#7 Raichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies

#8 Raichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies

#9 Alolan Raichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Topaz, Tangerine Garnets

#10 All Of Them In A Bunch

Patrick Penrose
