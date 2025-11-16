I Make Gold Rings That Are Pikachu Evolution Inspired (10 Pics)

As a Geek Jewelry Designer, I enjoy paying homage to my fav geek and animated shows and games.
These are some Pikachu-inspired rings made of 14K Gold with diamonds and rubies and other semi-precious stones.
Which Pokemon Evolutions would you like to see as rings?
#1 Alolan Raichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Topaz, Tangerine Garnets
Image source: OrionGeekJewelry
#2 Suddenly A Wild Jigglypuff Appears!
#3 Pichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies
#4 Pichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies
#5 Pikachu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies
#6 Pikachu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies
#7 Raichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies
#8 Raichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Black Diamonds, Rubies
#9 Alolan Raichu Inspired Ring- 14k Gold, Topaz, Tangerine Garnets
#10 All Of Them In A Bunch
