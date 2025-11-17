This Adorable Golden Retriever Dog Enjoys Making New Friends On Train Rides

The already famous duo of photographer Ursula Daphne Aitchison and her dog Hugo have another star in the family that recently took the internet by storm.
Huxley is the most charming golden retriever dog that can befriend any stranger in his path. In a video that went viral, it’s shown how Huxley introduces himself to different people on a train ride, and people absolutely adore it. Ursula wrote that Huxley also feels who needs his attention and love the most, thus goes and sits next to them.
Huxley loves people, and people certainly fall in love with Huxley, so the question is: “Would you make friends with him too?”
Meet Huxley, the friendliest and most outgoing golden retriever that doesn’t miss an opportunity to befriend a stranger
Image credits: hugoandursula
Huxley lives with his brother Hugo and their mother Ursula, who are already known for funny portraits
Image credits: hugoandursula
Image credits: hugoandursula
Image credits: hugoandursula
However, this time, it was Huxley’s time to shine in the family with his friendly personality
Image credits: hugoandursula
Image credits: hugoandursula
Image credits: hugoandursula
Ursula travels a lot for her work, and she takes Hugo and Huxley everywhere with her
Image credits: hugoandursula
Image credits: hugoandursula
Image credits: hugoandursula
Their travels result in Huxley becoming friends with people in hotels, on the streets, or on the trains
Image credits: hugoandursula
Image credits: hugoandursula
Image credits: hugoandursula
Obviously Huxley always gets a lot of attention and pets from people he just met
Image credits: hugoandursula
Image credits: hugoandursula
And well, who could say no to this face?
Image credits: hugoandursula
Image credits: hugoandursula
Here is the video that went viral on TikTok:
