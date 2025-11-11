Glow-In-The-Dark-Jewelry That Will Make You Feel Magical

Canadian jewelry designer and photographer Manon Richard creates a luminous glow in unique jewelry and accessories. Sold on Etsy, each beautiful artwork is hand made and makes you feel truly magical. The secret to her mysterious touch? Richard applies luminous phosphorescent paint to each handmade jewelry piece, which creates a turquoise glow when ‘charged’. The phosphorescent paint is charged by holding the work of art under a lamp for a few minutes or in the sun for a few hours.
In an interview with Bored Panda Manon said: “When I was young I was scared of sleeping in the dark, I had a little light that was flashing in the wall power switch and this little light reassured me every time. I think it was the beginning of the passion of everything that glows in the dark!”
Now scroll down below and check the magically cool jewelry for yourself! Which of these unique artworks would you like to own and wear?
More info: Etsy | Facebook (h/t: mymodernmet)
You can find this luminous glow-in-the-dark jewelry on Etsy
