NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 21-November-2025

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Heard at the board meeting

Terms representing key metrics and activities discussed and decided upon by business leaders.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal or vertical (difficult to trace accurately with current data).

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is PERFORMANCE KPI.

NYT Strands word list for 21-November-2025

