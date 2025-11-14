My Photographic Exploration Along The 95 Km Dzongri-Goecha La Trek

Located in the Kanchenjungha National Park in Sikkim, Dzongri-Goecha La is a spectacular Himalayan trek that is well known among trekking enthusiasts all over the world. Within its 95 kilometers span, it goes from 5,000 to 15,000 feet approximately, this trek offers pretty much everything. From dense, throbbing forests where daylight barely enters, to beautiful rivers and waterfalls that waltz their way through the mountains, to sublime high altitude meadows and surreal glacial lakes to eventually, if the weather permits, majestic displays of Kanchenjungha along with Pandim and other mighty Himalayan peaks.
In short, this trek is a quintessentially grand Himalayan experience.
However, during the course of the trek, I found that it is all that and beyond. This photo series tries to capture this grand spectacle with an additional dimension. It attempts to view the spectacular mountains as a visual space that portrays various human emotions.
#1 Flight
#2 Memory
#3 Existence
#4 Enigma
#5 Loneliness
#6 Illusion
#7 Serenity
#8 Wish
#9 Reflective Reality
#10 Back To The Roots
#11 Magic Realism
#12 Coexistence
#13 Subconscious
#14 Embrace
#15 Emptiness
#16 Wishes
#17 Complexity
