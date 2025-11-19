Hey Pandas, Upload A Picture Of Your Favorite Plant (Closed)

If you can’t choose upload multiple.

#1 I Grew My Bottle Palm From Seed :) (Took A Long Time)

#2 Rainbow Eucalyptus

#3 Wild Poppy And Lavender

#4 Passiflora Incarnata. Fruit-Bearing Passionfruit

#5 My Orange Trees, ~10 Years Old, Started From Pips!

#6 First Flower From My Tiny Astrophytum. Well Done, Little One!

#7 Echmea Blue Rain ♥

#8 Amaryllis Grown From Bulb. Planted Nov’24

#9 Night Blooming Cereus

#10 My Ivy. Can Wait For The Sun To Come Back And Give It Some More Omph

#11 Wild Poppy … A Weed In Australia

#12 Weeping Willow

#13 Www.wholesaleexports.in

