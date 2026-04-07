64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

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For nearly three decades, Keith Knight has been making readers laugh while also making them think. Known as one of the most respected and funniest cartoonists in America, he’s the creator behind several iconic comic strips, including the semi-autobiographical K Chronicles and the sharp, socio-political single-panel (th)ink.

Blending humor with honesty, Knight’s style draws inspiration from classics like Calvin & Hobbes, MAD, and underground comix – while bringing his own voice shaped by hip-hop culture, satire, and real-life experiences. As part of a generation of African-American artists, his work often explores topics like race, politics, and everyday life, all with wit and edge.

Scroll down to explore a selection of his comics that are as thought-provoking as they are funny.

More info: Instagram | keithknightart.com | x.com | kchronicles.com | keithknightart.com

#1

64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

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64 Thought-Provoking Comics On Politics And Everyday Life By This Artist

Image source: iamkeithknight

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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