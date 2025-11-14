I’m Asking Street Artists To Paint World Cows Around The World

People ask me, “What is World Cow?” I’ve struggled with this response because I don’t really know? It’s a culture that promotes kindness and paying it forward. It’s a global street art movement. It’s a brand that is bringing the world closer together.
World Cow is a dream where everyone in the world puts aside their differences and works together towards a brighter future. Imagine the future to be a collaboration with neighbors near and from afar. It seems impossible but I believe it isn’t.
My name is DJ Barry and I’m an artist from Vermont which is a small state in the USA. I started off painting cows for fundraising events, dressed in a cow suit for a campaign I called Cows For A Cause. I was painting a Holstein cow I photographed using four stencils and it was taking to long to create the artwork. I wanted to simplify the design to just black and white. The spots evolved to be the map of the world. The message is “we’re all spots on the same cow.” I tell my daughter this is true, no matter where you are from, you’re a spot on the cow just like everyone else.
Now I’m asking street artists and friends from around the world to help bring the art to their countries and broadcast our message of unity. I’m messaging everyone using Instagram and Facebook. Follow @worldcow on social media. I can email you the high-resolution design to print and wheatpaste on a wall or even ship you the stencils if you wanted. Most graffiti artists have cut out their own stencils. I’ve painted large ones across the USA and now others have painted them in Greece, UK, Germany and most recently in Russia.
Please email me at djbarryart@gmail.com or message me on social media @worldcow if you would like to help! We love featuring artists from around the world and sharing their stories. Currently, I’m building a gigantic World Cow in Minnesota which will transform landscapes and help us broadcast our message this summer. The sculpture will first be installed in my home state of Vermont.
More info: worldcow.earth
#1 Athens, Greece
Image source: lobotomy_streetwear
#2 Middlesex, Vermont
Image source: worldcow
#3 Montpelier, Vermont
Image source: worldcow
#4 Lititz, Pennsylvania
Image source: worldcow
#5 Ocean City, Maryland
Image source: worldcow
#6 Bristol, Vermont
Image source: worldcow
#7 Berlin, Germany
Image source: jps_artist
#8 Russia
Image source: pashanelson94
#9 The Cotswolds, United Kingdom
Image source: fawn_artist
#10 Las Vegas, Nv
Image source: worldcow
#11 NYC
Image source: worldcow
#12 Waterbury, Vermont
Image source: worldcow
#13 Montpelier, Vermont
Image source: worldcow
