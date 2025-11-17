Hey Pandas, Tell Me An Instant-Karma Story About A Time When Someone Being Rude Got Completely Owned (Closed)

Let’s hear your stories.
#1
There was a guy who I saw trying to record a video (presumably for a social media video) while I was coming home. He faked out the camera with the basketball, quickly bringing it straight up to the camera, then went on to say something along the lines of “If that scared you, then [insert whatever I didn’t hear here]”. Anyway, as soon as he’s done saying it, he tries to dribble the ball, very first thing that happens is that the ball comes up on nut-shots him. Looked up and found out he did a lot of things about insulting some specific people.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us