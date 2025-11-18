“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

by

Every country boasts its unique charm, whether it’s the people, the food, the nature, or anything else, for that matter, that creates it. And while what captivates people the most differs from visitor to visitor, some places seem to leave many of them fascinated with what they’ve seen or experienced.

One of such places, likely to leave its visitors in awe, is Japan. Home to everything from bustling cities to breathtaking nature, and so much more, it also surprises travelers with some rather unexpected sights, such as fried chicken vending machines and public air showers for those suffering from pollen allergies, just to name a couple. Scroll down to find more examples and explore what other unique features add to the charm of Japan.

#1 Japanese Hospital’s Food. I Gave Birth In Japan, And These Are A Few Examples Of Meals That I Got While I Was At The Hospital

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: jenkinsinjapan

#2 So I Was In Zao Fox Village, Located In Japan, And I Saw These Foxes Waiting For Their Water

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: LittlePrayer

#3 At Nara, This Morning In The Rain, I Saw This Kid Sharing His Umbrella With A Deer. It Melted My Heart

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: laura6319

#4 River In Japan Filled With Cherry Blossom Petals

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: WizardsTools

#5 First Light On The Beautiful Streets Of Kyoto, Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: timtamtoosh

#6 This Catbus For Transporting Japanese Preschoolers

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: BaronVonBroccoli

#7 Manhole Covers In Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Lepke2011

#8 A Can Of Cake From A Vending Machine In Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: SinjiOnO

#9 Fukui Prefecture Has Dinosaur Benches And Is Known For Its Dinosaur Museums. Roughly 80% Of All Dinosaur Fossils In Japan Are Found In Fukui

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: CODfukui

#10 Mannequins In Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Rio_M

#11 When You Need Help At A Train Station In Japan, Customer Service Literally Pops Out Of The Wall

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: BeardedGlass

#12 Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Humvee13

#13 The River Looked Whitish And Murky, So When I Looked Closely, I Saw That Jellyfishes Were Migrating

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: AU75GM

#14 There Really Was A Dragon In Shikoku

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: chicago0812

#15 Subways In Japan Have Women-Only Passenger Cars

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: CommitteeOfTheHole

#16 I Came Back To This One Waterfall In Yamagata During 3 Different Seasons

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: souji5okita

#17 The View That Unfolded At The Top Of The 270 Steps Was Like Something Out Of An Anime

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: shiifoncake

#18 Today’s View From My Tent On Mount Fuji After Sunset. No Editing. It’s Just Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Austrianpotatoe

#19 This Is How Smooth The Bullet Train Is In Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: fakeproceedings4

#20 I Captured A Picture Today Of This Man Trying In Vain To Defend Himself From A Deer In Nara, Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: HOWDEHPARDNER

#21 I Managed To Avoid The Crowds In Kyoto And Took This Photo

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Meteorsw4rm

#22 Takaragawa Onsen – Gunma, Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: chickenmamaleno

#23 Door Latch That Doubles As An Accessories’ Holder At A Public Restroom In Japan. Simple Concept, Straightforward Design, Elegant Execution

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: YourInfidelityInMe

#24 Etiquette Poster “Please Turn Down Your Volume” In Seibu Railway, Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Public_esko

#25 I Flew To Tokyo On This Bad Boy

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Mister_Minister

#26 These Movie Tickets From The Ghibli Museum Are Frames From Different Ghibli Movies

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Outpsyched

#27 Japan’s Natural Heart-Shaped Toyoni Lake

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: souji5okita

#28 Some Elevators In Japan Include An Emergency Kit On The Corner, That Includes Things Like Water, Food And Even Mini-Toilet In Case Of Blackouts Or Earthquakes

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: PlanEx_Ship

#29 Landscape-Friendly Vending Machine

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: ekimemo_kinako

#30 Daily Life In Japan’s Countryside

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: pere_peri_peru_

#31 Deer Couple In Nara, Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Marukosu15

#32 KitKat In Japan Have Started Changing Their Packaging From Plastic To Paper

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Mishishi_Kiseki

#33 Today, I Saw A Batman On The Expressway In Chiba

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: snsd_mumin

#34 The Pet Hotel We Used Makes A Journal Of Your Pet’s Stay To Give To You When You Pick Them Up

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: zaftpunk

#35 This Is How Smartphones At Local Japanese Fast Food Restaurants Are Disinfected

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Little Jizo Statues In Kamakura

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: singevoyageur

#37 This Starbucks In Kyoto Was Only Allowed In This Area Because They Were Able To Keep The Original Facade Of The Building Intact

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: ninja_padrino

#38 I Thought I Was Smart Avoiding The Crowds By Visiting The Bamboo Forest At 10 PM. I Only Managed To Scare Myself And Bail Without Entering Very Far. Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Kyoto

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: sicxer

#39 I Found A Pillow Menu In My Hotel Room

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Ravelism

#40 Monkeys Enjoying A Hot-Spring Bath At Jigokudani Park In Yamanouchi (Nagano Prefecture)

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: isabel.coixet

#41 Only In Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: themouseyouknow

#42 Strange Sights In Japan – A Magical Orchestra In Shiga Prefecture

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: TidbitsfromJapan

#43 This Fresh Honey Dispenser At A Hotel Breakfast In Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Sxzym

#44 The Amount Of Snow In Hokkaido, Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: TAK17246558

#45 Kyoto Temple Ceiling Art

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Diginoise

#46 In Japan, You Can Play A “Flushing Sound Effect” In Public Bathroom Stalls So Others Can’t Hear You Do Your Business

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: oddmatter

#47 I Bought This “Statue Of Too Much Liberty” From A Vending Machine In Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: Vomix

#48 This Store In Japan Automatically Calculates Your Total When You Place Your Basket In The Area Using RFID Tags On The Products

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: killingwave

#49 Don’t Fight The Monkey

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: mellofello808

#50 My Mission Is Complete. I Finally Visited All 3 Life-Size Gundam Statues In Japan

“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Image source: suannie_rx0

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Everything We Know About Peacock’s Battlestar Galactica Reboot
3 min read
May, 31, 2023
Game Recap: The Last Game Of Squid Game
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2023
These Spiders Look Like They’re Covered In Mirrors
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Husband Compiles Photos From All The Fun Road Trips He Takes With His Wife, And The Result Is Just Too Funny
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Rental Situation You Ever Had, And How Did You Get Out Of It?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Prank You’ve Ever Pulled? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.