“Stay Crazy Japan”: 50 Interesting Pics That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other (New Pics)

Every country boasts its unique charm, whether it’s the people, the food, the nature, or anything else, for that matter, that creates it. And while what captivates people the most differs from visitor to visitor, some places seem to leave many of them fascinated with what they’ve seen or experienced.
One of such places, likely to leave its visitors in awe, is Japan. Home to everything from bustling cities to breathtaking nature, and so much more, it also surprises travelers with some rather unexpected sights, such as fried chicken vending machines and public air showers for those suffering from pollen allergies, just to name a couple. Scroll down to find more examples and explore what other unique features add to the charm of Japan.
#1 Japanese Hospital’s Food. I Gave Birth In Japan, And These Are A Few Examples Of Meals That I Got While I Was At The Hospital
Image source: jenkinsinjapan
#2 So I Was In Zao Fox Village, Located In Japan, And I Saw These Foxes Waiting For Their Water
Image source: LittlePrayer
#3 At Nara, This Morning In The Rain, I Saw This Kid Sharing His Umbrella With A Deer. It Melted My Heart
Image source: laura6319
#4 River In Japan Filled With Cherry Blossom Petals
Image source: WizardsTools
#5 First Light On The Beautiful Streets Of Kyoto, Japan
Image source: timtamtoosh
#6 This Catbus For Transporting Japanese Preschoolers
Image source: BaronVonBroccoli
#7 Manhole Covers In Japan
Image source: Lepke2011
#8 A Can Of Cake From A Vending Machine In Japan
Image source: SinjiOnO
#9 Fukui Prefecture Has Dinosaur Benches And Is Known For Its Dinosaur Museums. Roughly 80% Of All Dinosaur Fossils In Japan Are Found In Fukui
Image source: CODfukui
#10 Mannequins In Japan
Image source: Rio_M
#11 When You Need Help At A Train Station In Japan, Customer Service Literally Pops Out Of The Wall
Image source: BeardedGlass
#12 Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers
Image source: Humvee13
#13 The River Looked Whitish And Murky, So When I Looked Closely, I Saw That Jellyfishes Were Migrating
Image source: AU75GM
#14 There Really Was A Dragon In Shikoku
Image source: chicago0812
#15 Subways In Japan Have Women-Only Passenger Cars
Image source: CommitteeOfTheHole
#16 I Came Back To This One Waterfall In Yamagata During 3 Different Seasons
Image source: souji5okita
#17 The View That Unfolded At The Top Of The 270 Steps Was Like Something Out Of An Anime
Image source: shiifoncake
#18 Today’s View From My Tent On Mount Fuji After Sunset. No Editing. It’s Just Japan
Image source: Austrianpotatoe
#19 This Is How Smooth The Bullet Train Is In Japan
Image source: fakeproceedings4
#20 I Captured A Picture Today Of This Man Trying In Vain To Defend Himself From A Deer In Nara, Japan
Image source: HOWDEHPARDNER
#21 I Managed To Avoid The Crowds In Kyoto And Took This Photo
Image source: Meteorsw4rm
#22 Takaragawa Onsen – Gunma, Japan
Image source: chickenmamaleno
#23 Door Latch That Doubles As An Accessories’ Holder At A Public Restroom In Japan. Simple Concept, Straightforward Design, Elegant Execution
Image source: YourInfidelityInMe
#24 Etiquette Poster “Please Turn Down Your Volume” In Seibu Railway, Japan
Image source: Public_esko
#25 I Flew To Tokyo On This Bad Boy
Image source: Mister_Minister
#26 These Movie Tickets From The Ghibli Museum Are Frames From Different Ghibli Movies
Image source: Outpsyched
#27 Japan’s Natural Heart-Shaped Toyoni Lake
Image source: souji5okita
#28 Some Elevators In Japan Include An Emergency Kit On The Corner, That Includes Things Like Water, Food And Even Mini-Toilet In Case Of Blackouts Or Earthquakes
Image source: PlanEx_Ship
#29 Landscape-Friendly Vending Machine
Image source: ekimemo_kinako
#30 Daily Life In Japan’s Countryside
Image source: pere_peri_peru_
#31 Deer Couple In Nara, Japan
Image source: Marukosu15
#32 KitKat In Japan Have Started Changing Their Packaging From Plastic To Paper
Image source: Mishishi_Kiseki
#33 Today, I Saw A Batman On The Expressway In Chiba
Image source: snsd_mumin
#34 The Pet Hotel We Used Makes A Journal Of Your Pet’s Stay To Give To You When You Pick Them Up
Image source: zaftpunk
#35 This Is How Smartphones At Local Japanese Fast Food Restaurants Are Disinfected
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Little Jizo Statues In Kamakura
Image source: singevoyageur
#37 This Starbucks In Kyoto Was Only Allowed In This Area Because They Were Able To Keep The Original Facade Of The Building Intact
Image source: ninja_padrino
#38 I Thought I Was Smart Avoiding The Crowds By Visiting The Bamboo Forest At 10 PM. I Only Managed To Scare Myself And Bail Without Entering Very Far. Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Kyoto
Image source: sicxer
#39 I Found A Pillow Menu In My Hotel Room
Image source: Ravelism
#40 Monkeys Enjoying A Hot-Spring Bath At Jigokudani Park In Yamanouchi (Nagano Prefecture)
Image source: isabel.coixet
#41 Only In Japan
Image source: themouseyouknow
#42 Strange Sights In Japan – A Magical Orchestra In Shiga Prefecture
Image source: TidbitsfromJapan
#43 This Fresh Honey Dispenser At A Hotel Breakfast In Japan
Image source: Sxzym
#44 The Amount Of Snow In Hokkaido, Japan
Image source: TAK17246558
#45 Kyoto Temple Ceiling Art
Image source: Diginoise
#46 In Japan, You Can Play A “Flushing Sound Effect” In Public Bathroom Stalls So Others Can’t Hear You Do Your Business
Image source: oddmatter
#47 I Bought This “Statue Of Too Much Liberty” From A Vending Machine In Japan
Image source: Vomix
#48 This Store In Japan Automatically Calculates Your Total When You Place Your Basket In The Area Using RFID Tags On The Products
Image source: killingwave
#49 Don’t Fight The Monkey
Image source: mellofello808
#50 My Mission Is Complete. I Finally Visited All 3 Life-Size Gundam Statues In Japan
Image source: suannie_rx0
