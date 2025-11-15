I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

I am a painter and comics artist based in Gallipoli.
I like painting imaginary landscapes, funny and sleepy figures, bugs, cats, half-human or half-animal flowers, objects with spirits, comics, etc.
More info: Instagram
#1 🏕🌌💤
#2 Django Reinhardt, Mandolin, Cat, Bug, Birds, Tea, Disenchantment, And Backache.
#3 🔴t🔴portrait😜🍒
#4 “Let Me Kiss You”
#5 Bathing Crows🖤💦 And Me Taking Their Photos 😄
#6 Urban Garden At Night🌠🐱🌹🌟🦔🕷🐛
#7 I Was Sunbathing On The Balcony” 🐶🐾🦋💛🐕
#8 💋🐱
#9 Flower And Cat
#10 🍐🌳 Pear Tree
#11 🐾
#12 Evenings And Lovers In Our Suburbbbb
#13 Flying Flowers, Blooming Bugs🌻🐞🖍🐛
