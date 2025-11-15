I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

by

I am a painter and comics artist based in Gallipoli.

I like painting imaginary landscapes, funny and sleepy figures, bugs, cats, half-human or half-animal flowers, objects with spirits, comics, etc.

More info: Instagram

#1 🏕🌌💤

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#2 Django Reinhardt, Mandolin, Cat, Bug, Birds, Tea, Disenchantment, And Backache.

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#3 🔴t🔴portrait😜🍒

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#4 “Let Me Kiss You”

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#5 Bathing Crows🖤💦 And Me Taking Their Photos 😄

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#6 Urban Garden At Night🌠🐱🌹🌟🦔🕷🐛

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#7 I Was Sunbathing On The Balcony” 🐶🐾🦋💛🐕

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#8 💋🐱

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#9 Flower And Cat

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#10 🍐🌳 Pear Tree

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#11 🐾

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#12 Evenings And Lovers In Our Suburbbbb

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

#13 Flying Flowers, Blooming Bugs🌻🐞🖍🐛

I Paint Funny Lanscapes And Indoor Views

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2022
Challenge: Doodle This Cat Photo To Give Him New Adventures (261 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Singing Deli Worker Gillie Assuncao Delights Customers At Watertown Market
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2017
I Show You What Depression Feels Like Using Iconic Linkin Park Lyrics & Photography
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Write Me A Superhero Story (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Mother Has Brilliant Response To Woman In Walmart Who Called Her 2-Year-Old Son ‘Repulsive’
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.